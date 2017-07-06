Rita Ora working on movie script
- singer/actress/model/boss rita ora is adding screenwriter to her resume by penning a film script
- the hitmaker is in the early stages of developing a movie
- "i'd love to do a film. i've been writing one, like, secretly. it's really early, early days obviously so my dream is to one day co-produce, co-write, do the soundtrack and just do something behind the scenes.''
- rita explains she was inspired to work in the movie industry by her filmmaker grandfather, besim sahatciu, who revealed he wanted her to work onscreen before he passed away in 2005
what should be Rita Ora's movie title?
Does it really matter? Like her upcoming album, it's never going to see the light of day.
edit: wait are u being shady, I can't tell anymore.
Edited at 2017-07-06 03:14 am (UTC)
the math checks out.
that's if Roc Nation allowed her to keep what she recorded during her time with them.
i mean she's tryna get ppl to help promote this new song for free lol
(self-titled)
It was at one of Jay-Z's Made in America festivals. She was on a side stage… in the afteroon. I got in free… because I was there to register voters. Which I did, while she was performing. I remember that she was competent but not outstanding as a live performer.