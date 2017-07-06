Lmao! Yas Nico, get in the superior team! Reply

lmao he's being realistic, Liza cheated on Josh, and she wouldn't do that if she loved him so like, I hope Josh gets with Kelsey, although that would be pretty shitty on Kelsey's part Reply

That'll also be shitty on Josh's part sis like... Reply

lmao i know, that's a given, i didn't mean specifically shitty on her part LMAO idk why i didn't mention him, as if I didn't register his existence, I just don't care that much about Josh and I loved Kelsey/Liza friendship and wouldn't expect Kelsey to do that to Liza, for Josh I can't say i wouldn't expect it since guys are usually shit (and he's had his fair share of shitty behavior before he met Liza) lool



I would just be sad to see that put a strain on Liza/Kelsey friendship



for Liza/Josh relationship, I really do not care how that impacts it lol they could never speak again for all I care lol (I don't dislike Josh, I am just indifferent towards him, the show could go on without his character lmao)



Edited at 2017-07-06 12:11 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah, the fact that Liza has basically had feelings for Charles while she was with Josh makes me think she wasn't all in like he was.



And I feel conflicted because girl code but Kelsey and Josh make so much sense and have a lot of chemistry... Reply

the only team at this point - who cares for josh Reply

lmfao mte Reply

Hey, I like Josh when l ignore Nico's douchebaggery because he has been a good boyfriend but Charles is just... 🙌🏼



Edited at 2017-07-06 01:58 am (UTC) Reply

they should fuck Reply

Mariska protests Reply

The only way I'd watch this again is if Charles and Josh comfort each other. Reply

I didn't know I wanted a musical episode until now!!! Reply

i'm so into nico and i hate it Reply

Follow is IG and it'll pass. Reply

nico is just so fuckin pretty Reply

I was reading this about Mariska, didn't know any of it before

http://www.nickiswift.com/61172/ins ide-mariska-hargitays-tragic-real-life-s tory/



i am glad she's happy now <3





ugh how awful that she had to buy her own mothers stolen jewelry. Reply

ikr, her story really is so sad and it's really inspiring to see how she didn't give up and just kept going, she is so strong and deserves all the happiness in the world, i'm glad she found a wonderful husband and has three adorable kids and she's doing what she loves...it's never too late <3 Reply

mariska's husband is getting better with age tbh, A+++ Reply

I think Peter got a mini face lift? He looks so much sexier this season and I was re-watching the episode and I was like "It has to be a face lift" for the reason he looks different. Reply

lmfao i just think he lost weight and got a bit buff Reply

"-They will never have a musical episode" never_say_never.mp3 Reply

Wonder if Nico blew him Reply

That nose. I'm out. Reply

I want leak Nico's fluids out of all of my orifices hfndjsjenfjfndjdjejejeh Reply

