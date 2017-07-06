not sure who she's "teasing" because nobody wants it! Reply

Thread

Link

the story of demi lovato tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

come thru hanna beth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her vocal techniques are the stuff of nightmares, the main one being Scream-Singing American Idol Reject by way of Aguilera mode - Look guys I can SING *OooOoHhHhhAHAHAHOOOOOOAHhahAHAHHHHHHHHH HHHHAH*



and Give Your Heart a Break is her only true hit so.... Reply

Thread

Link

heart attack* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Payola Attack" is not still in rotation at any radio station anywhere in the world anymore along with all her other disposable ponzi scheme "hits", except GYHAB which gets occasional recurrent airplay Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pls do not compare Demi's voice to Xtina's sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pls do not compare Demi's voice to Xtina's sis [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like the song title, i'll give her that. Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-07-05 11:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

is this one of the montreal housewives? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shahs of Sunset Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol no. She's a Shah of Sunset. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss this show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My gurl MJ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry Not Sorry is the most Demi title I could imagine a song having. Reply

Thread

Link

oh is it not a cover of the bryson tiller song Reply

Thread

Link

Social Networking Service? She better not trademark that Reply

Thread

Link

That's exactly what I thought of when I saw it trending Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry not sorry is so a few years ago. demi is always late Reply

Thread

Link





tbh tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

btw your lipgloss is sooooooooooooo not glossy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow such a bop the sound won't even play on my phone! I must be blessed Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohhh here it is. this isn't nearly as exciting as Cool For the Summer's promo was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all the new songs she debuted on tour suck

and her current songs half the fans didnt know most of them

Reply

Thread

Link

what an un wanted expected birthday gift Reply

Thread

Link

everytime i see #SNS - i'm like, oh boy what sulli did this time Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only her brazillian fanbase is here for this Reply

Thread

Link