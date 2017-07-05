Celebs React to Political News: Poland, Chris Christy, "Fake News", Russia, Healthcare

CHRIS CHRISTIE CAN EAT A HUNDRED THOUSAND DICKS Reply

Why do you think he got that way sis. Reply

No, that's 100,000 hot dogs. Easy mistake to make. Reply

omg i am imagining lucille screaming that. Reply

Why is he lucky??? Reply

Only diseased dicks are good enough! Reply

This is exasperating Reply

thanks for the post, op Reply

Here's hoping Roger Stone and his plastic looking wig end up in prison through all this. Get him, Cher!! Reply

This would give me so much joy. Take Manafort with him Reply

Can we talk about the Trumpets being mad that CNN found out who posted the wrestling gif that Donnie tweeted??



Like... it's not a witch hunt. Trump posted that gif. In the process of investigating the story CNN thought, 'who made the gif? let's reach out to them for comment.'



Then the shitlord that made the gif freaked the fuck out realizing that all the racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic he said could be exposed to his friends, family and co-workers/employer. Reply

But this comment probably explains it better/more accurately than I did: I don't think there's like a real news story about it. lol. It was mostly just drama on reddit.But this comment probably explains it better/more accurately than I did: https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comme nts/6lf1mn/donald_trump_jr_tweets_false_ fact_about_cnn_meme/djtas1q/ Reply

CNN should have just released his name. Reporting the news, sorry dude! Now they're in this weird position where it looks like they were taunting the guy. It reminds me of the quote from West Wing about throwing an elbow:



Leo : "Bill Russell was getting eaten alive because they could never get him to throw an elbow. He didn't want to do it. So, Red Auerbach told him to do it one time. 'Throw an

elbow in a nationally televised game. You'll never have to do it again.' You bet your ass they'll know the leak came from us. Toby, whatever's on the table in there... take it or leave it." Reply

"all the racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic he said could be exposed to his friends, family and co-workers/employer." good, hopefully he'll face some consequences. Reply

As I was saying in my own comment below, I find it so bizarre that CNN is essentially doling out some conditional punishment like "if you stop being a bigot we won't release your name." Like...that's not your job as a media outlet. Protect his name if you want but you're not here to act like you're this 45-year-old man's dad or some shit. Reply

LMAO I wish cnn had released his name. No sympathy for bigots who get doxed. Reply

Good. Bigots deserve to be exposed.



Edited at 2017-07-05 10:20 pm (UTC) Reply

i was reading the posts this morning going so this is a nonstory? Reply

In every situation, they are not upset because of how bad their misdeeds are. They're upset because people keep paying attention to it.



STOP LOOKING AT ME JUST LET ME DO SHITTY THINGS OKAY Reply

Trump has a very high favourability rating in Poland because of the white nationalism in certain areas.



I feel like he's gonna try and sneak attack here, meet Farage and May, then flee home, if he comes at all.



The Royal family more than hate him.

> Trump has a very high favourability rating in Poland



Last time I checked, it was more like this:

http://www.newsweek.pl/polska/wybor y-w-usa-jaki-bylby-wynik-gdyby-glosowali-p olacy-sondaz,artykuly,400144,1.html

No need to translate, the graph is p self-explanatory.



> because of the white nationalism in certain areas.



Mate, we're +99% white as a society. And if by white nationalism you mean white supremacy, I'm just gonna remind you where the Holocaust happened and let it sink in.

Polish ONTDer here.> Trump has a very high favourability rating in PolandLast time I checked, it was more like this:No need to translate, the graph is p self-explanatory.> because of the white nationalism in certain areas.Mate, we're +99% white as a society. And if by white nationalism you mean white supremacy, I'm just gonna remind you where the Holocaust happened and let it sink in. Reply

http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/20 17/06/26/around-the-world-favorability-o f-u-s-and-confidence-in-its-president-de cline/



http://www.dw.com/en/poland-racism-on-t he-rise/a-36812032



So your argument is 'A country that's '99% White' yet still has thousands of people attacking and ostracising the unlucky few minorities still there, is like, totally fine and normal because....the occupation brought those ideas in? 'In Europe, Poland is a bit of an outlier, since its confidence in the U.S. president changed less dramatically across the three administrations. Polish respondents had a Bush-era high of 47% confidence and an Obama-era high of 64%, yet just 23% of Poles have confidence in Trump in 2017.'So your argument is 'A country that's '99% White' yet still has thousands of people attacking and ostracising the unlucky few minorities still there, is like, totally fine and normal because....the occupation brought those ideas in? Reply

it's not really white nationalism, but specifically polish nationalism that's incredibly strong



edit: although non-white ppl in poland are worse off than white non-poles so there's definitely a broad racial issue, but the movement is specifically an ethnic one is what i'm saying



