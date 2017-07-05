u can call me on my cellular

Chicago rapper Noname confirms she's working on a new project

Noname is working on a follow-up to her 2016 debut Telefone.



This announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to fans of the critically-acclaimed rapper; just a few months ago in March, Noname made comments suggesting she was not releasing any music for a long time. While there is no confirmed release date yet, the fact that it only took Noname a month to complete Telefone is keeping fans optimistic about new music coming soon.

