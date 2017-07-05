ONTD Roundup

LMAO @ him crawling away Reply

well your username checks out :P Reply

I can't believe how dumb some people are. Reply

i just read about someone who decided setting a firework off from the top of his head would be smart; there was nothing left of him afterwards Reply

Actual firecrotch. Reply

I called out today I'm so tired.



And so many dudes at my job are hitting on me lately (we got a bunch of new ppl) and my old work fuck buddy is jealous. After acting like a douche all this time. No more work Romance for me. Reply

I started watching GLOW last night and I love it! Reply

I watched it all in one day this weekend and wanted more!! Reply

My uncle's first wife was in the REAL GLOW. She broke her arm during it once too. Reply

i was surprised by how quickly i got into it. debbie's husband is such a dick. i hope she leaves him for good. also this amazing opening theme to GLOW IRL:







Edited at 2017-07-05 04:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Betty Gilpin has had some shitty husbands in the past two things I've seen her in. But damn, this theme is a bop. Reply

It's so good! I watched the whole thing in one evening, I couldn't stop. Reply

IT'S SO GOOD! Reply

I need to watch it.



I grew up watching it on TV.





It was fantastic. Ya'll hav no idea how great it was being a little girl seeing girls kick so much fucking ass like IN FRONT OF ME like it was the first thing I ever saw like that. Like ok I"m sure some of ya'll do, but still... just I was a littel girl with a traditional Latinx family, and seeing this just opened so much for me. :)



sometimes they'd play after a block of girl cartoons (it was the 80's sexism wasn't well hidden)



but omg My family and I loved it, cuz it was so new to us. :D



My uncles even watched it and were like "THOSE WOMEN ARE FLYING OMG!! KARLA DO WRESTLING!"





Edited at 2017-07-05 05:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm so hungover today



What are some cures y'all use? Reply

Tylenol, greasy food, copious amounts of water and rest. Reply

pedialyte Reply

I just eat toast, take Advil, drink lots of water, and sleep/relax until I feel better.



My roommate has these great anti-nausea pills she takes for her migraines, and I took one once when I was REALLY bad off, and that shit works magic for hangover nausea. I was ready to eat a big meal like 15 minutes after I took it. Reply

b vitamin, green smoothie and some kind of savory junk food. Reply

cocoa cola (full sugar, from a fountain not a bottle or can) and weed. Reply

Ginger candies, Jack in the Box Reply

Menudo Reply

throw up, make a smoothie w/ coconut water, banana, and instant coffee, long hot shower, go for a walk, eat some carbs Reply

i swear by this cure: powerade, something greasy (i like KFC or a pizza), and sex. So basically hydrate, eat something and try to move a little.

hope you feel better soon x Reply

tomato juice and greasy food Reply

weed and water and eventually a cheeseburger when the weed settles my stomach lol Reply

Greasy meat soup and a beer. Reply

Aleve and water. My old boss was in college before Aleve was OTC and she used to get it prescribed for cramps then resell it as a hangover cure. It's amazing. Reply

coconut water and pho Reply

I've heard Yoo-Hoo does the trick

weed if you can get some, instantly takes away my nausea (Its legal here).



Greasy foods fries, something salty and Sports drink for electrolytes! but also water too for health



coconut water and a good, filling meal Reply

What the fuck Reply

Too bad the jobs that usually go to teenagers are going to people who have to have a family of four live off of 8.50$ an hour because our economy and lawmakers are terrible. Reply

What if someone wants to take time to travel or something? Or what if you can't find a fucking job? That's ridiculous. Reply

Lol I read the first sentence as 'what if someone wants to time travel?'



I was like...that's ambitious Reply

rahm emanuel is pure fucking evil Reply

I feel like the overall idea isn't a bad one. But the execution, especially that military enlistment, seems sketchy Reply

Sounds like they're setting up a lot of disenfranchised people to get into the military. God knows that the military loves to target poor people and people of color as a means of career opportunities and advancement, all while using them as pawns. Reply

Parent

Rahm Emmanuel is a cancer upon the city of Chicago. Reply

ugh I already know this is going to be a disaster somehow Reply

Cut to everyone transferring to schools outside Chicago for senior year. Reply

For every 1 thing that Rahm does that I like, there are 10 that I hate Reply

this is so unbelievably ridiculous Reply

Gross and some of these CPS schools are absolute shit. Let me guess, private school kids get out of that one. Reply

This is outrageous. Reply

wowwwww that is fucked. university is pricey as hell and i think we all know how difficult it is to get a job (even with a degree, not just a high school diploma)... Reply

