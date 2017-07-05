What a mess, she should take her kids and psycho boy and leave. Take psycho boy because he will do anything she wants at the point, this mommy attraction he has can be used.

Then put a bullet in his head when he's not needed.

They are going to burn your village to the ground so... leave, no beg them to let you leave. Reply

This show is starting to suck. I wish they would have taken it in a different direction. Like, spent more time with them trying to get out of the city. Maybe they end up in one of those refugee camps, I don't know. It's starting to mirror the walking dead too much. Reply

#wheresofelia This season has been so dull so far.. I find myself on my phone halfway through cuz I'm so bored. But that episode that was in all Spanish with Daniel and Strand.. that one was SO good. Reply

I'm a huge walking dead fan (don't judge me) so it pains me to say it but...this show is terrible. Like, unwatchable. It's pretty much the walking dead but slower (and WD can be SLOW) and none of the characters are likeable. I hate everyone except for Strand. I don't even put it on for background noise anymore. Ugh, just start the new season of Walking Dead and kill this show already.



I have a lot of feelings about this apparently. Reply

I never understood why this and wd are at a slow place. It's so unnecessary because the shows are not prestige tv and they don't win awards. Reply

I don't always mind when WD is slow as I love a lot of the characters and appreciate when they take time for character development. But I just hate everyone of FTWD so much, I could not possibly care about anything other than watching zombies eat them and they hardly give me that. Reply

