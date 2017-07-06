Title Sequence for the DuckTales reboot
The title sequence for the reboot is performed by Felicia Barton.
Disney XD will introduce the series with an hour-long movie on August 12 titled “Woo-oo!” which will air for 24 consecutive hours. The series will then premiere on September 23rd to co-incide with the 30th anniversary of the original series.
source
Why do their faces look like that?
glad someone already did. Carly Rae Jepsen - queen of rebooting song intros and anthems!
What's with the nephews' heads? They all look like blockheads.
The original version is amazing
Re: The original version is amazing
Re: The original version is amazing
full version of the new theme song
also LOVE how they updated Mrs. Beakly into a bad ass.
and Webby being more action :)