I have been so hype about this for forever. Fav rick and morty moment? Fav ep? Reply

My fav moment is Morty's brief speech to Summer after she realizes she probably ruined her parents' lives by being born. The phrase "nobody exists on purpose" really, really stuck with me. Reply

i remember that episode but this is a really dumb moment for me but can u explain what the nobody exists on purpose means. xD i keep re-reading it and i think it re-read it so many times that i confused myself on the definition of purpose and the use of on and w/e did that make any sense? LOL



It's essentially the same as "I didn't ask to be born" Reply

I personally took it to mean, "no one chooses to come into this world". Summer was lamenting her very birth, but she didn't ask for it. It sounds like a very dark concept, to talk about existence as some sort of terrible occurence you wish you could opt out of, but in a way it's very freeing because it rids you of the added forced significance around your role in this life.



Which is what happens later when Summer joins Rick and Morty, who don't care about what their lives could be like in other universes, thus liberate themselves from the regret and self absorption Jerry and Beth experience. Reply

ooo i like this and makes a lot of sense :O Reply

This was a great video talking about the theme of nihilism in the show: https://youtu.be/hWFDHynfl1E Reply

I've seen it :) it's really great! Wisecrack is a good channel Reply

i love this weird ass show.



i started off hating it, then fell in love with everyone.



damn u dan harmon Reply

Haha that happened to me too and with Community. I hated all the characters and the general premise and now Community and Rick and Morty are two of my faves. Reply

i discovered while reading comments abt rick and morty on the av club that apparently there are a lot of men out there who think that jerry is the most sympathetic character on the show..........WHAT IS WRONG WITH THEM Reply

jerry is the most sym pathetic character on the show



I think they meant that Reply

There are times I do pity his character (like when they ditched him at that daycare full of Jerrys), but I feel some pity for most of the cast to varying degrees. Reply

i felt bad for him during the episode when he saw what his wife really thought of him and he came out looking like this weird slimy jello slug thing haha but then the feeling went away soon after heh Reply

Yeah, there are actually a lot of moments where I feel quite sorry for him and his wife. The person I feel the least sorry would be Summer. Reply

loool that daycare cracks me up, esp the Jerry's who he thought were captive and they were just like "no, why would we leave?" Reply

lmao WHAT. these are the same men who call morty a pussy no doubt Reply

Awww I love Jerry, but not because I sympathize. Because he's such a flop that it's slightly endearing. I think a lot of people can relate to him since he's not super smart or successful, which is like... most people. But out of the family, I like Summer and Morty the best. Reply

Lmaooo what

I almost don't even find Jerry funny because he annoys me so much Reply

Jerry is the best character Reply

Right?



Hungry for apples?



I love the end of season 2 when he finally gets a job!



I also really love Chris Parnell though.

can't wait! rick and morty is actually what got me and my bf together <3 Reply

Finally this will come back. The longer it takes, the least excited i am. Like im happy it will be back but im not hyped like i would have been last year or earlier this year Reply

Waiting for a new Venture Bros season has completely desensitized me to waiting for pretty much anything else, lol.



Yuuup as a Rick and Morty, Venture Brothers, Arrested Development and Sherlock fan... as long as I get some semblance of a new episode of something sometime in the next century I'm satisfied Reply

I really like this show, but the hardcore fans seem insane. Plus I feel like every edgy 20 something white guy online that watches this thinks he's Rick? Reply

I feel like there's a lot of edgy~~ people who think that but most of them miss the philosophy or philosophical inspirations behind the show and Rick imo. They just like Rick 'cause he curses a lot and is an alcoholic. Reply

lol why would people want to be like Rick? He's such a mess, a cold-hearted dick, and so smug. Reply

reminds me of all the assholes who absolutely WORSHIPPED Ron Swanson Reply

PICKLE RICK!!!!!! Reply

I'm fucking hyped for this Reply

nice Reply

The Keep SUmmer Safe episode is always my favorite. Reply

all of you have loved ones. all can be returned. all can be taken away Reply

My job is to keep you safe, not like, keep the vibe, like totally chill. That is you. That's how you speak. Reply

my favorite episode is the one with fart just because jemaine clement Reply

I like watching this but I HATE their teeth and pupils. They make me feel uncomfortable. Reply

My favorite episodes are Total Rickall with the parasites and The Ricks Must be Crazy with the minature universes. Reply

I can't wait for this. No one I know IRL watches Rick and Morty, so I've been making my partner watch it so I can quote it and have someone actually know what I'm talking about for once. Reply

I'm really digging Morty's character development. He's getting more and more assertive. Reply

The one with the "evil" Morty with the controller hidden under his eyepatch is the one I always remember first. Reply

i liked rick and morty when i watched it but the scene with the banana in the bathroom stall fucked me up and i haven't been able to get back into it since. Reply

So excited for this and surprised that it's coming back so (comparatively) soon! Reply

