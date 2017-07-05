Kesha - "Praying" OUT TOMORROW
July 5, 2017
Kesha will release her new song "Praying" after a 5 year, involuntary hiatus! Are you excited?
This doesn't mean she is free of Dr. Luke! It just means that his label gave her permission to release music. There have been depositions being held for the past couple months, including the Kesha fan who started the "Free Kesha Now" twitter page, and an "unnamed popstar" who will record a deposition sometime before the end of July
Miley who?
Also, she said that she recorded a song with a 'huge popstar' and I really hope it's GaGa. I know she has been there for Kesha, and I'm sure they share quite a few similarities when it comes to these producers taking advantage of these young women and sexually assaulting them...
I hope for nothing but success and peace and positive energy for Kesha. She has been through SO much fucked up bullshit, and I am rooting for her to come back and kill it!
Not here for that sound whatsoever.
That video was so awkward and robotic but good for her!