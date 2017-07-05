Kesha - "Praying" OUT TOMORROW

K Reply

Is this a real single? Reply

what is a "real single" these days? I feel like everything starts as a real single and is demoted to buzz single if they flop haha Reply

If it's not released on CD with a thin cardboard sleeve, it ain't a single! Reply

MTE Reply

this is the OP note from my rejected post, feel free to use it or write something like this



OP Note: This doesn't mean she is free of Dr. Luke! It just means that his label gave her permission to release music. There have been depositions being held for the past couple months, including the Kesha fan who started the "Free Kesha Now" twitter page, and an "unnamed popstar" who will record a deposition sometime before the end of July Reply

Who's the unnamed popstar tho? Has to be either Katy or Gaga. Reply

Seinfeld will know ha name! Rise Kesha! Reply

even better: Kesha will forget Seinfeld exists! Sink Jerry!!! Reply

most of you already heard but for those who didn’t.... #WOMAN pic.twitter.com/EuaE9sp1mI — jeff (@K3Insider) June 28, 2017

Let's not forget about the bop that is Woman, part of the video for it leaked too, but can't find it now Reply

queen of country omg Reply

Good for her! I wonder if we finally get to hear that Rainbow song that was being talked about so much? Reply

her twitter heavily implies that https://www.instagram.com/iiswhoiis/ Reply

Ohhh that's exciting! Thank you! Reply

Does dr puke make money off of her new music? Reply

In some capacity, but if he isn't writing or producing any of the songs I'm sure it's nowhere near as much as Kesha will make. Reply

Joanne what?

Miley who? Reply

Is that 'unnamed Popstar' Lady GaGa?



Also, she said that she recorded a song with a 'huge popstar' and I really hope it's GaGa. I know she has been there for Kesha, and I'm sure they share quite a few similarities when it comes to these producers taking advantage of these young women and sexually assaulting them...



I hope for nothing but success and peace and positive energy for Kesha. She has been through SO much fucked up bullshit, and I am rooting for her to come back and kill it! Reply

I think it's Katy Perry, the deposition was requested by Dr. Luke's legal team, they wanna prove that Kesha lied about him raping Katy (which she told Lady Gaga through text, which somehow got in the hands of their legal team) Reply

I just reviewed the documents and it actually says "other recording artist" not "unnamed popstar" my mistake. All discovery needed to be done by the 30th, with the exception of "other recording artist," the free kesha guy, and Kesha's brother Lagan Reply

i'm excited for this! i'll always buy her music, even if i don't like it lol Reply

Hopefully it's not anywhere near as bad as "Woman."



Not here for that sound whatsoever. Reply

I agree :[ Reply

bye Woman is a BOP Reply

What was the deal with Katy Perry being involved in the case? Hope nothing happened to her as well. Reply

basically she told Gaga that Dr. Luke also abused Katy, and somehow Dr. Luke found out and made it an issue in the legal battle. He is the one who brought it up, so it is very possible that it isn't true and will be used to discredit her... Reply

That video was so awkward and robotic but good for her! Reply

