Lauren Conrad Gives Birth to a Baby Boy
Her story is no longer unwritten! Lauren Conrad has given birth to her first child. The Laguna Beach and The Hills alum and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their son on Wednesday, July 5, a source confirms to Us Weekly.
The new mom posted about the news in an Instagram post. “He's here! We're so excited to welcome ------ into the world!” she captioned a picture of a cross stitch depicting the family.
Liam James Tell
My stepsister got such a case of Baby Brain after her first that she was already talking about having a second before she & her husband had even begun to financially stabilize from the first.. and she didn't listen to his protests against it until he literally threatened to leave her over it.
i had a baby boy 2 weeks ago today and he also has a basic (but cute) name, so i can't even hate.
I know. I was dreading clicking on the name reveal. But when I did, I was like: it's not bad.
I'm so stoked for her. Like y'all don't even know how much I love Lauren. The Hills was just a big part of my life at a certain time and even though some things were finessed, the general themes were relatable. There were even times when the exact things I was going through with friends were on that week's episode. I feel mad corny but Lauren just has a place in my heart.