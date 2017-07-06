Demi Lovato teases new single #SNS
The undisputed vocalist of our generation, Demi Lovato, prepares to kick off the new era with a snippet of her new single "SNS."
ONTD, are you ready for 'Sorry Not Sorry' to be your Summer anthem?
Source
#SNS pic.twitter.com/JXEjcyKlU4— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 5, 2017
and Give Your Heart a Break is her only true hit so....
tbh
and her current songs half the fans didnt know most of them
wantedexpected birthday gift