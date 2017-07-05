Ingrid Michaelson makes Broadway debut in The Great Comet of 1812 - star Josh Groban departs

Wow @ the star power in this show, but I still have no desire to see it. Reply

You're missing out! Reply

It's really fun Reply

it's fucking great tho Reply

http://pricew.tumblr.com/post/162578353016/ingrid-michaelson-sings-sonya-alone-in-her



I'm pretty impressed by the stunt casting of this show, they really try to get people that fit the roles.



Everyday I find a new thing to love about this show. I'm sad that I'll probably never get to see it live again.



Ingrid's voice really fits perfectly for the role. I heard that Oak is the stand-in for a few months until a bigger name is replaced for Pierre - I hope the show continues to sell without Groban, bc I definitely want to go back and see it again (if I can save up enough for the onstage seats, lol) Reply

I wonder who (if anyone) they are looking at for Pierre. It's such a hard role to do, I imagine it would be hard to cast let alone stunt cast for. On top of the usual Broadway requirements, you need someone who can really play the piano and play the accordion, not an easy find.



I hope to sit on stage someday too! Reply

they better not replace my husband after he learned to play the fucking accordion for this Reply

Ohh, ty for this recording!



I feel like Michael C. Hall would be a perfect stunt casting for this show. And I would see the fuck out of it. Reply

I'm going to have to listen to this. I need a new Broadway show in my life Reply

Yeah this show basically replaced Hamilton for me in terms of "Broadway obsession I listened to nonstop for several months straight," lol. Reply

I love it, but I honestly couldn't stand it the first few times I tried to listen to it. It wasn't until I heard "No One Else" that I was able to listen to it all. The Prolouge really put me off at first. Reply

i'm the opposite lol i LOVE the prologue but can't be bothered to listen to the rest of the soundtrack Reply

See I loved "Prologue" myself. I was sold at "everyone's got nine names" because LMAO @ that accuracy. Reply

No One Else was the first song I ever listened to and I fell in love with Denee Benton's voice. I absolutely had to listen to the rest of the soundtrack after hearing that song! Reply

No One Else is <3 <3 <3 <3



I love the Prologue too tho Reply

I don't normally say this for sung through musicals but try listening to the big solo songs first instead of listening the entire album straight through. Many times throughout the show the characters switch between first and third person narration which can be confusing especially without any visuals. I would recommend listening to No One Else, Dust and Ashes, Charming, and Sonya Alone as these are the more traditional musical songs and will help you gain a feel for the show. Reply

Yasss a Great Comet post! \o/ I thought Ingrid Michaelson was replacing Brittain Ashford, kind of glad to hear it's just for vacation...I'm glad they found such a high-profile replacement though! Between her and Oak I really want sales to continue keeping up even with Groban gone, because this show is so worth it.



the best Broadway score of the 2016-2017 season



Damn right it was, OP! Still bitter AF that basic ass DEH score won the Tony instead.



"Letters" is probably my favorite, though "Charming" was an early fave as well (still a bit sad that Amber was out for my performance). I also really love "Sonya and Natasha," "The Ball"...so many great songs! Reply

I'm very curious to see how Oak will do. He's a lot younger than I ever picture Pierre, but I'm sure he'll do great. Reply

Malloy said Pierre's actually only supposed to be 31 in the show. I think he was around 36 when he started playing Pierre, though both he and Scott Stangland are getting too old for it now. Oak is actually the closest to the actual age of the character, I think



I'm curious to see how Oak tackles "Dust and Ashes" bc that song is a beast. I remember the actual walls and the floor of the theater shaking when I saw Groban perform it, lol. And I've heard the audio [redacted] of Malloy and Scott and haven't been impressed Reply

lol you should have seen me on Tonys night. I predicted Basik & Paul getting best score, but Malloy losing orchestrations and book was ridiculous. (Not to mention Rachel Chavkin for director...)



The entire section from "The Opera" to "The Ball" is probably my favorite, but "Letters" is such a standout and Preparations/Balaga/The Abduction are legit jams. And I also love all the women's solos (Charming, Sonya Alone, In My House, etc.)



I'm basically obsessed with the entire score, lmao Reply

i really truly honestly don't understand how DEH won anything. "for forever" is a cute song but like... the show didn't do anything new? the songs are hella generic and sound like rejects from rent or waitress. meanwhile the great comet took risks and reinvented the musical experience but nah let's give all the awards to a show about a white dude who ruins everything and gets off with no consequences. Reply

anyone know why Oak's debut got pushed back?? Reply

Nothing confirmed but I've seen rumors of health or needing more time to learn the accordion Reply

oof. i hope it's the latter and not the former. thanks! Reply

yeah, I've heard rumors that he's having issues with the accordion. He posted the #Ham4All video, and there's also new rehearsal footage of him practicing "Dust and Ashes," so I'm hoping it's not a health issue Reply

bc i rode him so hard his pelvis shattered Reply

also I finally got to see the show a few weeks ago and this was literally me @ Lucas Steele the entire time, lol:

The entire cast was fabulous, and Groban's "Dust and Ashes" was one of the most powerful vocal performances I've ever seen. I'd love to go back for Dave and Oak and try onstage seating, but the tickets are so expensive ugh

Lmao! Yeah I was soooo glad that I got to see Lucas Steele perform! I loved him from the cast recording alone, but damn was his acting amazing too. He was robbed at the Tony's. When he hits that high note in "St. Petersburg"...



And agreed re: Dust and Ashes, Groban really foes have the voice of an angel! Dust and Ashes is another fave of mine now that I think of it. I am not crazy about the very beginning, but then it really gets going. Reply

yesss his PETERSBUUUUUURG and his entire solo in "The Abduction" were insane. I was legit swooning when he whipped out that violin, lol. Like, I understand that Natasha's making terrible decisions, but I get it, you know?

