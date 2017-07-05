Jay Z's platinum plaque presentation for "4:44" took place before the album was even released

So I guess Kanye isn't getting paid. Reply

what was that tweet where kim said im gonna get my 80mil check and pay my husband's debts or whatever? Reply

Gif of Jay-Z going to film this Reply

Sloppy Scammer-Z will never be as beautiful as Joanne Reply

loool Reply

screaming Reply

Here for that gif. One of DC's best singles Reply

The fact that men still misinterpret the lyrics... Reply

lmao do they really think it's about how they want men to actually pay their bills for them, rather than being like "can you even pay the bills that i pay to live my life? i doubt it, so bye" Reply

It's pretty clear from the lyrics that DC is talking about a grifting dude who wants to live off a woman while she cooks, cleans, and practically wipes his ass for him. Men are so deliberately obtuse. Reply

This was going to go platinum anyway. Reply

haha your icon suggests you have a biased opinion :p



edit: omg I just noticed that isn't Rihanna, oops, my bad, carry on



Edited at 2017-07-05 10:05 pm (UTC)

possibly, it would have just taken longer. plus this looks more like a business thing/on trend with everyone trying to capitalise on streaming Reply

Isn't this platinum the same way Anti and MCHG went platinum? Sprint "bought" up copies to distribute for free to their consumers. Reply

Anti sold 3 million its first week and no one can tell me otherwise. Reply

RIAA has always gone by shipped, not sales. It's why even though Mariah Carey's Daydream album officially sold 7,657,000 copies, the RIAA gave it a diamond certification; 10 million sold.



RIAA includes these type of deals in their certifications. Billboard does not. Reply

soundscan never count sales from clubhouses, that's why her american sales seem lower than their certifications. Reply

yes Reply

that's sad huh! Reply

Lol who's actually surprised tho? Reply

so is that the official album cover?? My iTunes has this one because the one on tidal looked more like an advertisement than artwork. Reply

do they not have money to hire a designer? did they do the same TLOP microsoft paint job? Reply

It's the A E S T H E T I C. Reply

It's their low-budget ARTpop, nobody loves the Carters enough to tell them it looks like shit. Reply

This reminds me of that one Kanye album tbh. Reply

These low-budget album covers aren't edgy or cute, can they stop? Reply

her tiity looks shopped Reply

I wonder if sprint will buy tidal outright. Another win for jay z.

Sprint pays him to make the album and any exclusive content. Once they buy it outright it doesn't matter if tidal ever makes a profit... Reply

Would he have reached a million sales (streaming + physical/digital copies) otherwise? Reply

I got the free trialt and I actually like Tidal tbh. It's pretty easy to navigate



They also have a very expansive Céline collection. A lot of her French albums are available on it and they're not available on Spotify or Apple Music so I can't hate tidal lmao Reply

SHADY Reply

Jay needs to work on his puh puh poker face. He looks guilty af. Reply

this is basically the same deal as anti, the artist will sell the copies to a company/streaming site because they know millions will still stream it online anyway and it's a way to get knew buyers/listeners. Streaming has changed the game so much, it is what it is. no point in complaining



still not getting tidal though... Reply

how can you sell "copies" to a streaming site tho? Reply

don't sprint and tidal have a deal now? Reply

The fact that he can even do all this amazes me Reply

expose ha!!!!



does tidal even sell albums...like htf could streams alone (on tidal no less) make it go platinum Reply

It's not based on streaming. But albums shipped, or the equivalent of it based on this new model. Sprint got one million. That's the album shipped. RIAA counts it toward their certification.



Billboard doesn't include these type of deals in their charts. When Jay Z did this last time, Billboard only counted the 500,000 actual first week sales on the 200. Only people who care about RIAA certs are stans to use against another artists sales.





huh ty for explaining Reply

LMAO Reply

Y'all know the RIAA certifies based off shipments not sales right..... Reply

💀💀💀💀 how can one have made so much money yet still be so insecure.... Reply

So camel-face and thiefyonce made it go platinum

got it Reply

