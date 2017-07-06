Former Child Star Lindsay Lohan defends Trump on Twitter

I...



are those just randos she's replying to now? And for someone who thinks she's going to have a career and win an Oscar (she and Nikki Blonsky can start a club for that), you'd think she'd know better than to defend Trump...what will the liberal elites of Hollywood say? Reply

Edited at 2017-07-06 05:27 am (UTC) Talking of Blonsky, I found out the other day she and her Dad beat up someone from ANTM at an airport a few years ago? She had us all fooled she's savage. Found the link: http://people.com/crime/hairsprays-nikk i-blonsky-father-arrested-in-airport-fig ht/ Reply

yeah I remember there was a post on ONTD about this. Reply

There's a video that a bystander took and she said the model was at fault and not "Tracy Turnblad" lol Reply

Things got out of hand in an argument over seats in the departure lounge



what an asshole Reply

this bitch Reply

Vanessa is such a random choice for these pics lol Reply

I can't believe these pics are from a whole decade ago Reply

i miss that messy hot slut look Reply

its crazy how different her face looks now Reply

Edited at 2017-07-06 06:39 am (UTC) This was my favourite Lindsay Reply

Omg I forgot about these Reply

lol sis was on some good shit Reply

"Thank you personally for supporting Lmao why does she sound like a customer service Twitter"Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA " Please come again! Unless you're on the travel ban list because we have the right to choose who we serve! Reply

drugs really fuck you up forever, huh? Reply

yep Reply

Lol @ the coke in her nostril Reply

Gaga looks a bit tired in that pic Reply

The DELUSION at inviting Britney and Beyonce to her birthday party.



Paris could probably go. Reply

She was never going to be a rocket scientist, look at her parents. She's lucky to have flown as close to the sun as she has. Reply

Drugs fuck you up but she always been trash too. Reply

It's like any time she makes a tiny step forward (she's filming a tv show! And looked pretty good in the promo pics!) she does something like this and reminds you of who she really is Reply

Anything for attention, huh Reply

uuugh. where's the 'this bitch' tag? Reply

first tag Reply

I seriously think her brain is fried from all the drug use and she's not all there anymore. if you look up her recent interviews, she struggles majorly at communicating and can't even speak a single sentence without it being jumbled. Reply

its crazy too because she was really bright and eloquent as a teen Reply

Looking at videos of her as a teen is so sad now Reply

she was just a rly good liar Reply

Attempting to restart your career with support from the right? She should ask how that worked out for Stacey Dash. Reply

She really can't make up her mind. She really can't make up her mind. Reply

amurrika! trump yeahhh Reply

shes just sad to me, i can't laugh at her Reply

I'd wage money on her fucking Trump and his sons for some cocaine and a hotel stay. I'd wage money on her fucking Trump and his sons for some cocaine and a hotel stay. Reply

ew.



who would you choose? Reply

death Reply

Although I know that blog is bullshit so who knows...



If this CDAN blind is about her, maybe... (link) Although I know that blog is bullshit so who knows... Reply

'Lindsay Lohan got her claws out in a confrontation with the Indian model wife of millionaire hotelier Vikram Chatwal, just days after the troubled starlet and Chatwal were spotted kissing at his home in New York.

Lohan rudely confronted stunning Priya Sachdev at the Dream Downtown on Wednesday night, saying with obvious disdain, “You are his wife?” This was followed by a sour face right out of her movie “Mean Girls,” spies said.'



http://pagesix.com/2011/09/23/lilo-caus es-bad-dream-scene/ This was such a mess.'Lindsay Lohan got her claws out in a confrontation with the Indian model wife of millionaire hotelier Vikram Chatwal, just days after the troubled starlet and Chatwal were spotted kissing at his home in New York.Lohan rudely confronted stunning Priya Sachdev at the Dream Downtown on Wednesday night, saying with obvious disdain, “You are his wife?” This was followed by a sour face right out of her movie “Mean Girls,” spies said.' Reply

ok I remember these pics and I felt so depressed for her at this point

so gross and sad Reply

Literally anything for attention what a mess Reply

