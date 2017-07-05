Rob Kardashian v. Blac Chyna: Part ?????
Rob Kardashian "exposed" Blac Chyna for the 100th time by calling her a drug addict, saying he spent $100K on surgery for her after their baby Dream was born, and alleged that she has been having sex with different men in their bed. He also posted naked pictures of her shitting on her plastic surgery.
source
wtf...
and i think its gross to post them on ontd
Sure, Jan.
search her name on twitter and you'll see it.
Team Dream smh
She doesn't deserve such shitty parents
Is the sock business really that lucrative? How is he making so much money?
Rob, you're the sucker continuing to finance her life even though she keeps cheating on you. You're the piece of shit posting her naked body on the internet without her permission. No one feels sorry for you. And one day, your kid is going to hate you for this.
My boyfriend messaged me; 'what did Kris know and when?'