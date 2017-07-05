Luke Cage casts two comic book villains in season 2




Mustafa Shakir (The Night Of) and Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure) have joined the second season’s cast.
- Shakir will play John McIver. In the comics, John McIver is also known as Bushmaster, a criminal mastermind.
- Dennis has been cast as Tilda Johnson. Comic book fans may know Johnson as Nightshade, a criminal who boasts super-genius intelligence.

It’s not clear whether or not Johnson and McIver will follow their comic book destinies.

source
