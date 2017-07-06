Steven Yeun appears on Korean TV and talks about 'whitewashing'
- Says we are in a midst of transition
- Hollywood has a history of suspression
- There are asian role models in Asian media for kids to look up to
- Has hope in time
The vid doesn't have subs yet but he talks about it in english. I'm assuming the second part is about him dying on 'The Walking Dead', they might be asking him of the chances of coming back. Also Steven has light brown eyes? brand_new_information.gif
girl where?
afaik korea, japan, china (idk about places like india, indonesia, etc) LOOOOVE white people and are happy to see them in their country and in media.
Which leads to people telling American Asians to "get over it" when it comes to white washing because the native countries are fine with it.
Good for Stevie for doing this.
somewhat unrelated, but while there's always been racism against koreans in japan, i feel like it's getting more and more pronounced due to tensions with north korea. nevermind the fact that japan already has a korean-hating ww2 revisionist defense minister (inada tomomi), it feels like you can't go into any twitter thread or topic without running into japan's version of the alt-right talking about how koreans are always committing crimes and need to be deported. (8/10 it's some degenerate fuck with an anime avatar too). like idk, it has made me so... worried about the state of things and whether they'll improve.
the show has guys from around the world who happen to live/work in Korea, and they do panel discussions about cultural issues like they're part of a fake UN summit (hence the name)
I should get back into watching Abnormal Summit, it really helps me practice my Korean - tho it looks like several of my faves have been replaced :/
but well its really hard for asians to get really good roles in hollywood