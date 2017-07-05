Hades

Rob Kardashian v. Blac Chyna: Part ?????



Rob Kardashian "exposed" Blac Chyna for the 100th time by calling her a drug addict, saying he spent $100K on surgery for her after their baby Dream was born, and alleged that she has been having sex with different men in their bed. He also posted naked pictures of her shitting on her plastic surgery.



</lj-embed>






source
Tagged: , , ,