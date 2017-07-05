July 5th, 2017, 01:49 pm anitajoint Fear the Walking Dead: Next on: 'The Unveiling' Ep. 307 SourceA new arrival sows a divide within the ranch and Alicia forms a relationship to maintain peace. Tagged: television, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 77 comments Add comment
Then put a bullet in his head when he's not needed.
They are going to burn your village to the ground so... leave, no beg them to let you leave.
#wheresofelia
I have a lot of feelings about this apparently.
This. Nick has his moments of being a compelling character, but idgaf about any of the other characters. And Strand is the only one who's consistently interesting.
Ugh, just start the new season of Walking Dead and kill this show already.
My friends and I talk all the time how they should just end FTWD and bring Strand onto the main show. I know Kirkman's said he can't really imagine any of the characters from Fear making it all the way across the country to join up with Rick's group, but if anyone could accomplish it, in terms of what we know about his character, it's Strand. Especially since TWD is like, two years ahead of FTWD in the timeline.