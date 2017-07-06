Title Sequence for the DuckTales reboot



The title sequence for the reboot is performed by Felicia Barton.

Disney XD will introduce the series with an hour-long movie on August 12 titled “Woo-oo!” which will air for 24 consecutive hours. The series will then premiere on September 23rd to co-incide with the 30th anniversary of the original series.

