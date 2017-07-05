Snoop Dogg Weighs In On Rob vs Blac Chyna / Rob Claims Chyna had threesome with rapper TI & Tiny
Update: Rob's account has just been suspended
Snoop Dogg took to instagram to ask people to stop clogging his feed with stuff about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. He told Rob to, "quit crying to the internet" and that it's his own fault for being suckered by Chyna, "She seen a sucka and she licked it".
Rob posted a screen cap of a comment T.I made on one of his posts - Rob then proceeded to write the following:
Update 2: After his instagram suspension, Rob has moved this mess to twitter
Source: Snoop's Instagram | Source: Rob's Instagram |Source: Rob's Twitter
robkardashian: Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him
Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017
LEAVE SNOOP ALONE
my dream tbh. <3
We have Snoop Dogg of all people yelling at these grown ass "children" to get off his lawn lol.
That TI post wasn't even real, he never said it but Rob went after him 😂😂
It's really sad how Rob and Chyna's relationship is just
He gives Chyna money and gifts.
She goes back to him for more money and gifts.
He thinks he owns her because of this.
He trashes her online.
They get back together.
And it repeats over and over.
He doesn't get my sympathy.
Sure she uses him, but he uses her for her beauty.
They are both losers
Mfte
he took it back and apologized.
I yelled at him for 4 hours on why I'd rather blowtorch my vagina off than EVER date him again.
cuz fuck me for not tolerating him CHEATING ON ME and GHOSTING ME. but sure I'm the asshole!
He thought cuz I was fat, I should put up with his shit. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA no.
Edited at 2017-07-05 08:07 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-05 07:28 pm (UTC)
And he's STILL posting. He just posted again a minute ago.
Edited at 2017-07-05 07:31 pm (UTC)
Like, fuck, maybe she did cheat and whatever, but dude sounds like your typical abuser as they start to go off the deep end.
LIke, she wasn't even WITH ROB.
ugh.
seriously, much shocking very brand new info -.-
also, do you think he knows about his sisters' surgeries? or they avoid talking about them around him? i wonder if they even talk to each other about it? so intriguing...
maybe recommend their lipo doctor to him shit i dunno!
Chapter 13: Rob's Robes
Unfortunately Snoop is grade A misogynistic trash too. I'll always remember that story about how he treated his fans (who were women) that he invited up on stage with him.
bitch you unfortunately made this all our business when you aired your dirty laundry that kris pays to get clean for the entire online world to see. he is as attention seeking as any of his sisters.