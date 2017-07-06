Cat

Katy Perry inadvertently outrages Australian koala activists



- Katy filmed an ad with Myer announcing a 8,000 ticket giveaway for her concert.
- In the ad, she tells her dog, "Let's go and chase some koalas, Nugget!"

- "Koalas attacked by dogs is one of their biggest threats and primary reasons for presenting to wildlife hospitals across Australia," said an activist.
- "Perry is a role model to so many young people, and this just destroys all the good work we do to try to encourage people not to let their dogs come into contact with koalas... Learn first hand why your comment should NOT be streamed across the nation."
- 110 koalas yearly are attacked by dogs, almost all fatally. Less than 100,000 koalas are left in the wild.

Ad:



Source + Source
Tagged: , ,