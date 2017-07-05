Karlie

Celebs React to Political News: Poland, Chris Christy, "Fake News", Russia, Healthcare



-Poland is busing in people to stroke Trumplethinskin's ego.
-Nationwide sit-ins are happening tomorrow, July 6th, at Senator offices.
-Trump advisor may have had twitter contact with Russia.
-"Fake News!!!"
-GOP asks everyone but Tramp to fix healthcare.

[GOP Asks Hillary for a Healthcare Plan, She Delivers]





















