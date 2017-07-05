Perfect first comment Reply

I felt so kewl~ when this song came out because I had both seven jeans and true religion Reply

Seven > TR tbh. Reply

literally my first thought



I still like this song Reply

Ah this earsore. We lived in simpler times over a decade ago... Reply

Literally the first thing that popped into my head. Reply

I'm so happy this is the first comment. Reply

Right? My literal first thought was "7 jeans, true religion. I say no but they keep giving" Reply

this eternal bop Reply

They deserve to go bankrupt if only for the stitching on those jeans. Reply

lol mte Reply

Looking through pics on google and whoa they were kinda ugly for overpriced jeans Reply

between this and american apparel, the late 2000s brands are really struggling. what's next? Reply

juicy already went under even with that urban collab tbh Reply

michael kors is next. Reply

diesel Reply

idk, I hope more don't go away Reply

C&c califonria, Michael Stars, James Perse? No one is buying $60 tissue thin tshirts anymore Reply

does ed hardy still exist Reply

I miss American Apparel already tbh Reply

i can't believe american eagle is still afloat Reply

Bebe and BCBG. Reply

Still wondering about Abercrombie. Reply

here's hoping abercrombie goes down. the schadenfreude of my 13 year old self that could never afford it will rejoice. Reply

kitson's gone



idk man. the world died in 2008 and we're all just ghosts who don't know we're stuck on a crazy ghost ship now. Reply

They were IT in high school but it's been a while lol Reply

Don't understand how people can spend so much money on jeans. Reply

I worked for a marketing company that did some work for a luxury jeans company (like $200+ per pair) and the amount people would spend at once was insane. The average customer sale was $600. Reply

i spend a ton of money on jeans but they last forever Reply

Jeans are hard for me to buy, so I'll spend some $$$ on some (including multiple pairs) when I find a good fit. Reply

I used to work in a department store and there really isn't any difference between an $80 pair of jeans and a $200. People just want everyone else to know they have money Reply

it depends where you get them from. levi's are worth it but i'm not so sure about these Reply

I swear every time I put on a pair of my Levi's after not wearing them for a while, I get so many compliments. And I don't even think they're expensive. Reply

My sister is a jean snob and only buys jeans that are like $100+ a pair. She owns so many its insane. She threw a fit when 7s decided to make a cheaper version of their jeans. She didn't want to wear them anymore cause people would think she's wearing cheap jeans. Reply

jeans are so uncomfortable unless they're bf jeans Reply

If they fit perfectly and made me look amazing, I would consider saving up to buy one pair (up to $300). Reply

Same, mostly because I don't like wearing jeans. I love wearing dresses, skirts, and even leggings I'm guilty of spending too much on (but I love working out so I spend a lot of time wearing them, idc lol) Reply

I'll only pay good money if they were made in America tbh Reply

i'll go the maxxinista route and get designer jeans for $75, i can stomach that price a lot easier than $200 Reply

I don't either... Kind of... I exclusively buy Buffalo jeans cause they're such amazing quality. Ever pair I've had has lasted 3-5 years, well worth the investment Reply

yeah the most I've ever spent was $80 on a pair and even then I felt like that was a lot because I bought like 6 pairs at once? I mean don't get me wrong I'll drop some cash on clothes but jeans just seem so arbitrary to me? I'd rather spend money on a purse or a great sweater or something Reply

Mte I only wear TopShop Jamie jeans. They fit unreal on me and cost €55-57. Reply

I'll gladly drop like 50-60 on a pair if they last forever, case in point my AE jeans Reply

i mean if they are well made and actual denim and not some weird stretchy polyester from hell, and if you can take care of them and not machine wash them to death, they can last for years and years and years and you don't need three pairs.



You can't buy a quality pair for new for 20 or 50 bucks especially if you want to walk away with a semi ok conscience. *



*needless to say i dont mean this kind of true religion abominations lol, high price doesn't tell u the truth either



Edited at 2017-07-06 06:09 am (UTC)

I literally just picked up a quality pair for $35 (reduced from $100) Reply

i only wear premium denim now and i can't go back to anything that isn't quality anymore. i have rag & bone jeans that have lasted for years. i don't mind splurging over $200 if they're amazing. i don't though bc i go to discount retailers like an outlet store or nordstrom rack to buy them. Reply

APC and Acne are worth every peso/dollar/yen/euro Reply

Good. They were an unholy abomination imho. Reply

I remember being soooo jealous of girls in my school who would wear these. Then I got taste. Reply

They were popular when I was in middle school..haven't heard of them since Reply

All I wore through middle-high school were hand me down Lucky Brand jeans, I loved every pair sfm 😢 Reply

Lucky Brand jeans are the best. I thought so when I was 15 and I still think so Reply

I love Lucky jeans. I even like a lot of their tops, too. Reply

I found a pair of Lucky jeans at TJ Maxx or Marshall's and it is truly the best pair I've ever owned. The zipper broke and I'm going to the dry cleaners (at some point) to get it fixed because they're too good to have sit around with no use. Reply

in retrospect my seven jeans with the bedazzled back pockets looked better than that!! Reply

Their stitching was ugly and I've never owned a pair, but this is inevitably going to lead to more retail stores closing/job loss, so it's not anything to celebrate. Reply

mte wrt job losses Reply

How are we supposed to bring 00s fashion back when all of the essential clothing retailers have shut down? Reply

