Lady Gaga To Debut New Music on Joanna World Tour
“Absolutely. It’s going to be really fun and I’m really excited,” Gaga told cohost Katie Atkinson when asked if she’d consider performing new tunes while on the road.
“The stage [for the tour] has been designed and it’s being built. We’ve been building the story of the show since the Super Bowl... and lighting is a big thing this year. The stage is very different from anything we’ve ever done before.”
-Wants fans to see a deeper look at her life and aura: "Joanne is: a woman looking out, putting a hat on, and saying to herself, ‘I’m about to go somewhere because I’m getting out of here. And I don’t know where I’m going..."
+ Star is Born soundtrack was composed by her and entirely original.
“It’s all original. I believe there may be one or two songs that are covers, but they’re not from the [1976 version].
