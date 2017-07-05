swamp monster

CBS says it offered significant raises to Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park



Follow-up to this post

- Daniel Dae Kim spoke about his exit from the show making it clear it was a contractual issue, but keeping it classy because he's that type of guy

- CBS (the same network that treated the Criminal Minds actresses like shit) released a statement saying both Daniel and his co-star Grace Park were offered large and significant salary increases

- Rumor has it that both Daniel and Grace had been seeking equal pay with their mediocre white co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan

- CBS says they hope to work with both Daniel and Grace again, respect their talent and whatever
