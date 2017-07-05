Ryan Gosling Circling Willy Wonka Prequel
Ryan Gosling Reportedly Interested in Willy Wonka Prequel - https://t.co/vu5qa83xgE pic.twitter.com/dNA6QpA3Wk— Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 5, 2017
Warner Bros Studios is looking for an actor between the ages of 29 and 35 for the prequel, Gosling is reportedly interested. It's rumored to be an origin story, with songs and mood similar to the Gene Wilder original.
Also, I've always hated Willy Wonka
Despite most people involved being garbage, 2005 >>>> old one.
omg no?????
That drug trip of a book is never gonna get made.
I haven't watch Willy Wonka in while, I think it's time for a revisit!