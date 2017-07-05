Andrew Garfield: 'I am a gay man right now just without the physical act'


Andrew Garfield, who is currently starring in a 25th anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theater in London, recently spoke at a panel about how he prepared for the role.

“My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all,”

He then clarified:
“As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well."

