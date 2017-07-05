Lady Gaga To Debut New Music on Joanna World Tour

We're not worthy. We never were. Reply

Thread

Link

"Star is Born soundtrack was composed by her and entirely original."



hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going next month! :)))) Reply

Thread

Link









my cankles are shaking i can't believe it!!! only a month away till I see the queen!my cankles are shaking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg 😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Star is Born soundtrack was composed by her and entirely original.



So she's not singing "The Man That Got Away"? :/ Reply

Thread

Link

no. yes. maybe



“It’s all original. I believe there may be one or two songs that are covers, but they’re not from the [1976 version]. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok. That makes me feel a little better. I'd LOVE to hear her voice on a cover. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







kween is going to bring CupcakKe!



Following the set, sponsor Bud Light will enlist two new artists to continue the Dive Bar performances into the future, with Gaga teasing, “It’s a very diverse group, and everything that you’re seeing at these dive bars are not going to be the same. Not the same types of artists, it’s not connected in any way; it’s all about celebrating diversity.”kween is going to bring CupcakKe! Reply

Thread

Link

I listened to "33rd" today and it's really bad... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'Russian Lashes' better be a banger. Reply

Thread

Link

but will she premiere The Cure video that doesn't exist? Reply

Thread

Link

As long as how she does the songs at her tour is like they are on her inevitable next album, I'm cool. One of the disappointments of ArtPop was hearing some songs live and the studio versions being not as good. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't realize it was just a typo at first - I assumed Joanna was this era's Fame Monster lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i am CACKLING



Joanne her impacT! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't she supposed to release a music video for that song she premiered at Coachella? Or am I trippin Reply

Thread

Link

Why hasn't she done a video for The Cure, it's like her most played song on Spotify right now. Reply

Thread

Link

excuse you shes a flop and shes over and too broke to make a music video for the disease



Stay delusional! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CUM THRU JOANNE MONSTER! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going in November and I'm so excited!! Reply

Thread

Link

Me too!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too! i've been a huge fan for years and this is my first time to see her! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here! I can't wait! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joanne is: a woman looking out, putting a hat on, and saying to herself, ‘I’m about to go somewhere because I’m getting out of here. And I don’t know where I’m going..."



my new mantra, bless

my new mantra, bless Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone going to the Aug. 28th show? Reply

Thread

Link

whyyyyyy did scalpers have to steal all of her tickets :[ Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i'd love to see her but $90+fees+gas to get there is too much to pay :( Reply

Thread

Link

Keep your shitty lyrics and plagiarized beats. Reply

Thread

Link

Her new music was dumpster juice, so one would only hope she'd have something else to offer. Reply

Thread

Link

She really wants to make her career death as slow and painful as possible huh? Reply

Thread

Link