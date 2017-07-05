Olympics

Lauren Conrad Gives Birth to a Baby Boy



Her story is no longer unwritten! Lauren Conrad has given birth to her first child. The Laguna Beach and The Hills alum and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their son on Wednesday, July 5, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The new mom posted about the news in an Instagram post. “He's here! We're so excited to welcome ------ into the world!” she captioned a picture of a cross stitch depicting the family.



Liam James Tell



SOURCE
Tagged: , ,