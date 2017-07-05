ONTD Original: Underrated Black Sitcoms

Sister Sister Reply

somebody didnt read Reply

Ontd cant read! Reply

lol of course I didn't! Reply

ummmmmm wheres my brother and me? wait, do ~kid shows count?





I watched parenthood every week but remember nothing except for how bad an actor the fat lil boy was, and how hot whatshisname was. and how pretty Regan gomez Preston (? was that her name? how do I remember it?) (oh yeah, Cleveland show) was



also roc was the shit





didn't watch the others, oop Reply

My Brother and Me, Cousin Skeeter, Gullah Gullah Island Reply

Oh wow just the mention of "Gullah Gullah" island transported me to being in my living room as a kid watching a marathon of that show with the Chicken Pox Reply

I was WAAAAY too old for Gullah Gullah Island when it started but I still watched it whenever I got the chance. It was such a comforting show. Reply

I loved my brother and me! I wish more people remembered it. Reply

Even my mom used to sit down with us to watch My Brother & Me. Reply

My Brother and me was my SHIT!



I can still remember when the little brother & his friends were going to run away and the white one was late because he lost his glasses and the other friend told him to just find them and he said something like 'well if I could FIND my glasses I wouldn't NEED them would I?' LOLOL Reply

I learned the Fuzzy Wuzzy was a Bear rhyme from My Brother and Me. Idk why my 11yo ass was so amused by it, but I'll forever love that show for it. Unfortunately, no one I know remembers that the show ever existed. Reply

I loved My Brother and Me. I was shocked to find out it only had twelve episodes, though. I felt like it was always on. Reply

my brother and me + kenan and kel 4ever Reply

Yesssss I just came in here to say My Brother and Me. The show that taught me the U-G-L-Y chant, heard across playgrounds nationwide. Reply

My brother and me is so goof Reply

The Parkers.



I can't believe Nikki Parker won an Oscar! Then fell off the face of the earth. Reply

I laughed so hard at this as a kid and honestly I still laugh. Reply

I love that Kim's birthday was Halloween because those episodes were always so lit LOL Reply

she got together with professor right, I feel like I remember that Reply

Link





One of the best themes ever. Reply

The ending of the show sours it for me Reply

well we have lee daniels and oprah to thank for that smh Reply

Supposedly, Lee Daniels and Oprah got her blacklisted. 🤔 Whatisthetruth.gif Reply

Excuse you, Kim made this masterpiece





Reply

I used to love Half & Half! My other fav black sitcom is Girlfriends, that show always managed to make me LOL irl. Reply

My favorite thing is how canonically, Moesha, Girlfriends, and I think The Game are all in the same universe. Reply

Yes! Half & Half and Living Single are in the same universe as well. Reply

Girlfriends, Moesha, The Parkers and The Game had their own universe. Reply

Sparks is one of them. James Avery, Terrence Howard (mess), Robin Gives, Kim Whitley, and Miguel Nunez. I remember watching it every week. And I lowkey liked Homeboys in Outer Space. Reply

OMG I completely forgot about Sparks. I used to watch UPN all the time and I didn't even remember it while making this list.



smh @ myself tbh Reply

wow i never heard of this one Reply

one day I'll show you my 4th(?) grade picture of me dressed as LL for the expressive picture day, pant leg up included LOL Reply

lmao DO SO! Reply

omg what a throwback! i remember watching this solely for ll's fine ass, lol. Reply

I don't have too many memories of Roc, but I do know that I highly enjoyed it and never missed it. Even my parents watched it. I don't know if 227 would be considered underrated, but I loved that one too. Reply

I LOVED Roc but I can't remember anything except how the wife would rub his head and the brother goofing up something during a live episode Reply

Same. All I remember are the stairs in the living room and that I thought the skincare line was somehow related to the show. Reply

same re the roc...all i remember is the theme song and that he was a garbage man, lol. Reply

I remember Roc visibly since my family would watch it every week and there was great episode that involved inner city violence.



FYI: Everybody Loves Raymond used the Roc set Reply

I remember the live episode & thinking that was really cutting edge Reply

Living Single is one of the five greatest sitcoms of all time.



