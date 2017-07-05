Neat post. Reply

Stand up guy right there.



DDK fan for life. Reply

CBS ain't shit. Reply

agreed! didn't they pull this shit with cote de pablo before she left NCIS, too? idg what they think being cheap about this kind of thing will get them, aside from bad press and loss of talented actors. Reply

Thread



So like...is he just being polite because he doesn't want to burn bridges? I don't watch this show, but the impression I got was that the network was kind of shamelessly paying the white dudes more than the Asian actors and that's why they're leaving. But he's not really calling them out here, so...? Reply

He's calling them out as much as he can if he still wants to get work. Roles are limited for guys like him, so if wants to keep working he has to be careful what he says,he doesn't have enough money or power to tear them a new one without it harming his career. Reply

Thread



he's being classy because he's always been classy, but he did say this:



"I encourage us all to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture. The path to equality is rarely easy."



translation: i wasn't paid (or treated) equally, because CBS values white ppl more, so i chose to leave, because i know my worth Reply

Thread



It wouldn't be surprising considering it's CBS, they were absolute shitheads to the women of Criminal Minds, and they're easily the best part of the show. Reply

Thread



omg, yes, that debacle. They were so shameless in how they treated the actresses. Not surprising something similar has happened with 5-0. Reply

Thread



well, Hawaii 5-0 is a show that was always based around the two main characters (the old version and this version) with the other two team members being important but not ~leads



However, with Steve Caan bailing on the show for years, they've relied heavily on the 'secondary' character to carry the show so I don't blame them for wanting same pay Reply

Thread



Am I remembering correctly that he was one of the people who brought this show back, basically because he didn't want to leave Hawaii after Lost? Because if so then this is extra shitty. Reply

Yes, he & one of the other Lost people (forget who) had mentioned they were sticking around because of their young kids. Reply

Thread



evangeline lilly? i know she's got two kids with someone who worked on LOST, who was from hawaii. so basically.. she never moved back to the states or canada after the show ended.



Thread



Then this makes it even worse Reply

Thread



Lost and BSG peeps are what made this show famous and they paid them dust to show us yet more white people colonizing Hawaii.

Great.

Damn, fuck CBS Reply

and apparently he was going to be paid less than Scott Caan, who I've read hates spending the whole year in Hawaii and has it written into his contract that he gets episodes off so he doesn't have to be there. Yet they still weren't going to pay DDK the same because he's not a white lead. Reply

And I believe the other lead said he's done after this next season too. So this show is losing half its main cast next season and be left with one lead who plans to leave and another who dislikes it so much his contract says he doesn't have to be in all the episodes and then will probably end after that anyway. And they left for what was apparently a 10% pay raise that CBS wouldn't give them, that's all. SMDH. Reply

Thread



Wait, Steve is planning to leave after next season? Lmao, they might as well just cancel the show now. Reply

what kind of ungrateful ass bitch hates working in Hawaii so much they ask to be written out of a certain amount of episodes? what a douche nozzle. Reply

I'm a Scott Caan fan and love Danny, but there is NO way he should have been paid more than DDK and Grace when he doesn't appear in nearly as many episodes as they do.



I love(d) this ridiculous show, and this just makes me so mad.



DDK is such a class act, though.

Thread



so now the show has no asian regulars? for a series set in hawaii?



i remember what a big deal it was when it was revealed that lucy liu was making a lot more than jonny lee miller at the start of elementary because of how unusual it was. ofc it only made sense, considering that JLM was much less well-known than lucy was at the time, but as if that's stopped hollywood before. (i think the pay gap has been closed or narrowed since then.) Reply

good @ elementary Reply

Thread



If the rest of the cast gave af they could have easily kicked up some fuss over the unequal pay scale, and yet...



CBS has fucked themselves with this bullshit. You can't have a 'team' show when a chunk of your team (the hottest one and the only female lead who are also playing your locals with connections to the land and community) are no longer around.



I watched for DDK and Grace Park and the scenery, and whilst Hawaii has stunning scenery and those aerial shots were 10/10 would recommend, even Hawaii can't make watching Bland White Guy and Fugly White Guy bicker for 45 mins a week worthwhile. Reply

Same. No point in watching without Kono and Chin. I'm just sad because they were such great characters. Reply

Thread



the only thing nu hawaii 5.0 had going for it were all the asian american actors that got to show up as guest stars. still, cbs goofs it up and now there's nothing for anyone argh Reply

Thread



He is a class act. CBS ain't shit Reply

/end post Reply

Thread



yup



i only watched 1.5 seasons of this show but he was the most interesting character by far Reply

Thread



I remember only watching the eps with Ian Anthony Dale, but I can't imagine how this show is going to go on with it being set in Hawaii and having to basic white leads. Reply

I'm so damn angry for him & Grace.



Fuck you, Les. Fuck you. Reply

sucks. and he definitely just kissed his career goodbye. Reply

you really think another season on this cbs dinosaur would make a difference? Reply

Thread



gaining a reputation as being difficult with a huge network seems like bad news for someone who's type is notoriously overlooked in Hollywood. Reply

the only thing he really kissed good bye was a regular pay cheque. Reply

Thread



How so? He's imho the most well known actor on the show, he was super classy and thanked everyone and said a dignified goodbye instead of calling them all out on their shit, he's exec producing a new ABC medical show, and he says he has other acting jobs on the horizon.

Parent

Link

This guy is being super polite and is loved. I think he will be ok. Reply

Thread



Ya, na fam. He's the producer of three new shows "Exhibit A," a legal drama based on the South Korean series "My Lawyer, Mr. Jo," is in the works at CBS, "The Good Doctor" is at ABC which is written by the creator of "House" and "Re Jane," a comedy adaptation of the Patricia Park novel of the same name is at TV Land. And both Ra Jane and Exhibit A's main characters are Korean American which is groundbreaking and a first on American television. His production company is also developing all three shows. So my dude ain't hard up for jobs or money. Reply

