ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, July 4, 2017:
- Emily Ratajkowski on Feminism; References Emma Watson
- Scarlett Johansson Goes Back to Colin Jost, Meets His Family
- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend respond to a viral tweet about a baby that looks like John
- Female Rapper Cardi B Tweets About Fucking Justin Bieber While He Was With Selena Gomez
- ONTD Original: A History of Taylor Swift's 4th of July Parties
- ONTD faves who became American citizens
- ONTD Original: 4 times celebrities made interviews uncomfortable
hope y'all had a great fourth!
Re: hope y'all had a great fourth!
Re: hope y'all had a great fourth!
Re: hope y'all had a great fourth!
Re: hope y'all had a great fourth!
Re: hope y'all had a great fourth!
Re: hope y'all had a great fourth!
And so many dudes at my job are hitting on me lately (we got a bunch of new ppl) and my old work fuck buddy is jealous. After acting like a douche all this time. No more work Romance for me.
Edited at 2017-07-05 04:32 pm (UTC)
I grew up watching it on TV.
It was fantastic. Ya'll hav no idea how great it was being a little girl seeing girls kick so much fucking ass like IN FRONT OF ME like it was the first thing I ever saw like that. Like ok I"m sure some of ya'll do, but still... just I was a littel girl with a traditional Latinx family, and seeing this just opened so much for me. :)
sometimes they'd play after a block of girl cartoons (it was the 80's sexism wasn't well hidden)
but omg My family and I loved it, cuz it was so new to us. :D
My uncles even watched it and were like "THOSE WOMEN ARE FLYING OMG!! KARLA DO WRESTLING!"
Edited at 2017-07-05 05:24 pm (UTC)
What are some cures y'all use?
My roommate has these great anti-nausea pills she takes for her migraines, and I took one once when I was REALLY bad off, and that shit works magic for hangover nausea. I was ready to eat a big meal like 15 minutes after I took it.
hope you feel better soon x
Greasy foods fries, something salty and Sports drink for electrolytes! but also water too for health
I was like...that's ambitious
Wonder if the ~Blue Lives Matter crowd will care about this or just ignore it because she was a woman of color. (I think we know.)
Have they caught the person?
it was ~refreshing~ to see a non remake non superhero non franchise action movie, but oh my god those fuckin accents were all over the place. it's like ansel kept suddenly remembering it was set in atlanta
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
I"m still high from last night.