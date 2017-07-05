all mine

Tupac Confesses in Prison Letter He Dumped Madonna Because She Was White




Tupac poured out his heart to the singer in an extremely revealing letter he wrote in jail. In the letter he pens, "For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was." Tupac clearly knows he devastated Madonna by the rejection, saying, "I never meant to hurt you." Another noted pen pal Tupac had was Jim Carey, the comedian wrote him to cheer him up during pac's time in jail.

