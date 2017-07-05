HARD TIMES

Kesha - "Praying" OUT TOMORROW



Kesha will release her new song "Praying" after a 5 year, involuntary hiatus! Are you excited?

This doesn't mean she is free of Dr. Luke! It just means that his label gave her permission to release music. There have been depositions being held for the past couple months, including the Kesha fan who started the "Free Kesha Now" twitter page, and an "unnamed popstar" who will record a deposition sometime before the end of July

Source
Tagged: , ,