Edited at 2017-07-05 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Me @ my country everyday. Reply

lmao this admin is terrible at twitter but obsessed. From Spicey tweeting his password twice, to Trump's 3am tweets, to apparently planning election fraud via it. Reply

i see the right-wing polish government is ready to crawl up drumpys ass and set up shop there. quelle surprise!

lol hillarys clap back is great. fucking gop Reply

" there are expectations he may use that time to visit Scotland" LOL yeah, have fun. if i know one thing about scottish people it's that they will come out and tell you how they feel about you. loudly. Reply

they really lick his asshole and say it tastes like candy

i was never more disgusted in my life Reply

Friday is going to be a fucking ride, y'all. I was reading somewhere that there was an official "family" event for the FBI (and their families, obvi) and a bunch of the agents and their spouses/children showed up wearing "Comey is my Homey" t-shirts. Trump meeting with Putin would should be a good time to drop a bombshell or two! Plus it does exactly the opposite of what he should be doing now - associating with absolutely anything other than the controversy that very well could tank both his Presidency and the freedom/well being of the deplorables who surround him. Reply

Waiting for that approval rating among republicans to continue dropping



Edited at 2017-07-05 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

He may not be able to get any major legislation passed, like at all, but it's okay because he makes "savage" hashtags targeting CNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

dream on. the republicans/far right, etc will vote for and approve of anyone who pisses the left off. they know Trump is a shitty pres and don't give two fucks as long as the left continue to say "woe is me" about things and they continue to reap the privileges of the straight white rich and powerful (and racist, etc) (mostly) men they are. this is what we have to live with for the foreseeable future barring some apocalyptic event. Reply

a pic from fbi's family day Reply

Did you guys see that Republican fucker from Louisiana I think, who filmed in one of the gas chambers at Auschwitz being like "this is why America needs to secure its borders so we don't see a tragedy like this again"



Appalling Reply

Gross as fuck he would film in there anyway, and just to prove a racist point. Apparently, he forgets that plenty of Jews were denied entry to the US during WWII and went on to die in them chambers and camps, including Anne Frank and her family. Reply

Yes thank you for saying this. Reply

That fool is so blind and ignorant. He needs to learn history and see how his own party is the one taking us on a slow walk down that road. Reply

What the fuck does that even mean? Reply

lol how ironic Reply

Fuck goyim holy shit Reply

is he.... siding with the nazis? Reply

Ugh, scum Repugs would LOVE to put so many folks in gas chambers (but will kill us more slowly by denying health care). Someone should have locked his ass in there. Reply

Not that the "never again" sentiment will ever be out of place when in reference to the Holocaust, but...I suppose he's just ignoring the fact that it was the government putting immigrants and other "undesirables" in the camps?



Either that, or giving off the supremely unfortunate implication that the only way to deal with immigrants is putting them in camps and if we'd only secure our borders better, then we won't have to do the other messy thing?



"If you'd have had dinner on the table on time, I wouldn't have had to hit you!" Reply

This country is a fucking mess Reply

It really is. I was depressed watching the fireworks last night. We don't deserve to celebrate shit. Reply

This country has always been messy but it's on a whole other level rn Reply

you truly don't. Reply

it is Reply

Granting the man anonymity conditional upon future bigotry, especially in an online universe flush with such cowards, was a curious choice. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) July 5, 2017





There's lots of opinions about why he should or shouldn't be protected but CNN trying to dole out some punishment is weird to me. Also lbr the guy only apologized once CNN got a hold of him. Who is to say he just doesn't make another account eventually? The guy didn't wake up and start being a horrible racist. Also from my understanding the 45-year-old man left a paper trail and CNN found it which lead back to his FB. And again, whatever your thoughts on the anon is, a lot of these same people were just fine with that ugly Milo doxing and outing trans students. Also it's not like 4chan and redditors didn't just start doxing CNN either - I've followed so many people on twitter (especially WOC) who have been doxed :(



And then there's the fact that people working for Trump sought out this meme and this guy who has a history of being fucking vile.



