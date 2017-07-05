Tupac Confesses in Prison Letter He Dumped Madonna Because She Was White

I thought it said Trump for a second. Reply

I don't even want to know what he'll confess to in his prison letters Reply

He'll never actually confess to anything. Reply

lol @ the little heart at the end of the letter



anyway, someone de-blur that shit Reply

I didn't even know they dated.... Reply

They didn't really date, she had a bizarre obsession with black men back in those days and threw herself at whoever was black and popping. She wrote to him and said she wanted to visit him in jail (but she never came).



She also approached D'Angelo and some basketball players. The first thing she mentioned when she met her daughter's father was his skin color and how she would love to have a mixed kid Reply

She also wanted to have a baby with Denis Rodman. But he said no. So she found Carlos. Reply

wait so he politely declined her offer with this letter lmaoo



but "I never meant to hurt you" idk sounds like maybe there was something?



I hope there wasn't, i hate her lol Reply

they dated before he went to jail (this letter states as much) and even recorded a song together. Reply

I wonder what Madonna will say. Sad that racism doesn't seem to have an end also how he'd even have to go around it in this way because ppl would drag him for it, it must be sad. Reply

I didn't know Tupac and Madonna dated. I thought they just hooked up Reply

Jim Carey being Tupac's prison pen pal is making me laugh a lil bit. Reply

isn't he like penpals with emernum too?

Wasn't Tony Danza as well?

if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting



She looks like bette davis in whatever happned to baby jane in that gif lol

i look at that gif and all i can hear is quint's speech from jaws about shark's eyes being soulless... "like a daaaahhhll's eyes" lmao

This is kinda heartbreaking. Reply

If anything Tupac truly loved men....



Edited at 2017-07-05 04:32 pm (UTC) Reply

he was bi/gay? really?

That would be EPIC! Being in a gang is one of the most homoerotic things ever tho like how do they not see that

Wow, I didn't know that drug dealing, prostitution & murder were homoerotic activities. You learn something new every day!

Dating Madonna? That's the thing that would let people down? Not that time he bludgeoned a dude with a baseball bat? Or that time where he helped his entourage gang rape a groupie? Dating Madonna. That's the truly shameful thing here.



Look, Madonna ain't shit but this is some bullshit. Even if that was your reason for leaving her, have the tact to at least make something up. Reply

wtf?? I had no idea he was like that, yikes. Reply

Are these all facts? i still havent got around to read on the rape/jail thing i feel ALOT of ppl oversee that. Love his music but if thats true its just so tragic and so sad Reply

Link





He was convicted of first degree sexual abuse in 1994.



In early 1994, he was found guilty of assaulting Menace II Society co-director Allen Hughes and served 15 days in jail. The previous year, Shakur had boasted during an appearance on Yo! MTV Raps that he had "beat up the director of Menace II Society", the line later being used against him in court. video at source

In case anyone who watched The Boondocks wondered where the "Gangstalicious snitching on himself" references were from. Tupac went after fellow rapper Chauncy Wynn with the bat on stage. At a Concert. At Michigan State University. In front of ~3000 people.He was convicted of first degree sexual abuse in 1994.In case anyone who watchedwondered where the "Gangstalicious snitching on himself" references were from. Reply

I also feel like in the pre-internet age, it was hard for people to dig up these receipts.

From what little I remember of him he seemed pretty misogynistic. Untimely deaths make people seem more saint like.

Yeah word, I grew up thinking that Tupac was actually pretty damn decent, just rough around the edges from where he came from. His lyrics about respecting women because everyone comes from a woman made me a fan, but then years later hearing about the truly atrocious shit he's done, said and supported (some of which you mentioned)... I just can't agree that he's any sort of role model to youngins and doesn't deserve as much reverence as he gets imo, as talented as he was. Reply

Do you have more info on the rape charges, I need to know more about it. I still don't understand why they never pressed charges against the other men.



The only things I read is that he met her days before and that she gave him a blowjob in front of everyone (which was mentioned in court) but the next time they met at another party is where info gets weird. Was he just the rapist or did the others participate? Reply

he always seemed like such a poser to me, i can never take him seriously.

i have no clue why people still idolize him after everything that's come out about him before and after his death. Reply

That ASAP GIF tho.







Reply

A big fat yes at "To live and die in LA" people sleep on that bop

yas Changes is a fav

also



also



Reply

I know every word to changes. It was on a mixtape we had in our car when I was younger and we kept that tape in the car all summer lol. It remains one of my favourite songs.

i didnt realize he dated madonna. i remember i learned charles barkley dated madonna from space jam.

wasn't madonna just running around with any black dude who would sleep with her at the time? every time i hear a story about her during this time it makes me really, really uncomfortable. it seemed like a fetish thing for her. Reply

He mentions in the letter how she said in an interview that she wanted to rehabilitate every rapper and basketball player and how it cut him deep because he didn't know she had dated any other rappers besides him.



It definitely sounds like it was a fetish for her. Reply

thats disgusting she really thought she had some mother teresa meow that would make black men 'enlighten' thats very egotistical of her

yup and just in time for her "urban" inspired Bedtime Stories album

he kiiinda alludes to that messy shit in the letter



[redacted] an interview where you said "i'm off to rehabilitate all the rappers and basketball players" or something to that effect... Reply

It definitely came across fetish based.....especially with her dating black men coincided with her sex book era and she went on and on about it being taboo.



also when she did that interview with Oprah where she was asked about Dennis Rodman it just didnt seem genuine, all for shock value Reply

She's the type of woman who wants to try everything. Everything. So she had her "black man phase" and her "Latino man phase"



I wouldn't judge her if she fucked a dude from every ethnicity but she always takes things to the extreme. Reply

She also wanted to fuck young Puerto Rican boys

Yes. Yes, she was. Kardashian of the 90s

Interestingly she was called out even back then for her shit. It was also during that period were she gave her infamous anti-black interview in SPIN magazine



Reply

Link









She's just a trysexual Reply

I don't know if you'd call it a "fetish" so much as she was using black men as props. Like Gwen Stefani and her Harajuku Girls.

Parent

