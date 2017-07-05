Queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone Covers Vanity Fair U.K.

gorgeous but the second pic is not that good imo Reply

Thread

Link

she's so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link





This fucking song has been on repeat since Sunday evening which is funny because I bumped into accidentally on YouTube. Reply

Thread

Link

She's so gorgeous in this movie

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if u like that u might like this if u havent heard it before



i prefer pinga music and costuming wise but dola re's choreo is way better imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, when I tell you that I lost my mind when I saw this one, I was gagging. I also love Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka and Ram Chahe Leela. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loooove this song so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessssss omg. I can't deal with these two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha reminded me this weekend I was bopping to this one, by the same director.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really wanna see Ram Leela just for this song but it's got a sad ending right? I cannot with sad endings these days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's pretty much a loose adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. SLB movies are usually tragic anyway, you have to be in the right mood to watch them lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, sad ending but omg she is SOOOO gorgeous in it and it's such a beautiful movie. and imo she has fantastic chemistry w Ranveer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is prob my fav song from this movie <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no salman, i do not wish to watch your biggest blockbusters online. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her profile is completely stunning. Reply

Thread

Link

It's weird how US Vanity Fair is a political/pop culture magazine & the international editions are just standard fashion magazines. Reply

Thread

Link

Beautiful post OP! Nice to see they didn't photoshop much here.



Deepika looks so pretty in this new ad <3

Reply

Thread

Link

i love these adverts so much lol i posted my fave below Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh she's so beautiful <33 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My beautiful fave. Does anyone else think that Aditi Rao Hydari resembles her a little bit? She's very pretty as well. Reply

Thread

Link

i see the resemblance too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes so beautiful and charming i love her!!!

tbt when she starred in this super gay(jk...but not rlly) jewellery ad

Reply

Thread

Link

Aw this is one of my favs.. these two looked so cute together! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that little gasp she gives when the other girl puts on the necklace. i love how gay this was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slay honey Reply

Thread

Link

i'm slayed Reply

Thread

Link

I like Deepika but what's she doing outside of Bollywood beside being in shitty vin diesel movies? Reply

Thread

Link

ugh why did she take that role



according to imdb she's filming a bollywood movie rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so excited for Padmavati. It's going to have her, Ranveer, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari. I'm just worried that it keeps getting delayed though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's kinda blacklisted in BW now, Padmavati (which she's been filming for like 2 years) is her last chance tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is she blacklisted? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah it's a lonnng story. BW actresses either come from film families or have a godfather behind them. Deepika doesn't have one, but she was close to Shah Rukh Khan who is very influential. However her last film Bajirao Mastani clashed with SRK's film who wanted them to move their release date. Didn't happen, and after the date was confirmed, she tweeted "Challenge Accepted" which miffed him. BM surprisingly performed better and SRK has been pissed at her since. So he won't work with her, the other production houses work with their favourites and she's past 30 now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, i didn't even know all that. life is so unfair to women :/



i hope she gets some hollywood movies instead then, maybe that's her plan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah seems like she's hustling to make it in Hollywood, let's see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are men so petty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

She's so stunning <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao that third tweet's caption. I cannot Reply

Thread

Link

she is SOOOO stunning Reply

Thread

Link

i am SO out of the bollywood loop.



watch are some good recent movies to watch? Reply

Thread

Link

What was the most recent one that you saw? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh lord...Ramleela. It's been awhile xD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link