'Younger''s Nico Tortorella & Peter Hermann Talk About Season 4
-They are both team Charles, Nico even said "I'm team Charles at this point let's be honest, you can have her"
-Peter praises Kristin Chenoweth
-They will never have a musical episode
I would just be sad to see that put a strain on Liza/Kelsey friendship
for Liza/Josh relationship, I really do not care how that impacts it lol they could never speak again for all I care lol (I don't dislike Josh, I am just indifferent towards him, the show could go on without his character lmao)
And I feel conflicted because girl code but Kelsey and Josh make so much sense and have a lot of chemistry...
I was reading this about Mariska, didn't know any of it before
i am glad she's happy now <3
Her mom looked like Marilyn Monroe/Kate Upton at times, it's freaky