What the fucking hell? Reply

Man, they just wanna make sure everyone has no chance eh? Reply

This is such a deeply flawed plan. It's basically saying that if young people really wanted to find jobs and/or get into school, they just could. Where's the incentive to colleges to offer discount tuition/scholarships? How about making more businesses give kids a shot, instead of pulling the whole "you have to have experience to get a job --> you need a job to get experience" nonsense? They're the problem, not the 18-year-olds trying to figure shit out. Reply

Great idea, school kids need more anxiety in their lives. Why wait until after graduation to worry about whether or not you can get a job Reply

Parent

trash Reply

they actually went through with this? i need to get out of this city fml. Reply

Good luck to everyone trying to meet those impossible standards. Reply

Miosotis Familia, NYPD officer killed in police vehicle, was mother of three, former Red Cross worker https://t.co/veWjI3Zeil pic.twitter.com/kAuH5FbtOE — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 5, 2017





Wonder if the ~Blue Lives Matter crowd will care about this or just ignore it because she was a woman of color. (I think we know.) Reply

So heartbreaking.



Have they caught the person? Reply

I believe so, yes (and of course he had prior convictions and was allowed to get a gun anyway, bc 'Murica). Reply

Yes, they shot and killed him after he pointed the gun at the officers. Reply

I'm flying out to Glasgow tonight, where on Friday I'm seeing Radiohead, I thought my love for them was long gone BUT THEN I SAW THEY PLAYED MYXOMATOSIS AND THE BENDS IN MANCHESTER, I'M SO READY 🙌🙌🙌 Reply

Best of our generation, hands down, for me. Enjoy!!! Reply

Oh i will, thanks! When they play songs from new album which i don't care for, i intend to enjoy staring at ed. It worked last time i saw them lol Reply

Have fun! This tour has been amazing. Reply

Oh I'm so jealous - I've always wanted to go to Scotland. Have fun!! Reply

Happy Wednesday. How's everyone doing today? Reply

great bc it feels like a monday, which means that friday will be a pleasant surprise when it rolls around. Reply

lol I just made a comment about that. Reply

I'm exhausted but there's chocolate cheesecake in the fridge so I'll survive Reply

I have a date later today so feeling pretty good. Reply

help i celebrated america too much yesterday and now i'm hungover af at work :( Reply

I fucking hate SAD. Go awayyyy Reply

I went to bed a little earlier than usual last night and I still want to sleep for 4 more hours.



I slept surprisingly well considering fireworks were still going off when I went to bed. Reply

I had my echo dot playing rain noises and it helped Reply

lol I had rain noises playing on my phone! Reply

Me too - I live near a community college putting on a firework show so it was particularly loud. Reply

i saw baby driver yesterday

it was ~refreshing~ to see a non remake non superhero non franchise action movie, but oh my god those fuckin accents were all over the place. it's like ansel kept suddenly remembering it was set in atlanta Reply

I liked the movie even with the accents. Although I do call shenanigans because I have never seen traffic that light in Atlanta ever. Reply

i don't want to acknowledge baby driver's success bc then i'd have to acknowledge ansel elgort! Reply

mte! i'm legit annoyed. Reply

tbh i WAS craving potatotes after the movie.... Reply

I saw him at laguardia once. This girl ran out of the plane line after giving them her ticket so she could get a pic with him. Reply

i can't believe this movie isn't about a baby Reply

baby and deb were the least interesting and charismatic characters in the entire movie and the accents were indeed all over the place. like, yeah, i love edgar wright and baby driver was fun enough (and yes i appreciated seeing a non-franchise/sequel/reboot movie) and had awesome action sequences, but lol i have so many issues with it and i feel like the only one who didn't love it. Reply

I haven't seen it but saw the commercials. Forgot it was filmed here but saw the cop car and went "welp, there's APD." Reply

i was thinking about going to see it later this afternoon. idk if i'm excited for it though? it looks cool but the first time i saw a trailer i thought the dialogue and the acting was really cheesy?? but i heard a lot of good things about it. especially the soundtrack and i love when a scene comes together with good music soooo i guess i'll give it a try. Reply

It feels like a second Monday. It's weird but I guess it's okay 'cause it's gonna feel like a three day week. Reply

i should have called off today. im tired af. Reply

Now I'm wondering how many people will at my job. Though I'm working the closing shift today so I feel like not as many. Reply

there were no cars on the road today. ive already had 2 cups of coffee and im still dragging. Reply

everyone at work today is like: this is bullshit Reply

