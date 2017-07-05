CBS says it offered significant raises to Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park
Hawaii Five-0: CBS says it offered 'significant' raises to Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park https://t.co/xOXCygHhrQ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 6 de julho de 2017
- Follow-up to this post
- Daniel Dae Kim spoke about his exit from the show making it clear it was a contractual issue, but keeping it classy because he's that type of guy
- CBS (the same network that treated the Criminal Minds actresses like shit) released a statement saying both Daniel and his co-star Grace Park were offered large and significant salary increases
- Rumor has it that both Daniel and Grace had been seeking equal pay with their mediocre white co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan
- CBS says they hope to work with both Daniel and Grace again, respect their talent and whatever
source
Oh, CBS...
Do you keep it classy with you former employers or do you want them to burn, ONTD?
Nothing personal to either of them and yes I'm boring and watch the show on occasion. Their characters aren't equal in screen time or storylines to the two main characters. It's not a straight up ensemble show like Friends was, for example. More pay is great but equal pay to the two characters the show is based on, that's unrealistic imo. The show films on location and has loads of locals too so I'm skeptical that their pay raise wasn't really decent.
You ain't shit, CBS
Also fuck CBS.
also fuck cbs
receipts ?
Hey. Alex is pretty, makes up for his acting. And is at least in every episode for a show of which he's a lead of
Scott can fuck off with his 10 episodes a year leading role
Mediocre then.
