Steven Yeun appears on Korean TV and talks about 'whitewashing'

he should go on Running Man. I wanna see him and Kwang Soo team up and be awkward cuties together.

Kwangsoo is my forever fav. I want nothing but the best for him.

It was literally going to be my first comment. Yes please. Specially the team up with my traitor son Kwangsoo. After they got Jackie Chan nothing is impossible.



Edited at 2017-07-06 07:05 am (UTC)

i'm still super mad his role in chew is just voice acting. i love that comic series and would have been stoked to see him in a quirky lead role. smh.

I watched Okja today. I'm glad he got to play a character with questionable morals, with some meat to the part.

He's in that??? Omg. I have to see it now.

we get to see his meat???

girl where? Reply

lmao gorl

Well now I am definitely going to watch Okja. I couldn't decide, lol

It's honestly surprising korea is talking about this.

afaik korea, japan, china (idk about places like india, indonesia, etc) LOOOOVE white people and are happy to see them in their country and in media.

Which leads to people telling American Asians to "get over it" when it comes to white washing because the native countries are fine with it.



Good for Stevie for doing this. Reply

i've seen a mild amount of talk about this on the japanese internet too as outlets start to translate american articles and try to explain controversies like this. don't get me wrong though. like in terms of the mainstream, there is a lot of white worship in japanese media.

Abnormal Summit (this show) is one of the few, if not the only, shows in Korea that talks about stuff like this. Probably helps that the whole cast is foreign too, so they get a lot of viewpoints from a lot of diff "representatives"

okja was such a disappointment

i'm not sure why but i feel very invested in his career post-TWD and really want him to get good work. i'm not pleased with the number of voice acting roles he currently has on his imdb

same tbh. He has so much potential that I really hope hollywood is willing to let loose on more interesting roles.



I want the best for him, too. Maybe it's because he's so much more talented than the likes of dirty Norman Reedus but got less screen time than him.

Same here. I was already done with TWD by the time he was gone but I've always wanted him to do well. He is super talented and super funny.

same. him and danai are the only ones i care about seeing outside of twd

korea gotta do something with the black face tho.

speaking of asian media, i have a lot of feelings about japanese media. like yeah, maybe the diaspora can find their role models in japanese media. the fact is that people who live, grow up, or are even born in japan may not. whites and all that are way less common in japan than ethnic chinese, korean, or southeast asian residents, but they're way more represented. the southeast asian population is only going to rise as more immigrants are let in to fulfill labor needs in light of a shrinking domestic workforce. there are all these people that you wouldn't think existed if you looked at japanese media, koreans epsecially.



somewhat unrelated, but while there's always been racism against koreans in japan, i feel like it's getting more and more pronounced due to tensions with north korea. nevermind the fact that japan already has a korean-hating ww2 revisionist defense minister (inada tomomi), it feels like you can't go into any twitter thread or topic without running into japan's version of the alt-right talking about how koreans are always committing crimes and need to be deported. (8/10 it's some degenerate fuck with an anime avatar too). like idk, it has made me so... worried about the state of things and whether they'll improve. Reply

who is the guy in the light gray suit tho?

His name is Alex Mazzucchelli and he's from Switzerland - I think he's mixed Korean/Swiss



the show has guys from around the world who happen to live/work in Korea, and they do panel discussions about cultural issues like they're part of a fake UN summit (hence the name) Reply

lol my mom saw this episode and called me immediately to talk to me about it. My parents love Steven so much, they rage-quit TWD after last season, lmao



I should get back into watching Abnormal Summit, it really helps me practice my Korean - tho it looks like several of my faves have been replaced :/ Reply

He continues to be not wrong.

i really wanted him to "make it" after he died in walking dead. him and john cho, cos i think he would make a great romantic leading man.



but well its really hard for asians to get really good roles in hollywood Reply

