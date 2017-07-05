Lauren Conrad Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

When the line "her story is no longer unwritten" i thought you meant Natasha Benningfield Reply

It was intended haha! :) that was the theme to The Hills! Reply

Oh i never watched the hills Reply

Lol Reply

this is all i can think of when i hear her husband's name Reply

Lmao my first thought 😂 Reply

Lmao his name is literally part of the second sentence. Reply

Listen, I'm practically a grandpa on here by now..I haven't posted since the Olympics lol, I'm a bit rusty Reply

In my 13 years on ONTD, I've never once posted, so I'll let this little mistake go this time. We oldies gotta stick together. 😂 Reply

which olympics? Reply

Link

She doesn't even have a face to me anymore. I look at her face and see a swatch of beige. Reply

Link

of course she named her son liam. Reply

Link

LMAO! I read the first few comments and while scrolling down said out loud, "She would name her son Liam." Then I read your comment. Reply

Link

Exactly my thought. This is exactly the sort of name I expected. Reply

Link

liam is cute, a little homage to his dad's name Reply

Link

Adorable name Reply

Link

New moms are so annoying Reply

Link

All moms are annoying tbh. Reply

Link

My mother would like to excluded from this narraitve Reply

Link

no Reply

Link

Lmao oop Reply

Link

Some girl at my work has a toddler & is pregnant with her second one. She literally brings up the pregnancy or the toddler to every.single.customer. Like we had some old guy say he was taking his family fishing & camping, so she gets this "Oh yes!" look, asks breathlessly if he has grandkids & then quickly interrupted him with "YEAHIMPREGNANTASYOUCANTELLANDIHAVELITTL EBOYATHOMEOHMYGOSH!!!" Poor man just looked like "the fuck did I walk into ?" She pulls that with other employees, but it only works the first time they hear her story. Reply

Link

I got into an argument with one the other day and really wanted to bitch to my bffs about how new moms are assholes... and then realized they're also new moms. I am an island. Reply

Link

They're just excited. Let em live Reply

Link

yeah this is true Reply

Link

Ugh they completely are. And God help us all if they have Irish twins right off the bat 🙄🙄🙄 Reply

Link

Yep.



My stepsister got such a case of Baby Brain after her first that she was already talking about having a second before she & her husband had even begun to financially stabilize from the first.. and she didn't listen to his protests against it until he literally threatened to leave her over it. Reply

Link

i find it refreshing when celebs give their babies basic, regular ass names these days.



i had a baby boy 2 weeks ago today and he also has a basic (but cute) name, so i can't even hate. Reply

Link

thank you! Reply

Link

Hopefully it wasn't Carter Reply

Link

as long as you didn't name him cayden, brayden or jayden, you're good. Reply

Link

for a minute i thought you meant your child's name was Basic. Reply

Link

I know. I was dreading clicking on the name reveal. But when I did, I was like: it's not bad. Reply

Link

Congrats! Henry is the best of the basic names tbh. Reply

Link

aw @ your new baby 💜 Reply

Link

Henry is such a cute name, congrats on the baby! <3 Reply

Link

Congratulations babbu! How are you doing? Reply

Link

her husband has some Scott Caan levels of Big Head Want Dolly Reply

Link

I'm so stoked for her. Like y'all don't even know how much I love Lauren. The Hills was just a big part of my life at a certain time and even though some things were finessed, the general themes were relatable. There were even times when the exact things I was going through with friends were on that week's episode. I feel mad corny but Lauren just has a place in my heart. Reply

Link

Agreed! I'll always have a soft spot for her Reply

Link

I feel the same exact way. I love seeing everything work out for her Reply

Link

we really did see her grow up too. like a lot of reality stars are just continuously messy, but lauren had a better character arc over the course of laguna/the hills than most fictional characters do Reply

Link

That whole show defined a time in my life, I'll never forget it Reply

Link

Lmao I said Liam before I clicked it Reply

Link

Liam...so fucking vanilla. Reply

Link

its a very on-brand name for lauren. Reply

Link

This is the most Vanilla girl in existence, what did you expect? Reply

Link

his whole name is dull and safe. i've forgotten it already lol Reply

Link

I love how she embraces being basic. Everything down her her child's name. Reply

Link

idek she was pregnant...liam james payne's impacT Reply

Link