Celebs React to Political News: Poland, Chris Christy, "Fake News", Russia, Healthcare
So pathetic. Desperate. Sad. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/hFUiK6kewo— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 5, 2017
-Poland is busing in people to stroke Trumplethinskin's ego.
-Nationwide sit-ins are happening tomorrow, July 6th, at Senator offices.
-Trump advisor may have had twitter contact with Russia.
-"Fake News!!!"
-GOP asks everyone but Tramp to fix healthcare.
[GOP Asks Hillary for a Healthcare Plan, She Delivers]
I just signed up to #StopTrumpCare. Nationwide sit-ins are happening Thursday, July 6th. Join us: https://t.co/mRHZO9iY6f— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 5, 2017
👋🏻hi everyone who loves to say "liberal Hollywood elitist" 👋🏻 https://t.co/YTIwBnZCo7— josh groban (@joshgroban) July 3, 2017
How ironic that our "president" tweets about fake news with a fake fight.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 3, 2017
Trump Adviser Had Twitter Contact With Figure Tied to Russians - The New York Times EVERY TRUMP ROAD LEAD2 RUSSIA https://t.co/3JsB6bDuvA— Cher (@cher) July 3, 2017
Folks, if you think there are too many mistakes in modern journalism, let me tell you about inaccuracies in this one book called "The Bible"— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 3, 2017
Let's be clear: Trump's "fake news" obsession is about HONEST news coverage that is unfavorable to him. Pandering to his shrinking base.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 3, 2017
If it walks like collusion and talks like collusion... https://t.co/AJUOP7ZFRn— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 5, 2017
“We’ve got to fix what’s broken.” Where's your plan, @HillaryClinton? pic.twitter.com/CmRB4mCsZd— GOP (@GOP) July 5, 2017
Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage. Feel free to run w/it.https://t.co/jBMFBJpSP7 https://t.co/zZoA16Ym03— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 5, 2017
Like... it's not a witch hunt. Trump posted that gif. In the process of investigating the story CNN thought, 'who made the gif? let's reach out to them for comment.'
Then the shitlord that made the gif freaked the fuck out realizing that all the racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic he said could be exposed to his friends, family and co-workers/employer.
But this comment probably explains it better/more accurately than I did: https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comme
Leo : "Bill Russell was getting eaten alive because they could never get him to throw an elbow. He didn't want to do it. So, Red Auerbach told him to do it one time. 'Throw an
elbow in a nationally televised game. You'll never have to do it again.' You bet your ass they'll know the leak came from us. Toby, whatever's on the table in there... take it or leave it."
STOP LOOKING AT ME JUST LET ME DO SHITTY THINGS OKAY
I feel like he's gonna try and sneak attack here, meet Farage and May, then flee home, if he comes at all.
The Royal family more than hate him.
> Trump has a very high favourability rating in Poland
Last time I checked, it was more like this:
http://www.newsweek.pl/polska/wybor
No need to translate, the graph is p self-explanatory.
> because of the white nationalism in certain areas.
Mate, we're +99% white as a society. And if by white nationalism you mean white supremacy, I'm just gonna remind you where the Holocaust happened and let it sink in.
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/20
http://www.dw.com/en/poland-racism-on-t
So your argument is 'A country that's '99% White' yet still has thousands of people attacking and ostracising the unlucky few minorities still there, is like, totally fine and normal because....the occupation brought those ideas in?
edit: although non-white ppl in poland are worse off than white non-poles so there's definitely a broad racial issue, but the movement is specifically an ethnic one is what i'm saying
lol hillarys clap back is great. fucking gop
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/w
If he makes a unplanned visit here though;
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfr
i was never more disgusted in my life
Appalling
Either that, or giving off the supremely unfortunate implication that the only way to deal with immigrants is putting them in camps and if we'd only secure our borders better, then we won't have to do the other messy thing?
"If you'd have had dinner on the table on time, I wouldn't have had to hit you!"
There's lots of opinions about why he should or shouldn't be protected but CNN trying to dole out some punishment is weird to me. Also lbr the guy only apologized once CNN got a hold of him. Who is to say he just doesn't make another account eventually? The guy didn't wake up and start being a horrible racist. Also from my understanding the 45-year-old man left a paper trail and CNN found it which lead back to his FB. And again, whatever your thoughts on the anon is, a lot of these same people were just fine with that ugly Milo doxing and outing trans students. Also it's not like 4chan and redditors didn't just start doxing CNN either - I've followed so many people on twitter (especially WOC) who have been doxed :(
And then there's the fact that people working for Trump sought out this meme and this guy who has a history of being fucking vile.
Anyways now this is happening. Think I covered everything.
This is like when that KKK membership list got leaked and they were like "this will ruin our lives!" No shit idiot don't join the KKK.
I've seen so many girls get doxxed online for simply existed, out ALL these sons of bitches.
I don't always agree with Mikki but I thought this thread was good and gives another important perspective on who gets protected and who doesn't. It's long but interesting.
This part also stuck out to me because there's no damn way he wrote that apology.
L M A O good, I hope it did ruin their lives
(Honestly I'm starting think he was some low level employee at CNN.)
