ONTD Original: Underrated Black Sitcoms
Remember Martin, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, Girlfriends, A Different World, The Steve Harvey Show, Bernie Mac Show, Sister Sister, and more awesome black sitcoms were on television. Or remember when there was television channels that had an abundance (lol not really but more than now) of shows with a predominately black cast on channels like UPN/The WB and few times with a main networks having these shows. Now there is just one black sitcom on one of the major networks (Black-ish since The Carmichael's Show has been canceled).
So I made this list of other black sitcoms we might have forgotten or a sitcom underappreciated while it was on air. Also I believe all the shows I have on my list on still being seen on channels like MTV 2, Bounce, Centric and TV One.
Starring:
Eve | Shelly Williams
Jason George | J.T. Hunter
Ali Landry | Rita Lefleur
Natalie Desselle-Reid | Janie Egins
Brian Hooks | Nick Dalaney
Sean Maguire | Donovan Brink
Synopsis: Eve revolves around New York City fashion designer Shelly Williams, "a woman whose fashion career is on the move [but whose] her love life is a work in progress". She begins an on and off relationship with physical therapist J.T. Hunter. Both characters turn to two of their close friends for advice on the opposite sex, love, and relationships. Shelly frequently looks for advice from former model Rita Lefleur and married friend Janie Egins, while J.T. finds support in his best friend Donovan Brink and nightclub manager Nick Dalaney.
Starring:
Robert Townsend | Robert Peterson
Suzzanne Douglas | Geraldine (Jerri) Peterson
Reagan Gomez-Preston | Zaria Peterson
Curtis Williams | Nicholas Peterson
Ashli Amari Adams | Cecilia "CeCe" Peterson
Kenny Blank | Michael Peterson
Faizon Love | Wendell Wilcox
Tyrone Dorzell Burton | T.K. Anderson
Synopsis: The series is about an upper middle-class black family in Harlem, New York City named the Petersons. Robert Peterson is a college professor at New York University, and his wife Jerri is a law student. They try to balance their lives, their work, and their four children at the same time. The four kids span the ages from teens to toddlers.
Starring:
Malcolm-Jamal Warner | Malcolm McGee
Eddie Griffin | Edward 'Eddie' Otis Sherman
Karen Malina White | Nicolette Vandross
Tucker Smallwood |Theodore Roosevelt Hawkins
Christopher Daniel Barnes | Leonard Rickets
Jaime Cardriche | Tim
Ron Pearson | Doug
Enya Flack | Bridget
Synopsis: Malcolm McGee is a responsible and sensible twenty something who ends up sharing an apartment and a business venture with relentlessly enthusiastic tow truck owner Eddie Sherman in Kansas City, Missouri (which is Eddie Griffin's hometown).
Starring:
Rachel True |Monique Alexandra "Mona" Rose Thorne
Essence Atkins | Deirdre Chantal "Dee Dee" Thorne, Esq
Telma Hopkins | Phyllis Thorne
Valarie Pettiford | Deirdre "Big Dee Dee" LaFontaine Thorne
Obba Babatundé | Charles Thorne
Chico Benymon | Spencer Williams
Alec Mapa | Adam Benet
MC Lyte | Kai Owens
Synopsis: The show focuses on the lives of two paternal half-sisters in their twenties who were estranged throughout their childhood, and are finally developing a close relationship. The series is set in San Francisco.
Starring:
Charles S. Dutton | Charles "Roc" Emerson
Ella Joyce | Eleanor Carter Emerson
Rocky Carroll | Joey Emerson
Carl Gordon | Andrew "Pop" Emerson
Synopsis: Roc chronicles the ups and downs of Baltimore garbage collector Charles "Roc" Emerson, a tightwad who constantly brought home "perks" (i.e. items thrown away by residents on his route); his wife Eleanor, a registered nurse; his womanizing younger brother Joey, a ne'er-do-well musician who had recently returned to the neighborhood; and his father Andrew, a retired Pullman porter.
ONTD, what's your underrated black sitcom(s)? favorite black sitcom?
I watched parenthood every week but remember nothing except for how bad an actor the fat lil boy was, and how hot whatshisname was. and how pretty Regan gomez Preston (? was that her name? how do I remember it?) (oh yeah, Cleveland show) was
also roc was the shit
didn't watch the others, oop
I can still remember when the little brother & his friends were going to run away and the white one was late because he lost his glasses and the other friend told him to just find them and he said something like 'well if I could FIND my glasses I wouldn't NEED them would I?' LOLOL
I can't believe Nikki Parker won an Oscar! Then fell off the face of the earth.
I laughed so hard at this as a kid and honestly I still laugh.
One of the best themes ever.
smh @ myself tbh
ExCUSE ME!
FYI: Everybody Loves Raymond used the Roc set
Get Smart, Dick Van Dyke, Living Single, Doby Gillis, All in the Family.
http://articles.latimes.com/1996-02-01/e
And also All of Us was shit compared to other UPN shows even though I liked the second wife a bit.
My Brother and Me
Girlfriends was my favorite tho.
I did have that on my earlier list
Another fav black animated series is The Pjs.
Also, one of my favorite theme songs
my fav was the ep where they pretended to be boyz ii men for a talent show and when they got called out, cooper goes, "technically we are. you got boys... and a man"
idk why that always stuck w me lmao
apart from half and half, i'd say one on one. i used to be obsessed with flex when i was in primary school lmao but tbf he still is one of televisions sexiest dad's. my fave episodes are the one when they sang love is a house and when flex put a tracker in breanna's car lol
Y'all noticed when Jennifer Lewis came on as the Dean was the same time Holland Taylor came on SBTB The College yrs? They kind of played the same role but still were some of the best parts when they were on.
"You are on my list." Jericho stole that from Jennifer Lewis lmao