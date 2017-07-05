Queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone Covers Vanity Fair U.K.
Beloved in Bollywood and sought by Hollywood: @deepikapadukone covers the latest issue of V.F. On Jewellery. https://t.co/T4F3wtjNjQ pic.twitter.com/RnurAljeDO— Vanity Fair UK (@VanityFairUK) July 5, 2017
Allow yourself a moment to be distracted by #DeepikaPadukone's exquisite jewels https://t.co/l2T0JH8HNm pic.twitter.com/aB68dThRzH— Vanity Fair UK (@VanityFairUK) July 5, 2017
She's one of the best-paid actresses in the world, but #DeepikaPadukone still loves really, really big diamonds. https://t.co/T4F3wtjNjQ pic.twitter.com/qDP3JPq6IL— Vanity Fair UK (@VanityFairUK) July 5, 2017
#DeepikaPadukone's eyes widened as she viewed the rocks we asked her to don for Vanity Fair On Jewellery. https://t.co/qftD1whkkS pic.twitter.com/od0pYzoAnz— Vanity Fair UK (@VanityFairUK) July 5, 2017
This fucking song has been on repeat since Sunday evening which is funny because I bumped into accidentally on YouTube.
i prefer pinga music and costuming wise but dola re's choreo is way better imo
Deepika looks so pretty in this new ad <3
tbt when she starred in this super gay(jk...but not rlly) jewellery ad
according to imdb she's filming a bollywood movie rn
i hope she gets some hollywood movies instead then, maybe that's her plan
