James Franco Used Fake Accents to Get Dates when Working at McDonalds




- "I was in acting class, and I would practice different accents in the drive-thru, like really bad accents. But people believed me. So I'd be like [in terrible Italian-American accent] 'Hey, welcome to McDonald's. May I help you?’'You know, like, that bad. And I'd always know that they were interested 'cause they'd come back around."
- says that for some accents he would keep practising while on the actual dates
- would get exposed when someone would call him and he would use his real accent: "they'd call me, and it was before cell phones. So I'd pick up the phone, I didn't know who it was. And I'd be like [in regular voice], 'Hello?' And they'd be like, 'James, is that you? What happened to your accent?' It was always the worst, as if I was this huge imposter. Like, I had to come clean: 'Hey, I'm not from Brooklyn. I'm from Palo Alto.' And they just look at me like I'm a complete stranger. And it usually ended right there."

