Former Child Star Lindsay Lohan defends Trump on Twitter
The 6126 clothing line mogul tweeted in sympathy of Trump and his family, in response to him being 'bullied'.
THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017
@realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @FLOTUS @DonaldJTrumpJr are kind people. As An American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017
It is unclear whether Lindsay is back in the US, but she has retweeted several Tweets praising political figures like Clarence Thomas and Putin. She also tweeted this;
#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend 😊 @Beyonce you too— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 28, 2017
are those just randos she's replying to now? And for someone who thinks she's going to have a career and win an Oscar (she and Nikki Blonsky can start a club for that), you'd think she'd know better than to defend Trump...what will the liberal elites of Hollywood say?
what an asshole
"Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA" Please come again! Unless you're on the travel ban list because we have the right to choose who we serve!
Paris could probably go.
She really can't make up her mind.
I'd wage money on her fucking Trump and his sons for some cocaine and a hotel stay.
who would you choose?
Although I know that blog is bullshit so who knows...
'Lindsay Lohan got her claws out in a confrontation with the Indian model wife of millionaire hotelier Vikram Chatwal, just days after the troubled starlet and Chatwal were spotted kissing at his home in New York.
Lohan rudely confronted stunning Priya Sachdev at the Dream Downtown on Wednesday night, saying with obvious disdain, “You are his wife?” This was followed by a sour face right out of her movie “Mean Girls,” spies said.'
so gross and sad
Cool that he wants to save that one kid and get involved in European affairs while he's killed how many kids so far with strikes in various places?