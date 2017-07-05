James Franco Used Fake Accents to Get Dates when Working at McDonalds

You still find him attractive or you did find him attractive? Reply

this accurate james franco tea clarification assessment lol



i'm also in the latter Reply

same. but I'd be stoned. Reply

You should because he isn't. Reply

same tbh. Reply

that cannot be a recent photo of him. he used to look cute. Reply

He was my celebrity crush in high school Reply

Go away James!! Reply

Went to Puerto Rico by myself. Got drunk. Scammed somebody who wanted to fuck me. While in the club with that person saw this fine ass guy at the bar. Ditched the person I came with and went over to bar to talk to the other guy. He ended up taking me into the bathroom. LAWD.



That was 2 months ago. Beeb pretty much talking ever since. I got an iPhone 7 to FaceTime him. Visited him last month. He is so fucking amazing. I love when my bad decisions end up turning into good ones. Reply

how are you doing? Life treating you well these days? Reply

Besides money yes. Would have never imagined my life going the way it has since the end of april until now Reply

Lmao sounds like a memorable night tbh Reply

i feel like i remember reading this in an article about him 10 years ago Reply

(Welsh is probably my fave.)

I love to just watch youtube vids of Richard Burton in interviews so I can listen to his voice. Reply

Arrrr I'm Monica Gellerrrrrrr. Reply

This is Dr. MacNeely from the Fake Accent University! We'd like ya to come onboard with us full time! Reply

Lmao Monica was underrated tbh Reply

the Welsh accent is lovely Reply

Yes, Welsh accents are soooo good. They turn out good singers, too. Reply

i'd let james scam me with a cute lil accent tbh Reply

i love how hopped up she always is to be on camera Reply

I want to say French but I'm biased because my girlfriend is from France. I think a lot of accents are cute tbh! The one that gives me a headache is a Michigan accent tho I won't lie. Reply

do states have their own accents?? Reply

Yep. I actually find southern accents cute (but not that ugly Jeff Sessions) and various other local accents but Michigan drives me nuts lol. My half-sister lives in Michigan and I really notice it in her voice and in my nieces and nephews. Everything has a harsh 'a' sound to me - like hockey is hackey and pop is pap. Although a lot of midwest accents sound similar but everyone has their own dialect. Reply

It's more regional:







Michigan accents are like nails on a chalkboard to me. I don't know how Sarah Palin ended up with one all the way out in Alaska but fucking hell, it's the best example of it:

Hearing someone from MI say "calendar" or "Jimmy Fallon" - just the worst. Reply

He's so dirty looking :P Reply

I'd suck him off for a chicken nugget Reply

Damn, love yourself and go for a cheeseburger Reply

i'd do it for like a 30 mins convo w him Reply

Lmao Reply

I'm not a native English speaker, but studied English at uni and have a Master's in it and love aaaaaaaaall dialects and accents (except the Danish accent - but I'm tainted).



I hate that I always end up speaking the dialect that I hear instead of being able to completely stick to one. I always try in the beginning but then end up "mimicking" what I hear. Reply

does he do the fake accent when he's picking up under*ge girls too??? Reply

mte Reply

There are so many things he's admitted to that would normally make him a creepy guy but people keep giving him a pass because they find him attractive lol Reply

ikr if he was a fat bald middle aged man ontd would have had him lynched for this tbh Reply

Whenever I see him, I think of that incident where he was hitting on an underage girl online. He's a total creep. Reply

where's the most interesting place you've picked anyone up, ontd? what's the sexiest accent?



At a beach bar on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Well he picked me up but I initiated the rest. He was like 6'5" tall, a surfer and was from Porto Alegre, Brazil. He didn't speak English and I didn't speak Portuguese so I tried to speak a little drunken Spanish. Top 3 best sexual experiences of my life tbqh. And my friend I went with also got dicked down by some cute ass Costa Rican dude.



I used to be such a fun hoe when I was single



Sexiest accent though... I know people are gonna really judge me for this but I actually like South London accents (?) or maybe it was because of this one really hot Korean guy I went on a couple dates with spoke like that since he was raised there... awful guy but he looked great Reply

SOUTH london? sis... u okay? Reply

lol mte Reply

Be easy on me sis ...God I know but it just sounded very sexy coming from this one guy lmao Reply

rofl Reply

i love south london accents. like if you say "th" like "f" there is a 80% chance i will at least blow you Reply

LOL sis we have the worst fucking accents, love yourself Reply

How do I live in CR and never have this happen to me lmao Reply

