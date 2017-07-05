CBS says it offered significant raises to Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park

Take the money, girl. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah mte



Nothing personal to either of them and yes I'm boring and watch the show on occasion. Their characters aren't equal in screen time or storylines to the two main characters. It's not a straight up ensemble show like Friends was, for example. More pay is great but equal pay to the two characters the show is based on, that's unrealistic imo. The show films on location and has loads of locals too so I'm skeptical that their pay raise wasn't really decent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, Danny hasn't been a lead for a few years now because Scott hates taping for the show. He doesn't deserve to make more than the others. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was laid off from a job in 2011. I can say it's one of the best things that's ever happened to me because I was forced to make a change, I'm now doing something far more interesting that also pays better and has better long-term prospects. However, I still hate that company for the intense fear verging on existential despair during those two months of unemployment, and I still wish them ill. It's hard to forgive that kind of experience. Reply

Thread

Link

i had a very similar experience so i feel these feels. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

intense fear verging on existential despair



omg you have perfectly described how I've been feeling for months (due to my own unemployment) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really, really hope you get something great tomorrow. Good luck. Sending positive thoughts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ohh shit yeah I'm feeling all of this at the moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy for you ^_^ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you found a better job that makes you happier. I can relate to this on a deep level. I was laid off in October by my alma mater and they handled it so poorly that every time I get a fundraising email or mailer I still get so annoyed lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel you 100%. I've had this experience one too many times and I get this weird sense of glee when I look up former employers and see they have shitty glassdoor ratings. Of course, I don't feel happy that these places are still treating their employees like shit but I hope it eats up the CEOs alive knowing that their companies will go nowhere but downhill. I pretty much wish most of the places I worked at a future of nothing but bankruptcy.



Also, I'm glad to hear you're doing better. I honestly hope that my luck changes too but I doubt it will. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is me. My last job did me dirty. I make more now and it's a better suited situation for me. But those couple of months were scary.....I was legit scared. Everytime I drive by my old job I sneer. I still hope my former manager gets her ass kicked. Its been 3 years and fuck that place is my first reaction always. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CBS' statement makes it sound even worse. Because if a "significant raise" is still not enough to achieve parity, then how low was it before? Reply

Thread

Link

cbs is really not good at this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup, tells me they were making pennies in comparison Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr they just admitted they were previously paying them shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte!!! significant ≠ equal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The raises were 'large and significant,' but they still didn't reach white actor levels?



You ain't shit, CBS Reply

Thread

Link

My former employer was blockbuster and they got what they deserved for firing me. I hate retail so much now. After getting a desk job I don't think I could ever go back to a job where I have to look at trumps America in the face.



Also fuck CBS. Reply

Thread

Link

my former employer "laid me off" but it let to me having more time to look for a job and i landed where im at now which i love and i got to move to LA so in retrospect it was great BUT i never talk about my old job cus seriously it fucked with my head. like at least once a week I would cry on my way back home. i wish them nothing but bad things.



also fuck cbs Reply

Thread

Link

According to Variety: "Insiders said Kim and Park’s final offer from the studio was 10-15% less than O’Loughlin and Caan, who each also each have lucrative back end deals on the show." If that was the significant pay increase how much were they getting paid before?? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao way to miss the point CBS Reply

Thread

Link

Former employees who weren't nice deserve to go down. Reply

Thread

Link

"Former employees who weren't nice deserve to go down."



receipts ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably a typo sis, e is right next to r on keyboards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I want my current company to suffer and file for bankruptcy. (they won't, but wishful thinking!) Reply

Thread

Link

i feel this way about every employer i've ever had Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte amy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

another cbs show??? didn't this happen to criminal minds? fucking hell you'd think they would've learned something.. fuck this. Reply

Thread

Link

CSI, back in the day, too (I believe). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rumor has it that both Daniel and Grace had been seeking equal pay with their mediocre white co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan



Hey. Alex is pretty, makes up for his acting. And is at least in every episode for a show of which he's a lead of



Scott can fuck off with his 10 episodes a year leading role Reply

Thread

Link

Hey. Alex is pretty, makes up for his acting



Mediocre then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol @ alex being "pretty" or having any kind of remarkable looks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. If we were talking about just Alex, maybe I could understand. But fucking Scott? No. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a retail job and parts of it sucked (ignorant customers working weekends) but loved my team



now i have a desk job and parts of it suck. I get terrible PTO which I didn't even figure out how it worked till like 2 months in and that was quite a shock. 10 days off accrued throughout the year total. I also feel like I barely accomplish anything on certain projects at work. At least a lot of my co-workers feel the same way tho and i like a lot of them. I feel my time is just wasting away inside the office and it sucks.



All and all having a job and not a passion for your job sucks, period. I really want a job I can actually be passionate about. Or just not have to worry about money and not have to go to a desk everyday.



Edited at 2017-07-06 02:16 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I've worked jobs I'm passionate about, and it can also suck because in general if you do work for other people, sometimes you'll do work that's just terrible or your clients don't respect your input and that you know what you're doing. It's also privy to the same workplace bullshit of any job (having people who work on top of you undermine you, etc). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sued them

I was fired without justification, was told "you're not getting the last payment nor anything else, do what you want with this"

Talked to a lawyer and thanks to my former boss, who wrote a letter which is basically the objection to everything they were going to say, I was unreliable, was late constantly, etc my case is basically done

I'm just waiting for the money, they can diaf :) Reply

Thread

Link

glad you're getting your $$$, they sound awful. it sucks that they tried to do that to your character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm VERY proud of you! There's so much bullshit out there about how "Oh if you sue, employers won't want to hire you" yada yada from those lame HR blogs, which is BS. More people need to know their rights imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link