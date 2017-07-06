Rita Ora working on movie script

what should be Rita Ora's movie title?



Does it really matter? Like her upcoming album, it's never going to see the light of day. Reply

lmao Reply

nnn Reply

that's a good title for her movie Reply

I Will Definitely Let You Down Reply

LOL Reply

Human Centipede 5 Reply

i chuckled Reply

still cant believe lana wrote a song about taylor Reply

Wait, what? I didn't think Lana was the type to beef with anyone lol.



edit: wait are u being shady, I can't tell anymore.



Edited at 2017-07-06 03:14 am (UTC) Reply

leave me alone Reply

lmao. the good sis constatini is serious only like 2% of the time. Reply

1% rita + 1% camilla Reply

the math checks out. the math checks out. Reply

LMAO Reply

it was about gaga get it right will ya Reply

whateva - i just want Rita to drop that second album so we can get the studio version of "Religion."







that's if Roc Nation allowed her to keep what she recorded during her time with them. Reply

Inspired by the real-life events of her escaping a shootout that happened across the city? I think the Titanic would be appropriate. Reply

This was unexpectedly savage lol. Reply

lol Reply

Something Else to Fail At Reply

Watch it make like $5 at the box office Reply

For real is she actually deluded enough to think she has this kinda following/interest? I assumed she always lowkey knew her place and just played it up Reply

i think that's still the case



i mean she's tryna get ppl to help promote this new song for free lol Reply

I feel like she's the epitome of "fake it till you make it". I mean, I guess it kinda worked. Reply

There Was an Attempt Reply

She'll be back at the Oscars in no time!

Academy Award© Attendee and Performer, Rita Ora! Reply

Slay a bit! Reply

She's so busy doing a whole lotta nothing Reply

I Started From The Bottom and I'm Still Here Reply

Lol Reply

another secret project from the Secret Queen of all Media! Reply

I still refuse to believe she's a real person. This is just an incredibly committed social experiment. Reply

She is going to flop her way through every possible career path! When will your favs?? Reply

I saw her in concert!



…



…



…



It was at one of Jay-Z's Made in America festivals. She was on a side stage… in the afteroon. I got in free… because I was there to register voters. Which I did, while she was performing. I remember that she was competent but not outstanding as a live performer. Reply

ooo me too, but i'm pretty sure i posted it on here before. I was at a malaysian music festival where we were on a ferris wheel and we could see her getting mad down below cos her sound kept cutting off lol. The view was great Reply

Good luck booking that soundstage you speak of. Reply

Your Song is somewhat succeeding in the U.S. rn I think lmao rise muvuh terRITA rise!!!! Reply

