James Franco Used Fake Accents to Get Dates when Working at McDonalds
James Franco picked up women while working at McDonald's years ago: https://t.co/znlE9wcGrP— JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 5, 2017
- "I was in acting class, and I would practice different accents in the drive-thru, like really bad accents. But people believed me. So I'd be like [in terrible Italian-American accent] 'Hey, welcome to McDonald's. May I help you?’'You know, like, that bad. And I'd always know that they were interested 'cause they'd come back around."
- says that for some accents he would keep practising while on the actual dates
- would get exposed when someone would call him and he would use his real accent: "they'd call me, and it was before cell phones. So I'd pick up the phone, I didn't know who it was. And I'd be like [in regular voice], 'Hello?' And they'd be like, 'James, is that you? What happened to your accent?' It was always the worst, as if I was this huge imposter. Like, I had to come clean: 'Hey, I'm not from Brooklyn. I'm from Palo Alto.' And they just look at me like I'm a complete stranger. And it usually ended right there."
source 2
where's the most interesting place you've picked anyone up, ontd? what's the sexiest accent?
i'm also in the latter
A Puerto Rican gay bar
That was 2 months ago. Beeb pretty much talking ever since. I got an iPhone 7 to FaceTime him. Visited him last month. He is so fucking amazing. I love when my bad decisions end up turning into good ones.
Re: A Puerto Rican gay bar
Re: A Puerto Rican gay bar
Re: A Puerto Rican gay bar
(Welsh is probably my fave.)
I hate that I always end up speaking the dialect that I hear instead of being able to completely stick to one. I always try in the beginning but then end up "mimicking" what I hear.
At a beach bar on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Well he picked me up but I initiated the rest. He was like 6'5" tall, a surfer and was from Porto Alegre, Brazil. He didn't speak English and I didn't speak Portuguese so I tried to speak a little drunken Spanish. Top 3 best sexual experiences of my life tbqh. And my friend I went with also got dicked down by some cute ass Costa Rican dude.
I used to be such a fun hoe when I was single
Sexiest accent though... I know people are gonna really judge me for this but I actually like South London accents (?) or maybe it was because of this one really hot Korean guy I went on a couple dates with spoke like that since he was raised there... awful guy but he looked great
He was once cute to me but also always looked like a stoner kid.