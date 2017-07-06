July 6th, 2017, 12:01 am theemii Rick and Morty Season 3 Trailer | Adult Swim Welcome to the darkest year of their adventures. All-new episodes begin July 30th at 11:30p ET.source Tagged: animation, cartoon, cartoon network, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
Which is what happens later when Summer joins Rick and Morty, who don't care about what their lives could be like in other universes, thus liberate themselves from the regret and self absorption Jerry and Beth experience.
i started off hating it, then fell in love with everyone.
damn u dan harmon
sympathetic character on the show
I think they meant that
I almost don't even find Jerry funny because he annoys me so much
Hungry for apples?
I love the end of season 2 when he finally gets a job!
I also really love Chris Parnell though.
Edited at 2017-07-06 01:32 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.