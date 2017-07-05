Snoop Dogg Weighs In On Rob vs Blac Chyna / Rob Claims Chyna had threesome with rapper TI & Tiny

Update: Rob's account has just been suspended

Snoop Dogg took to instagram to ask people to stop clogging his feed with stuff about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. He told Rob to, "quit crying to the internet" and that it's his own fault for being suckered by Chyna, "She seen a sucka and she licked it".







Rob posted a screen cap of a comment T.I made on one of his posts - Rob then proceeded to write the following:

robkardashian: Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him


Update 2: After his instagram suspension, Rob has moved this mess to twitter





