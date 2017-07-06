Takuya Nakamura

Steven Yeun appears on Korean TV and talks about 'whitewashing'


  • Says we are in a midst of transition

  • Hollywood has a history of suspression

  • There are asian role models in Asian media for kids to look up to

  • Has hope in time

Source

The vid doesn't have subs yet but he talks about it in english. I'm assuming the second part is about him dying on 'The Walking Dead', they might be asking him of the chances of coming back. Also Steven has light brown eyes? brand_new_information.gif
