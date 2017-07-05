Andrew Garfield: 'I am a gay man right now just without the physical act'

wow these gifs are me. these gifs are us all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is great, just what we needed lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this collage is beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol oh straights. Reply

Thread

Link

Andrew tries so hard to be a method actor it's ridiculous. I remember for Silence (which tanked so badly no one ever remembers he did it), he practically became a monk. Grew that horrible, unkempt beard for over a year, literally lived in a monastery (and treated Emma like crap). This BS is no surprise to me. He takes it all so seriously and yet remains clueless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did he do to Emma 👀👀👀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So accurate!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2Boyz by Straight James Franco



Gay Andrew Garfield came over. He's this guy I know. He dates this girl I know this one time. When he was Straight Andrew Garfield. But he's gay now. So I call him Gay Andrew Garfield. I gave him a glass of milk. But he likes almond milk so you know he's into animal rights. Does he have a British accent? I think he does. We kissed a little. Then we watched RuPaul. We were two boys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo sis this is spot on Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Beat me to it. How long until they become BFFs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao my first thought. birds of a pretentious, artsy feather! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

all that needs to be posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL IRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO A+++++, /end post, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CACKLING binch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they were meant for each other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he's who I thought of too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

L M A O Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so his whole preparation to play a gay man was watching drag race? how method of him lol Reply

Thread

Link

stop straight people 2kforever. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i've seen so many straight people watch drag race and think they're down



Edited at 2017-07-05 06:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes and they make "jokes" throughout the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seen quite a few of them like that here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh and they talk about how much they LOVE it and you can always tell how proud they are of themselves. Hateful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm expecting a ton of RPDR gifs. dont let me down ONTD! Reply

Thread

Link

yaaaaas!! Damn Queen Alyssa really has a perfect face for any situation! i love her! and you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yaaaas. Just started re-watching season 5. aaah bliss Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that first gif is one of my favorites gifs EVER, i love that episode lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's method y'all!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I knew he was that girl



Edited at 2017-07-05 06:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Every guy I know *secretly* loves to watch these types of shows but is gets embarrassed/ashamed. It's really weird how they think only females or gay guys should enjoy some shows. Stupid as fuck, but it's so common.



Edited at 2017-07-05 06:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

straight men seriously force themselves into the SMALLEST of boxes when it comes to enjoying art/culture/music/entertainment/tv/ANYTH ING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you see the SNL sketch about this with Chris Pine?



It was so accurate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Men are so fragile

They can't even use a soap that doesn't say for men in the label Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Back in the day, it was a chore to get my straight guy friends to watch America's Next Top Model with me. Once they got into it, they liked it even more than I did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not rly the same but I remember my jock older brother used to love reading our YM magazines when we were young. He also said he preferred reading Betty and Veronica comics to regular Archie because the stories were better lol. But that's what I think it comes down to... "women's" shows or whatever have a better or different sense of storytelling that men 'secretly' find appealing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh right. I have this german backpacker guy staying in my parents house with me. And we put on Ever After to watch. And straight away he got up to leave and was like "no I can't watch this, its a girls movie." Like wtfff.....lol. What does he think will happen to him if he watches it? And I totally know that he thinks all movies targeted towards woman/girls are bad.



I rolled my eyes so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this was literally me when i read the title. today my hair looks exactly the same ahah im so honoured my hair looks like one of Queen Alyssa's wigs! lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a dork. Reply

Thread

Link