Jay Z's platinum plaque presentation for "4:44" took place before the album was even released
Jay Z's (@S_C_) platinum plaque presentation for "4:44" took place before the album was even released. https://t.co/Sc5XqWNul8 pic.twitter.com/6TbOXFJ7pP— Variety (@Variety) July 5, 2017
Less than a week after it's release, cheater Shawn Carter's 4:44 goes platinum. Carter's album was only released to tidal and sprint users. So it’s unclear how many subscribers Tidal even has. In 2016, the company claimed it had 3 million subscribers, but a report this year claimed that it had been deliberately inflating subscriber numbers. Back in 2013, Jay Z sold a million copies of Magna Carta Holy Grail to Samsung to give to Samsung Galaxy users for free, prompting the RIAA to change its rules to allow the Samsung downloads to count toward certification as soon as the album was released. Magna Carta Holy Grail also went platinum.
Source= https://twitter.com/Variety/status/8826
Owner of a streaming service fixing numbers for his gain
edit: omg I just noticed that isn't Rihanna, oops, my bad, carry on
Edited at 2017-07-05 10:05 pm (UTC)
RIAA includes these type of deals in their certifications. Billboard does not.
Sprint pays him to make the album and any exclusive content. Once they buy it outright it doesn't matter if tidal ever makes a profit...
They also have a very expansive Céline collection. A lot of her French albums are available on it and they're not available on Spotify or Apple Music so I can't hate tidal lmao
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
still not getting tidal though...
does tidal even sell albums...like htf could streams alone (on tidal no less) make it go platinum
Billboard doesn't include these type of deals in their charts. When Jay Z did this last time, Billboard only counted the 500,000 actual first week sales on the 200. Only people who care about RIAA certs are stans to use against another artists sales.
got it