I also loved the "NATALIE NATALIE NATALIE" part in "Letters" w/ Lucas and the ensemble. My goal next time is get one of the letters (though I got a shaker and a dumpling from Grace McLean, so I can't complain too much)



"Dust and Ashes" starts off slow, but I really get into it around the "all of my life I spent searching the words

of poets and saints and prophets and kings" line Reply

I was so sad that he didn't get buzz for the Tony's. He stood out as amazing in an already fantastic show. I walked out thinking he had the same electricity and stage presence that Daveed Diggs does - it's just something about these people that you can't look anywhere else when they're on stage. Reply

he kissed me, i'm not over it Reply

What video are these gifs made from? Reply

Listening to The Great Comet right now! Fave songs are No One Else, Charming, Dust and Ashes, The Abduction, Letters. Too many to name really.



So bummed I will likely not see this show unless it tours. Reply

with Josh, Dave, or Scott? You need to be more specific when you're making a wish to the [redacted] fairies ;) Reply

Wait, do you have Dave? I've been looking for that one! Reply

*cough*check your PMs*cough* Reply

josh groban is so endearing omg. i ignored him for forever (LOL PUNS and bitter tears of hatred and rage ) bc he seemed like some bland adult contemporary dude but now i'm close to stanning him? he's so wholesome lmfao. he seems approachable, like you could grab a beer with him~



now ontd will ruin him for me. Reply

Lmao yeah I used to dislike him because that one hit he had was so annoying and my step-grandma was super into him, but more recently I have come to really enjoy watching him/appreciate how funny he is (have you seen his video singing Trump's Tweets on Kimmel?).



But yes, in the Tony's post someone claimed he uses Twitter to date fans, or something like that Reply

ontd users pulling out receipts that he's no better than any fuckboy truly shattered my world view Reply

I have been Grobes trash since like literally 2001, so I gotta go with "Dust and Ashes." <3333 (And when I staged-doored him we had a real Bill Clinton/John Mulaney moment when he complimented my "Loves Trumps Hate" button, yas!) I'm so glad I got to see him in it -- but Denée Benton was out the day I saw it! I can't complain otherwise, but that was a bummer. Reply

Glad you got to catch Josh, though bummer about Denee! And yeah I was so impressed that he seemed to regularly stage door, even months into performing...like, so many celebs don't, and he really didn't have to. Reply

He actually didn't the day I saw it, which was April 2nd, because he had some charity thing to get to or some such...sooooo I went back on 5th because I have no chill and I was determined to meet him. lol @ me Reply

Great Comet was my favorite stage door experience this past trip. It was nice that Josh made sure to sign for everyone (even a person who clearly did not see the show because they had him sign a restaurant menu) even though he had an event afterwards. It's lso nice that it's right next to the Hamilton stage door which is no longer crowded. Reply

Did you have Shoba or Lauren as Natasha? I've heard good things about both of them. I had understudies for both Sonya and Dolokhov - they were great, but I definitely want to go back to catch Brittain and Nick because I love both their voices on the OBCR.



My mom's the Grobes trash in my family, so I feel guilty about not being able to take her while he was still in the show. She still jams out to "Dust and Ashes" in the car though, lol Reply

Do you remember which understudy you saw? I adore Denée but I would love to see Shoba Narayan in the role too. Reply

For Forever. I always get teary-eyed when I listen to it. Reply

Haha NO. Reply

delete this Reply

I really wanted to see this with Groban, but never got around to it, oops. Also I really wanted to see this when it first came out with the tents, but never got around to it. I don't understand why I'm constantly not getting around to this show.



Edited at 2017-07-06 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

definitely catch it if you can! the show's not selling as well without Groban, and there are lots of discount codes floating around. I'm trying to catch it again but I'm worried it might close before I do :/ Reply

I'm definitely considering it, but I'm kind of bogged down with all the seating selection. I feel like I just look at the chart and then read the guides about what you see in each spot and just throw my hands up in the air overwhelmed. Any suggestions? Reply

my fave song with this one changes all the time. rn it's sonya and natasha.



but i also love prologue, pierre, no one else, the duel, dust and ashes, the ball, letters, sonya alone, balaga/the abduction and the finale Reply

I love what I have heard from the soundtrack to this show, but I haven't listened to the whole thing yet. We are going to NYC tomorrow, and we are gonna enter the lottery for this for Friday night and Saturday matinee. Fingers crossed!!



Tomorrow night is Hamlet - I will have to report back and let you know how Oscar Isaac is faring. Reply

ooh you're my fellow LA theater-obsessed person, right? I'm so jealous of you getting to see Hamlet. I was back in NY for a week and kept trying to get tickets but failed :/ have fun and definitely report back, please! and hope you get to see Great Comet too, it's a fabulous experience Reply

Link

That's me, and will do! I'm excited.



Yeah, lotteries are such a crapshoot - we've won two out of the dozens we have entered, so my hopes are not high. But I might cave and buy Great Comet tickets if I don't win them. I don't want to miss it because from what I understand it would be v difficult (impossible?) to tour. Reply

Not sure, what your budget is like but there's a lot of discounted seats now that Groban is gone Reply

Parent

all i've heard about this hamlet is that oscar isaac is half naked and that's enough for me



if you lose the lottery and decide to buy comet tickets, check TKTS. if it's not at the times square location, it should be at the others. Reply

I've been listening to the cast recording so much I had a dream that Josh Groban and I were married. If only💔



I get to finally see this on August 31 and it's been a long wait. The only thing I hate about CA is not being close to Broadway (yes there are touring shows. Not the same) Reply

