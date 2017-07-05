Chloe Bennet and Austin Nichols break up





📷| Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul while in the ocean in Hawaii July 3, 2017 [part 2] pic.twitter.com/9Za8IkdGY1 — Daily Bennet (@dailybennet) July 5, 2017





THIS IS SO MUCH WORSE. Fuck, she deserves so much better than both Austin and this obnoxious fucker.



Edited at 2017-07-05 05:40 pm (UTC) I was happy for about ten minutes because I fucking hate Austin and have been waiting for this for a while then I saw these picturesTHIS IS SO MUCH WORSE. Fuck, she deserves so much better than both Austin and this obnoxious fucker. Reply

Thread

Link

Who is this melted Nick Carter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's some YouTuber who is obnoxious as hell (Chloe's in multiple videos of his but I could only make it through one) and they star together in the Valley Girl remake. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG, the dude in those photos is fucking hideous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this dude is like 22 years old and a youtube star, doesn't she love herself even a little bit? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wtfff he's ugly. smh chloe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i follow him on insta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh god, what is she doing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's ugly but at least he's in her age range



As long as he's not out here calling her exotic and a half-breed, I won't judge too hard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol what is she doing, this guy and any youtubers like him and the fucking worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf I hope this is a rebound. How embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's gorgeous and talented she needs better taste wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so freaking cute. She deserves better than this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, you could tell something was up with her Instagram stories. It's like all him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i just googled this guy and is she serious rn.....







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew what a mistake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his head is way too small for his body Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh Chloe no. Love yourself. You don't need to hang with this everyday bro. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I was hate/cringe watching his vlogs out of morbid curiosity, and she is in like so many of them. I thought it was really bizarre, because he is such a lame cringey joke, and I thought she wanted to be a serious actor or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were a cute couple and their babies would be beautiful. Sad. Reply

Thread

Link

He called her "exotic," no? Good riddance. Reply

Thread

Link





Born today. An endangered half-breed disrupter and rebuilder of a better world. Happy Birthday @ChloeBennet4 pic.twitter.com/vusa2vcliF — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) April 18, 2017

And then he said this on her birthday this year Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What the fuuuuuuckkk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you ever needed a reason not to date white men..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew wtf I hope it was at least in inside joke of there's be still. Fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thats supposed to be .......nice??? what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just looked this up and he called her a "rare exotic bird" which...nope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who the hell was he on AoS? Reply

Thread

Link

He was in the first season as Miles (episode 1.05). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who and who? Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. I was like I guess I'm getting old I don't know who any of these people are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I just realized Austin Nichols is that guy from The Walking Dead. I didn't even recognize him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still dont know him lol. I have literally never heard of these two people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its fine, he'll find another slightly more famous co-star to mooch off of soon enough! Reply

Thread

Link

They started dating when she was 21 and he was 33... hmmm...

Nothing technically wrong there but if I had a 33 year old friend start dating a 21 year old I'd side eye him so hard. Reply

Thread

Link

100% Age gaps have more to do with the actual ages than the gaps imo. If you're dating someone under 25, you're basically still dating a teenager as far as brain development is concerned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's hell of an assumption. There's a huge difference between being 21 or 24 and being a teenager -- mentally, physically, and emotionally. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The majority of our cognitive developmental measures peak around 19-21 according to my cognitive psych module from my Psych Masters a couple years ago, and then start to decline. The only thing that DOES continue to improve and increased over our lifespans is the measure 'World Knowledge', as we gather our ~wisdom~ and experience etc.



Things like memory, recall, processing etc all decline however.



Emotionally and in terms of life experience though certainly there's a huge gap going on EARLY 20s comparative to early 30s though. 24 though is imho a grown ass adult. Like at that point you've theoretically finished a bachelors and masters and got a job. You graduate medical school here at around 23-24. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm in this exact situation and it weirds me out even more because I work at the university where she is a student. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow this whole time I thought he and Shane West were the same person lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

HDU.



Shane West has more of a confused deal look than Austin.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*seal



flop comment by me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol like I literally watched Bates Motel and saw this guy on it and was thinking the whole time "Wow, Shane West getting work! Good for him!" and was under the impression it was him until this post. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao y'all got me doubting myself now. i saw a quick ad on tv and was like o wow shane west is still around? but now maybe it could've been austin? but i feel like i know shane's face! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I find her kind of annoying idk why. Reply

Thread

Link

He's ok looking but I always thought she could do better Reply

Thread

Link



I remember way back when Austin Nichols and Jake G were best bros and every kept saying they were actually dating and that the relationship with KiKi was just a cover. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, only reason I know who Austin is, ngl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. idc about him otherwise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like that the circle of colour is just on Jake's face lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came here to say that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently he was in the Day after Tomorrow (i think he was the asshole rich kid?) as JD so he has that going for him Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my god. Now I know who he is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that movie so much (LOL, it's one of my favorite disaster movies). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was in the iconic mary-kate and ashley movie 'holiday in the sun' as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the #1 role I will ALWAYS associate him with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

out of all the mary-kate and ashley movies, he was also the most annoying bf. He was annoying on one tree hill too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was also the snotty rich tennis player who treated KiKi like shit in Wimbledon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember when Sophia Bush was dating this dude and it was the only time I found her insufferable. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank god they broke up, she can do so much better than that pos Reply

Thread

Link

i liked him and sophia together tbh



i'm kinda surprised they lasted this long Reply

Thread

Link

sophia like sophia bush? is that why i think i recognize his face? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link