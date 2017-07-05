Tupac Confesses in Prison Letter He Dumped Madonna Because She Was White
Tupac Confesses in Prison Letter He Dumped Madonna Because She Was White https://t.co/16LJYiOCM7— TMZ (@TMZ) July 5, 2017
Tupac poured out his heart to the singer in an extremely revealing letter he wrote in jail. In the letter he pens, "For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was." Tupac clearly knows he devastated Madonna by the rejection, saying, "I never meant to hurt you." Another noted pen pal Tupac had was Jim Carey, the comedian wrote him to cheer him up during pac's time in jail.
source= https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/88263022
anyway, someone de-blur that shit
She also approached D'Angelo and some basketball players. The first thing she mentioned when she met her daughter's father was his skin color and how she would love to have a mixed kid
but "I never meant to hurt you" idk sounds like maybe there was something?
I hope there wasn't, i hate her lol
I didn't know Tupac and Madonna dated. I thought they just hooked up
Edited at 2017-07-05 04:32 pm (UTC)
Look, Madonna ain't shit but this is some bullshit. Even if that was your reason for leaving her, have the tact to at least make something up.
He was convicted of first degree sexual abuse in 1994.
In early 1994, he was found guilty of assaulting Menace II Society co-director Allen Hughes and served 15 days in jail. The previous year, Shakur had boasted during an appearance on Yo! MTV Raps that he had "beat up the director of Menace II Society", the line later being used against him in court. video at source
In case anyone who watched The Boondocks wondered where the "Gangstalicious snitching on himself" references were from.
The only things I read is that he met her days before and that she gave him a blowjob in front of everyone (which was mentioned in court) but the next time they met at another party is where info gets weird. Was he just the rapist or did the others participate?
i have no clue why people still idolize him after everything that's come out about him before and after his death.
ONTD; What's your favourite 2Pac song?
Re: ONTD; What's your favourite 2Pac song?
Re: ONTD; What's your favourite 2Pac song?
Re: ONTD; What's your favourite 2Pac song?
also
Re: ONTD; What's your favourite 2Pac song?
It definitely sounds like it was a fetish for her.
[redacted] an interview where you said "i'm off to rehabilitate all the rappers and basketball players" or something to that effect...
also when she did that interview with Oprah where she was asked about Dennis Rodman it just didnt seem genuine, all for shock value
I wouldn't judge her if she fucked a dude from every ethnicity but she always takes things to the extreme.