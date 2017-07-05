Chicago rapper Noname confirms she's working on a new project
Noname is working on a follow-up to her 2016 debut Telefone.
This announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to fans of the critically-acclaimed rapper; just a few months ago in March, Noname made comments suggesting she was not releasing any music for a long time. While there is no confirmed release date yet, the fact that it only took Noname a month to complete Telefone is keeping fans optimistic about new music coming soon.
Source
ONTD, what is your favorite track off of Telefone?
This announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to fans of the critically-acclaimed rapper; just a few months ago in March, Noname made comments suggesting she was not releasing any music for a long time. While there is no confirmed release date yet, the fact that it only took Noname a month to complete Telefone is keeping fans optimistic about new music coming soon.
Source
ONTD, what is your favorite track off of Telefone?
i love yesterday, diddy bop, reality check and casket pretty (pretty much the whole tape).
saw her live a few months ago and she was great
ACTUALLY I LOVE THE WHOLE MIXTAPE AND WAS MY ALBUM OF 2016.