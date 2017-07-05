July 5th, 2017, 09:58 pm hewontgo Daniel Dae Kim Confirms Reason For Leaving ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Facebook postsource Tagged: asian celebrities, celebrity social media, hawaii five-o (cbs) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9494 comments Add comment
DDK fan for life.
"I encourage us all to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture. The path to equality is rarely easy."
translation: i wasn't paid (or treated) equally, because CBS values white ppl more, so i chose to leave, because i know my worth
However, with Steve Caan bailing on the show for years, they've relied heavily on the 'secondary' character to carry the show so I don't blame them for wanting same pay
Great.
I love(d) this ridiculous show, and this just makes me so mad.
DDK is such a class act, though.
i remember what a big deal it was when it was revealed that lucy liu was making a lot more than jonny lee miller at the start of elementary because of how unusual it was. ofc it only made sense, considering that JLM was much less well-known than lucy was at the time, but as if that's stopped hollywood before. (i think the pay gap has been closed or narrowed since then.)
CBS has fucked themselves with this bullshit. You can't have a 'team' show when a chunk of your team (the hottest one and the only female lead who are also playing your locals with connections to the land and community) are no longer around.
I watched for DDK and Grace Park and the scenery, and whilst Hawaii has stunning scenery and those aerial shots were 10/10 would recommend, even Hawaii can't make watching Bland White Guy and Fugly White Guy bicker for 45 mins a week worthwhile.
i only watched 1.5 seasons of this show but he was the most interesting character by far
Fuck you, Les. Fuck you.
This guy is being super polite and is loved. I think he will be ok.