Ryan Gosling Circling Willy Wonka Prequel

he does look vaguely gene wilder-esque



Gosling is currently king of the hill and can do ANYTHING he wants, there is no fucking reason for him to take this. He's not Johnny Depp levels of broke or Nic Cage levels of desperate, don't do this, my dude.







If it's billed as a fun whimsical kids movie or something, I could see him doing it for his kid (kids? I can't remember if he has more than one). Stars have taken on some shitty parts for their kids. Reply

He's got two daughters. I remember him doing an interview during LLL promo where he said he hasn't wanted to do a "dark" role for over a year (I guess Blade Runner was too tempting to pass up) because he didn't want it weighing him when he has to go home to the wife and kids, but Willy Wonka basically kills kids, dude lol



A Willy Wonka origin story... what a time to be alive Reply

Did La La Land leave him under the illusion he can sing?



Also, I've always hated Willy Wonka Reply

He has a band and released an album in 2010, it wasn't La La Land lol



He doesn't have friends who are honest with him, eh? Reply

need follow up to this tbh Reply

this album is amazing and idc who says otherwise Reply

He was the singer of a band before, sis.



If they make it a musical, I'm HFT.



Despite most people involved being garbage, 2005 >>>> old one. Reply

Well duh, that's what I get for not reading. Yay musical! Reply

I liked the newer one more too. It was darker, and the kid actors were much better imo. Reply

2005 >>>> old one



omg no????? Reply

If the songs were good I might be interested tbh Reply

to whichever of his people scour comments to get feedback for his pr image, DONT DO THIS RYAN. Reply

Willy Wonka prequel... they're running out of ideas. Reply

They literally have another book in the series and yet, they make this crap Reply

I thought Dahl disliked the initial movie and told the studio that they couldn't make Great Glass Elevator. Reply

no one asked for this. Reply

WHY make an origin story when there's Willy Wonka and the Great Glass Elevator to be adapted?



That drug trip of a book is never gonna get made. Reply

Aw, Gene Wilder <3



I haven't watch Willy Wonka in while, I think it's time for a revisit!



