Luke Cage casts two comic book villains in season 2

Wait I thought Nabiyah was playing Nightshade in Black Panther?



I remember bc when I saw it I misread Tilda Johnson as Tilda Swinton and thought she was white-washing again.



Do the Marvel movies exist in a different universe than the shows? Reply

Thread

Link

They're supposed to be the same but they've cast the same actor as one character on one of their TV shows and a different character in the movies so I feel like they dgaf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also known as Bushmaster







Reply

Thread

Link

Girlfriends love him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet they do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's got a Benicio del Toro stare but is way more attract6ive. Reply

Thread

Link

omg he does! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bush....master?



He's attractive though so props there. Reply

Thread

Link

She's pretty, but Cottonmouth left very big shoes to fill. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, hopefully they're running under Mariah rather than taking her place Reply

Thread

Link

Mustafa looks evil so that was good casting. Reply

Thread

Link

he already looks like a fabulous video game villain tbh, he has the perma eyeliner look and nice eyebrows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still want mariah back, hopefully they're her lieutenants. also, mike has been getting those marvel dollars - hes in JJ2, Defenders *and* LC2 Reply

Thread

Link

his character in the night of repulsed me and he got what the fuck he deserved.



that being said, excited for LC2 Reply

Thread

Link

Was he the creepy misogynist looking into the taxi?? Can't remember Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah he was Victor, one of Freddy's henchmen who was a fucking pervert sexual assaulter/rapist and the reason poor Petey killed himself :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanted a better ending for cottonmouth. the 2nd act villain seemed so out of place. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So no Lonnie Lincoln this season? Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like an irl Scar from Lion King. Or the villain from a fantasy RPG Reply

Thread

Link