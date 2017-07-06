Katy Perry inadvertently outrages Australian koala activists
Katy Perry advert branded "disgusting" and "insensitive" https://t.co/U46295GR7m— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 5, 2017
- Katy filmed an ad with Myer announcing a 8,000 ticket giveaway for her concert.
- In the ad, she tells her dog, "Let's go and chase some koalas, Nugget!"
- "Koalas attacked by dogs is one of their biggest threats and primary reasons for presenting to wildlife hospitals across Australia," said an activist.
- "Perry is a role model to so many young people, and this just destroys all the good work we do to try to encourage people not to let their dogs come into contact with koalas... Learn first hand why your comment should NOT be streamed across the nation."
- 110 koalas yearly are attacked by dogs, almost all fatally. Less than 100,000 koalas are left in the wild.
Source + Source
Also is her tour selling horribly to the point she has 8 thousand tickets to give away?
Don't ask me why they are the same but this is the same ridiculous thing lol
Also, I love how Koalas are so sensitive they sometimes get diarrhoea just by seeing a stranger unexpectedly.
UGH.
she's not saying to go out and kill them, Perry is just stupid.
the reach from PETA as always makes no fucking sense.
Actually, any threat to Koalas is a threat to all that is good in this world so I'm Team Koalas.
I love koalas. <3
which is actually a pretty big deal for an endangered species.
so it's ok
did she die
did it eat her
They're so cute but if they're fucking chasing me they need to fuck off.
This is one of those situations where if you want to educate people on a topic, starting off with immediate outrage hurts you more than it helps you. The majority of people in the world aren't going to know this. It's far from being a "disgusting" comment.
Well that and also killing animals for no reason and leaving the bodies in dumpsters