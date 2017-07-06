Title Sequence for the DuckTales reboot

.........



Why do their faces look like that? Reply

Right? They have square heads Reply

It's likely easier for them to draw them this way. Kind of streamlines them. The old cartoon's character designs had more detail in the faces for sure. Reply

They were grown in a box like those Japanese square watermelons Reply

I laughed way too hard at at this. Reply

angry birds effect Reply

I'm really not digging the new art style. Scrooge and Donald look alright, but the boys and Webby are...meh Reply

The screencap is making me hurt so much Reply

They should have gotten queen of reboot theme songs CRJ for this. Reply

I was just thinking that! Reply

lmao i thought the same thing and came into this post to say it.



glad someone already did. Carly Rae Jepsen - queen of rebooting song intros and anthems! Reply

I don't know that I like this song version so much, but the opening animation was pretty great. Reply

Somehow the animation looks WORSE (?!)



What's with the nephews' heads? They all look like blockheads. Reply

Was Carly Slay not available to sing this? Reply

BOP! I'm not a fan of the good sis Webby's styling. I had a teddy of her when I was little. She was adorbs. Reply

i have a problem with the modern animation, from the barbie movies to all the new animated cartoons, they are so.. uhms soulless if you get what i mean. Reply

ia Reply

FASTER production and all the CAlARts grads draw like this. Reply

Definitely know what you mean :( Reply

I just came in to say this. I watched the vid, and the second I saw them, I felt that something wasn't right. I grew up with Ducktales, I know for sure that something is off in the animation. Reply

ia Reply

I have the full version of the original theme song on my phone. So sometimes I work out listening to the "Ducktales" theme. Reply

Yes it is! Reply

bopping to this shit at work right now. I am 30 years old and give no fucks. Reply

Meee tooooo 🤣🤣🤣. But not this extended version. I make sure it's the length of the show intro. Reply

Now in my head I'm seeing a montage of Rocky Balboa running along a beach and pumping his fist going "Duck Tales, woo-ooh!" Reply

How much more can you lift when it comes on? It must get you so hype. Reply

I have so much rando stuff in my workout playlist. I'm sure the people behind me are like..wow, that chick is really pumped up by her showtunes over there.... Reply

The look like Lego ducks. Call me old & joyless but I'm not feeling it. Reply

I am looking forward to this. Getting my nephew to watch it. :)



also LOVE how they updated Mrs. Beakly into a bad ass.



and Webby being more action :) Reply

Only reboot that didn't ruin the artstyle. IMO I fucking love it Reply

Love the new opening sequence and animation style. Reply