So no I don't feel bad that an adult who commented on the internet about killing all Muslims is no longer anonymous. https://t.co/lYmJPKgzjY — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) July 5, 2017





Anyways now this is happening. Think I covered everything.



Awful: CNN edited in the line as a precaution,now Kacynski is getting threats,will have protesters outside his house https://t.co/ubuTDlowxz pic.twitter.com/lPyuMlktOd — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 5, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-05 10:05 pm (UTC) I've been trying to keep up with this whole CNN meme thing. I find the wording of CNN's statement about it so bizarre but especially this aspect...There's lots of opinions about why he should or shouldn't be protected but CNN trying to dole out some punishment is weird to me. Also lbr the guy only apologized once CNN got a hold of him. Who is to say he just doesn't make another account eventually? The guy didn't wake up and start being a horrible racist. Also from my understanding the 45-year-old man left a paper trail and CNN found it which lead back to his FB. And again, whatever your thoughts on the anon is, a lot of these same people were just fine with that ugly Milo doxing and outing trans students. Also it's not like 4chan and redditors didn't just start doxing CNN either - I've followed so many people on twitter (especially WOC) who have been doxed :(And then there's the fact that people working for Trump sought out this meme and this guy who has a history of being fucking vile.Anyways now this is happening. Think I covered everything. Reply

I'm sorry, but if you're brave enough to scream about Muslims and Jews online, and this is who you are and your "political" leanings, then own it in real life you piece of shit. Get outed.

This is like when that KKK membership list got leaked and they were like "this will ruin our lives!" No shit idiot don't join the KKK.

I've seen so many girls get doxxed online for simply existed, out ALL these sons of bitches. Reply

I don't always agree with Mikki but I thought this thread was good and gives another important perspective on who gets protected and who doesn't. It's long but interesting.



The willingness to not expose this guy's identity tells me he's most likely a white guy of a certain class with the language to match. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) July 5, 2017





This part also stuck out to me because there's no damn way he wrote that apology.



The fauxpology reads like he's in PR or knows someone in PR who has had to write that kind of thing for a client in the past. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) July 5, 2017

I've seen lots of opinions on it from journalists I follow and most of them lead back to protecting freedom of speech and ethics. The other side obviously saying he should not be able to hide behind anon. But idk. This guy is vile and his shit goes far beyond the CNN meme. He was only sorry when he got caught...which was his own fault because he left a paper trail. From my understanding Andrew at CNN easily found it.I don't always agree with Mikki but I thought this thread was good and gives another important perspective on who gets protected and who doesn't. It's long but interesting.This part also stuck out to me because there's no damn way he wrote that apology. Reply

This is like when that KKK membership list got leaked and they were like "this will ruin our lives!" No shit idiot don't join the KKK.









L M A O good, I hope it did ruin their lives Reply

He feels bad? So its fine? Okay. Reply

Why would they hold the protest outside of his home? CNN is garbage and that sentence was weird AF but bruh can rot. Reply

'No Harassment' was in his new non-compete clause. He'll see you at the news desk in September!



(Honestly I'm starting think he was some low level employee at CNN.)



Edited at 2017-07-05 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

cnn shoulda just outed the dudes name. and that line was SO cnn, like so close to being ok article then they plop something there for people (trumpster fire cultist this time) to lash out about. its like when a panel is going well then they invite fucking jeffrey lord on Reply

andrew k and his family don't deserve death threats but it's sadly par for the course if you're in journalism lately. Reply

Seeing HillaryClinton.com put me back in election mode and still makes me feel a little hopeful, like some part of my brain still thinks she's gonna somehow win the election. :( Reply

well, if u had a halfway functioning and sensible voting system she would've won. technically she did win, as in she got the most votes. it #s a fucking tragedy Reply

