Andrew Garfield: 'I am a gay man right now just without the physical act'
Andrew Garfield: 'I'm a gay man now because I watch RuPaul's Drag Race'https://t.co/T5cN5ahMHo pic.twitter.com/R7kOurXfCX— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) July 4, 2017
Andrew Garfield, who is currently starring in a 25th anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theater in London, recently spoke at a panel about how he prepared for the role.
“My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all,”
He then clarified:
“As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well."
SOURCE
Gay Andrew Garfield came over. He's this guy I know. He dates this girl I know this one time. When he was Straight Andrew Garfield. But he's gay now. So I call him Gay Andrew Garfield. I gave him a glass of milk. But he likes almond milk so you know he's into animal rights. Does he have a British accent? I think he does. We kissed a little. Then we watched RuPaul. We were two boys.
art.
Beat me to it. How long until they become BFFs?
Edited at 2017-07-05 06:23 pm (UTC)
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!
Re: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!
Re: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!
Re: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!
Edited at 2017-07-05 06:25 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-05 06:25 pm (UTC)
It was so accurate.
They can't even use a soap that doesn't say for men in the label
I rolled my eyes so hard.