Get Smart, Dick Van Dyke, Living Single, Doby Gillis, All in the Family. Reply

"Friends" also shamelessly copied it in every way. Reply

Link

Which was intentionally cause apparently the show was inspired by living single, I remember Queen Latifah talking about it Reply

Yep Maxine and Kylie sneaking around totally inspired FRIENDS to do that with Monica and Chandler. Reply

It really was. I hate when people say Living Single was a copy of Friends like no Living Single was on its second season when Friends came out. It copied everything and won countless awards and it's writers and actors went on to have successful careers and it's known around the world and other than a couple small awards Living Single got nothing. It's so frustrating, I can't imagine what Queen Latifah must've felt. I'm glad she finally called them out on WWHL. Reply

If you really want to get mad about it, read this article from 1996.



http://articles.latimes.com/1996-02-01/e ntertainment/ca-30941_1_single-friends-l iving Reply

Half and half was my shit, the way Phyllis and Big Dee Dee used to read each other for filth in the hallway made me laugh so hard. It such a shame that it got cancelled because the show was actually a hit but when Upn and The Wb merged, they got canned, no thanks to Will Smith using his power to bring back fucking All of us because he is a producer. Reply

Phyllis and Big Dee Dee were my faves. Reply

ita about All of Us. I hated the show from the beginning, never could get into at all. Reply

The kid in All of Us was a decent kid actor though. I remember the second wife leaving at one point though and that made no sense Reply

I started watching it on YouTube recently and the way BDD and Phyllis read each other still kills me!!! Lol I got some reads I was you young to understand the first time around. And I was shocked I still knew the theme after all these years. I wish they'd have a reunion. I wish Netflix would bring back just one 90s black show :(



And also All of Us was shit compared to other UPN shows even though I liked the second wife a bit. Reply

My favourite read wasn when Big Dee Dee threw her shade and Phyllis responded by snatching off Big Dee Dee's wig and walked away. Big Dee Dee pulled a brand new wig out of her purse and kept it moving. It was the funniest shit I have ever seen on tv. Reply

Link



My Brother and Me







My Brother and Me

I loved Half & Half; I don't remember how that series ended hm.



Girlfriends was my favorite tho. Reply

I think Mona and Spencer got together? Reply

it ended on a cliffhanger and i'm still super mad about it! Mona was trying to decide between two hotties while DeeDee and Joey Lawrence were trying to figure out their UST Reply

hey monie! It was a cartoon on BET in the early 2000s with Angela Shelton and Frances callier before they performed as frangela. A wonderful person posted the episodes on YouTube. It's one of my fave shows of all time. Reply

Yes @ Hey Monie!



I did have that on my earlier list Reply

Yes I remember Hey, Monie I used to watch it with my aunt.



Another fav black animated series is The Pjs. Reply

I thought I was the only person who remembered that show. Reply

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper. used to watch it with my sister when were kids.



Part of later TGIF, if I remember rightly. Reply

I remember being in awe of Holly Robinson Peete's beauty every time this show came on Reply

ikr, it's a shame she now goes around spewing false information for Autism Speaks Reply

I was always fond of the Warriors because of this show, and it's so weird that they're good now. Reply

i loooved hangin with mr. cooper. Reply

YES Reply

Fuck I loved this show so much Reply

I fucking loved this show! Reply

I had this show on my list but I didn't think instead put M & E



Also, one of my favorite theme songs Reply

yesssss



my fav was the ep where they pretended to be boyz ii men for a talent show and when they got called out, cooper goes, "technically we are. you got boys... and a man"



idk why that always stuck w me lmao Reply

Yessss good one. Vanessa was breathtakingly gorgeous to me. Reply

if half and half wasn't on this list i would have rioted. i still watch it on youtube sometimes and funnily enough the theme song has been stuck in my head for like 2 weeks now.



apart from half and half, i'd say one on one. i used to be obsessed with flex when i was in primary school lmao but tbf he still is one of televisions sexiest dad's. my fave episodes are the one when they sang love is a house and when flex put a tracker in breanna's car lol



one on one got so weird when they changed the focus to the daughter living in la or whatever with some strangers Reply

flex was a lot. if i ever had a friend with a father who looked like that... Reply

A Different World and Living Single still hold up really well Reply

They have. I'm one of the few apparently that prefer ADW to the Cosby Show, though. Reply

Link

Both are good, but only one has consistent Dwayne Wayne Reply

Even as a little girl, I preferred ADW to Cosby. ADW is still my go-to comfort show. I have almost all the episodes on my DVR from when TVOne used to air marathons. Reply

A Different World and Cosby show had different comedic writing to me but both were funny af.



Y'all noticed when Jennifer Lewis came on as the Dean was the same time Holland Taylor came on SBTB The College yrs? They kind of played the same role but still were some of the best parts when they were on.



"You are on my list." Jericho stole that from Jennifer Lewis lmao Reply

ADW is amazing, though, it was definitely my favorite Reply

oh same tho Reply

Whitley & Dwayne are a GOLD STAR masterclass in that 'irritant to friends to lovers' trope that people can never get right now and I am literally getting teary NOW thinking about the wedding scene. Reply

Link

living single especially. that show was perfection. Reply

