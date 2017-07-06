dog

Rita Ora working on movie script



- singer/actress/model/boss rita ora is adding screenwriter to her resume by penning a film script
- the hitmaker is in the early stages of developing a movie
- "i'd love to do a film. i've been writing one, like, secretly. it's really early, early days obviously so my dream is to one day co-produce, co-write, do the soundtrack and just do something behind the scenes.''
- rita explains she was inspired to work in the movie industry by her filmmaker grandfather, besim sahatciu, who revealed he wanted her to work onscreen before he passed away in 2005

source

what should be Rita Ora's movie title?

Tagged: , , ,