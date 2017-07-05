Ingrid Michaelson makes Broadway debut in The Great Comet of 1812 - star Josh Groban departs
Broadway debut CHECK! That's me pointing at my name! What a wonderful night. I'll remember and cherish is forever. @GreatCometBway ☄️ pic.twitter.com/uM9CKWuee1— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) July 4, 2017
- Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut on Monday in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- She's filling in for the role of Sonya until August 15th while Brittain Ashford is on vacation
- Josh Groban played his last performance as Pierre on July 2
- Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan was supposed to debut the same night as Ingrid, but his debut has been pushed back until July 11. Composer Dave Malloy has stepped in to replace Groban
- Ingrid Michaelson and Brittain Ashford (OG Sonya) killing "Sonya Alone":
- Oak's Hamilton/Great Comet mashup for #Ham4All:
#Ham4All https://t.co/JBhtvsF5uc #BeTheChange Me and my tired voice singing. I challenge @ingridmusic, & @LenaRockerHall @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/D6GmmAjrv5— The Incredible Oak (@OakSmash) July 2, 2017
- Lucas Steele's speech following Groban's last performance:
What's your favorite song from the best Broadway score of the 2016-2017 season, ONTD? Mine are "Charming" and "Letters" because I love my immoral incest siblings
I'm pretty impressed by the stunt casting of this show, they really try to get people that fit the roles.
Everyday I find a new thing to love about this show. I'm sad that I'll probably never get to see it live again.
I hope to sit on stage someday too!
I feel like Michael C. Hall would be a perfect stunt casting for this show. And I would see the fuck out of it.
I love the Prologue too tho
the best Broadway score of the 2016-2017 season
Damn right it was, OP! Still bitter AF that basic ass DEH score won the Tony instead.
"Letters" is probably my favorite, though "Charming" was an early fave as well (still a bit sad that Amber was out for my performance). I also really love "Sonya and Natasha," "The Ball"...so many great songs!
I'm curious to see how Oak tackles "Dust and Ashes" bc that song is a beast. I remember the actual walls and the floor of the theater shaking when I saw Groban perform it, lol. And I've heard the audio [redacted] of Malloy and Scott and haven't been impressed
The entire section from "The Opera" to "The Ball" is probably my favorite, but "Letters" is such a standout and Preparations/Balaga/The Abduction are legit jams. And I also love all the women's solos (Charming, Sonya Alone, In My House, etc.)
I'm basically obsessed with the entire score, lmao
The entire cast was fabulous, and Groban's "Dust and Ashes" was one of the most powerful vocal performances I've ever seen. I'd love to go back for Dave and Oak and try onstage seating, but the tickets are so expensive ugh
And agreed re: Dust and Ashes, Groban really foes have the voice of an angel! Dust and Ashes is another fave of mine now that I think of it. I am not crazy about the very beginning, but then it really gets going.
I also loved the "NATALIE NATALIE NATALIE" part in "Letters" w/ Lucas and the ensemble. My goal next time is get one of the letters (though I got a shaker and a dumpling from Grace McLean, so I can't complain too much)
"Dust and Ashes" starts off slow, but I really get into it around the "all of my life I spent searching the words
of poets and saints and prophets and kings" line
So bummed I will likely not see this show unless it tours.
and bitter tears of hatred and rage) bc he seemed like some bland adult contemporary dude but now i'm close to stanning him? he's so wholesome lmfao. he seems approachable, like you could grab a beer with him~
now ontd will ruin him for me.
But yes, in the Tony's post someone claimed he uses Twitter to date fans, or something like that
My mom's the Grobes trash in my family, so I feel guilty about not being able to take her while he was still in the show. She still jams out to "Dust and Ashes" in the car though, lol
but i also love prologue, pierre, no one else, the duel, dust and ashes, the ball, letters, sonya alone, balaga/the abduction and the finale
Tomorrow night is Hamlet - I will have to report back and let you know how Oscar Isaac is faring.
Yeah, lotteries are such a crapshoot - we've won two out of the dozens we have entered, so my hopes are not high. But I might cave and buy Great Comet tickets if I don't win them. I don't want to miss it because from what I understand it would be v difficult (impossible?) to tour.
if you lose the lottery and decide to buy comet tickets, check TKTS. if it's not at the times square location, it should be at the others.
I get to finally see this on August 31 and it's been a long wait. The only thing I hate about CA is not being close to Broadway (yes there are touring shows. Not the same)
yeah, I'm in LA and I only go back home to NY a couple of times a year, so I try to cram in as many Broadway shows as I can each trip. I'm trying to catch more shows at the Ahmanson/Pantages/Taper now though. Hope you have a great time!
P.S. I had a similar dream, except with Lucas Steele </3 My mom has claimed Groban for herself, lmao