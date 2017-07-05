all mine

Jay Z's platinum plaque presentation for "4:44" took place before the album was even released




Less than a week after it's release, cheater Shawn Carter's 4:44 goes platinum. Carter's album was only released to tidal and sprint users. So it’s unclear how many subscribers Tidal even has. In 2016, the company claimed it had 3 million subscribers, but a report this year claimed that it had been deliberately inflating subscriber numbers. Back in 2013, Jay Z sold a million copies of Magna Carta Holy Grail to Samsung to give to Samsung Galaxy users for free, prompting the RIAA to change its rules to allow the Samsung downloads to count toward certification as soon as the album was released. Magna Carta Holy Grail also went platinum.

Source= https://twitter.com/Variety/status/882690557138567168

Owner of a streaming service fixing numbers for his gain
