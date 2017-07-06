Katy Perry inadvertently outrages Australian koala activists

the KOALAS won't be able to relax once she's out there fucking sending her dog after them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is the dog-koala thing well known, or regional knowledge? I only found out about it because of this post. It doesn't seem far-fetched that Katy wouldn't know, either, so perhaps people should focus their outrage on Myer? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's just not her year, huh.



Also is her tour selling horribly to the point she has 8 thousand tickets to give away?



Edited at 2017-07-05 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Sis really can't win, I feel bad lol. Her Big Brother situation, she really came off like she was trying and I bought it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is ridiculous... Reply

Thread

Link

This is just ridiculous like then there was some kids show where a kid was allergic to gluten and another character threw a pancake at them



Don't ask me why they are the same but this is the same ridiculous thing lol Reply

Thread

Link

If you mean this episode, it was a shitty example to set for little kids watching



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a kid, I knew a girl who had a severe gluten allergy. Some guy thought it would be funny to rub his cake all over her arm and she got some kind of rash or something from it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The one and only time I'll ever be team Katy. Reply

Thread

Link

DOGS SHOULD ATTACK HER Reply

Thread

Link

Koalas should too tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's cursed



Also, I love how Koalas are so sensitive they sometimes get diarrhoea just by seeing a stranger unexpectedly. Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking PETA making it embarrassing to be a vegetarian.



UGH.



she's not saying to go out and kill them, Perry is just stupid.



the reach from PETA as always makes no fucking sense. Reply

Thread

Link

is this even peta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It appears to be an Australian wildlife charity, not PETA. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ooooops sorry. :) Had to click again.



thank you :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We dont have peta in australia, thankfully Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean as silly as we think the preservation of koalas is, it was a really odd "joke" to tack on the end Reply

Thread

Link



So... .00111% of Koalas are harmed by dogs per year?

Actually, any threat to Koalas is a threat to all that is good in this world so I'm Team Koalas.





Edited at 2017-07-05 11:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Koalas have chlamydia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Oh, so now we're "slut" shaming Koalas when we aren't forcing dogs to murder them? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They do. My Australian friend told me, and I can't stop laughing when NomNom the koala is on We Bare Bears.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would let that little bugger climb on me as if I were a tree.



I love koalas. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you gotta move the decimal two spots for percentages Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Huh never knew koala's getting attacked by dogs was such a huge problem Reply

Thread

Link

It's not lol. As another poster pointed out, it works out to about .00111% of the koala population being harmed by dogs each year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this peta saying that crap? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you gotta move the decimal two spots for percentages Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

more like 11%



which is actually a pretty big deal for an endangered species. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Neither. What are you doing out of your tree, koalas? STAY IN YOUR TREE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-07-05 11:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I lived in Melbourne for six years and delivered pizzas in the bush and oh my god this video is like...what happened to me every fucking night with Aussie wildlife. I cannot stop laughing! Ah, nostalgia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





so it's ok



Koalas are assholes, but so fucking cute. <3so it's ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aaaaand now I'm watching koala videos.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf what happens next

did she die

did it eat her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooo this is killing me



They're so cute but if they're fucking chasing me they need to fuck off. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was like the end of Blair Witch. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is how I imagined I would die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The overly distressed tone of her voice makes this rlly funny lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the camera panning to a sudden display of cow butts lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and that was the last known video of the girl..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

🙄



This is one of those situations where if you want to educate people on a topic, starting off with immediate outrage hurts you more than it helps you. The majority of people in the world aren't going to know this. It's far from being a "disgusting" comment. Reply

Thread

Link

Idc if it's over nothing. Drag her!



Edited at 2017-07-05 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

JFC i understand but PETA can bee too much sometimes. I feel like they're REAAAAAAAAAAAACHING here Reply

Thread

Link

After the holocaust on your plate campaign i can't help but hate them

Well that and also killing animals for no reason and leaving the bodies in dumpsters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link