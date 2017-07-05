lutherxalice

Ingrid Michaelson makes Broadway debut in The Great Comet of 1812 - star Josh Groban departs




- Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut on Monday in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- She's filling in for the role of Sonya until August 15th while Brittain Ashford is on vacation
- Josh Groban played his last performance as Pierre on July 2
- Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan was supposed to debut the same night as Ingrid, but his debut has been pushed back until July 11. Composer Dave Malloy has stepped in to replace Groban



- Ingrid Michaelson and Brittain Ashford (OG Sonya) killing "Sonya Alone":


- Oak's Hamilton/Great Comet mashup for #Ham4All:

#Ham4All https://t.co/JBhtvsF5uc #BeTheChange Me and my tired voice singing. I challenge @ingridmusic, & @LenaRockerHall @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/D6GmmAjrv5

— The Incredible Oak (@OakSmash) July 2, 2017



- Lucas Steele's speech following Groban's last performance:





Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

What's your favorite song from the best Broadway score of the 2016-2017 season, ONTD? Mine are "Charming" and "Letters" because I love my immoral incest siblings

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
  • Current Music: Charming - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Tagged: , , ,