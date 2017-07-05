Snoop Dogg Weighs In On Rob vs Blac Chyna / Rob Claims Chyna had threesome with rapper TI & Tiny

Lmao that sucka line Reply

OMG they even pissed Snoop off.



LEAVE SNOOP ALONE

He's too old for this shit lmao. He just wants to bake a pie with Martha Stewart and chill out and smoke some weed.

RIGHT?



my dream tbh. <3

Snoop is honestly living my dream life

thats my retirement dream tbh

my main man!

who doesn't tbh

We have Snoop Dogg of all people yelling at these grown ass "children" to get off his lawn lol.

Lmao. This whole thing is so entertaining.



That TI post wasn't even real, he never said it but Rob went after him 😂😂



It's really sad how Rob and Chyna's relationship is just



He gives Chyna money and gifts.

She goes back to him for more money and gifts.

He thinks he owns her because of this.

He trashes her online.

They get back together.



And it repeats over and over.



Reply

lol at the TI post not being real. Do rich people just refresh Instagram all day? What a life.

Lol well Rob doesn't do a damn thing right? Being petty, rich and having 24 hours of free time every day is a bad combo

lmao wait that TI post wasn't even real?!

It wasn't even real?? Lmao I'm screaming

He knows what he's getting into.



He doesn't get my sympathy.



Sure she uses him, but he uses her for her beauty.



They are both losers Reply

Men are so freaking messy, but they are quick to call women emotional and irrational. Who asked for his opinion on this?

Mfte

They're petty bastards who can't take anything.

I had an ex do that to me and I tore him a new asshole.







he took it back and apologized.



I yelled at him for 4 hours on why I'd rather blowtorch my vagina off than EVER date him again.



cuz fuck me for not tolerating him CHEATING ON ME and GHOSTING ME. but sure I'm the asshole!



He thought cuz I was fat, I should put up with his shit. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA no.



Edited at 2017-07-05 08:07 pm (UTC) Reply

This response is not helping lol

Lmaooooo. Team Dream tbh.



Edited at 2017-07-05 07:28 pm (UTC) Reply

I see that things are getting worse

Definitely go check out Rob's instagram. It has descended into even more chaos since the last post.



And he's STILL posting. He just posted again a minute ago.



Edited at 2017-07-05 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Can i get a direct link to the madness please

The shit he's saying is some scary shit. Like, this is how guys talk before they go on shooting sprees. I'm not even exaggerating. The aggression, the hatred of women, being mad at one woman in particular, acting like he's a martyr, the idea that he's a "savage".

Like, fuck, maybe she did cheat and whatever, but dude sounds like your typical abuser as they start to go off the deep end.



Like, fuck, maybe she did cheat and whatever, but dude sounds like your typical abuser as they start to go off the deep end. Reply

Seriously these no talent rich fucks just keep getting worse



So three consenting adults had a threesome years ago? SCANDALOUS!

RIGHT?



LIke, she wasn't even WITH ROB.



ugh. Reply

I think the scandalous part is they paid for the threesome... a la prostitution. Also this has been a rumor on the internet forever so either Rob confirmed it or he's just regurgitating shit he has read.

i read your comment and i started singing escandalo ahaha



seriously, much shocking very brand new info -.- Reply

its donald duck. ronald mcdonald.



also, do you think he knows about his sisters' surgeries? or they avoid talking about them around him? i wonder if they even talk to each other about it? so intriguing... Reply

I'm guessing they know not to tell Rob shit. He obviously spills secrets when he says pissed. He's not trustworthy.

Why would they even talk to him about that in the first place?

not to, but around? like when theyre in recovery? lol idk



maybe recommend their lipo doctor to him shit i dunno! Reply

Rob's drama has reached a new chapter:



Chapter 13: Rob's Robes Reply

lmao I just saw it! How have none of his sisters gone over to his house and physically stopped him from posting yet?

His account was suspended lmao

lol the fact the rob kardashian put all of this stuff on instagram and he has the audacity to tell TI to not chime in on business that doesnt concern him like...you just made your business all of ours business so shut up

All out there to any follower he has and @'ing theshaderoom. But yeah, sure, everyone should mind their business.

im waiting for Kris to take this on

OH KRIS! CALL THE PAPS YOU FUCKING HARPY!



Reply

lmao

Lmao A+



Unfortunately Snoop is grade A misogynistic trash too. I'll always remember that story about how he treated his fans (who were women) that he invited up on stage with him. Reply

he's a homophobe too, but people are all like, "oh well he cooks with martha stewart so"

Yeah he's complete trash

I want Courtney Love to chime in. If she could find a missing plane in the ocean she can solve Rob and Chyna's relationship problems.

Lmao this is iconic. To me it looks like one of those magic pictures shit with weird patterns that people claimed they could see images in. I never saw shit.

lol

Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him



bitch you unfortunately made this all our business when you aired your dirty laundry that kris pays to get clean for the entire online world to see. he is as attention seeking as any of his sisters. Reply

