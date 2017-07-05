Series creator Michelle Lovretta talks representation in 'Killjoys' + a look at the next episode
In season two of Killjoys we were introduced to the concept of Hackmods. For those of you who aren't watching, Hackmods are human being with cybernetic implants. In season three the world of the Hackmods has been expanded and we get to see the community that they have created for themselves where Basics (non-modified humans) need not apply. The series is also primarily using amputee actors to play the Hackmods.
Recently, series creator Michelle Lovretta sat down with The TV Junkies to talk about season three. In the interview she discussed some of the major themes this season which can be seen in the Hackmod storyline.
"Bodily autonomy, agency and consent are probably my biggest hot button issues so they usually pop up in my work, but the Hackmod culture is definitely a new way for me to explore those things through a science fiction and futurism lens," Lovretta said. "My nerdy heart is just really curious about how future technology may merge with our physiology, and what that will do to our culture, our laws, and our prejudices. Also, like most human beings I have people in my extended family with various disabilities and frankly we just don’t see them centered enough in fictional worlds, and this was our chance to put them out there as aspirational badasses. Yeah, they’re disabled – they’re also futuristic superheroes who can kick your ass. Owning both those identities at once is something you don’t often see, and I really wanted to, so …that’s what I wrote."
Lovretta also went on to say she feels there's a lot more of the Hackmod story to see than what will play out in season three so we can expect them to return next year as well if people respond to them (which fans overwhelmingly have).
You can see a clip of Viktoria Modesta's first appearance in the next episode down below:
We welcome @VIKTORIAMODESTA to the cast on Friday's episode of @Killjoys! Here's an exclusive look at her first appearance. pic.twitter.com/Ag9eyDsJOL— Space (@SpaceChannel) July 4, 2017
Not only is #Killjoys diverse, but that diversity seems very naturally baked in the show & never feels superficial. Kudos to @lovretta & co. https://t.co/juIavJKYMe— Arune Singh🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@arune) July 1, 2017
All credit goes to our amazing local acting pool (most just in Toronto!) and super CA @jmdk1971 . It's a potent combo https://t.co/oR3x3DTaGM— Michelle Lovretta (@lovretta) July 1, 2017
New episode airs on SyFy and Space this Friday at 8/7c.
#Killjoys has displayed more diversity in this one episode than some shows display in 5 seasons.— Casey G (@venusnv80plus) July 1, 2017
I like so far what they're doing with the Hackmods and that they've cast some disabled actors for the roles (at least 3, I think), that's the most impressive part. We're used to the few disabled characters on shows/movies played by able bodied actors.
Can't wait for the next episode.
It seemed like they used disabled actors for background Hackmods too. I like everyone that they've introduced in the premiere so far and it sounds like we're going to be getting more of a lot of them. Not a Hackmod but -
I'm sure whatever they're doing with Johnny will be interesting for us, but he won't like it. Let's see if he'll have his hands covered the whole season to hide the laser finger.
Oh, that;s really cool about having also disabled actors as background hackmods. I was a bit disappointed that Ollie, who is probably gonna be the most prominent hackmod, isn't a disabled actress, but I'm glad there still will be some in prominent or showy roles.
The show doesn't do her justice, she's gorgeous and I'm very interested in seeing more of her character and figuring out what her deal is.
I'm not sure how much Ollie is going to be featured. It seems like something else is going on with her and she may be dying? Also Prince Amponsah was listed in the press release for season three and she wasn't so I think he might have a bigger role than we've seen so far. That's speculation though obviously.
I still like how last year Michelle cleared up the whole Seyah title thing as well.
Now if only Emily Andras would follow suit and give us our Wynonna/Doc/Dolls OT3.
That's the kind of further responsiveness I need in my life.
THIS. I really feel like somehow people with disabilities are always left out of the representation conversation, probably because it's always seen as as ~tragedy, rather than just as a part of a person's life. We so need more characters whose disabilities aren't the entire point/center of their story. (My rule of thumb is that if you can't go one whole episode without bringing it up, you're probably not presenting then in a well-rounded way. My sweet Covert Affairs [RIP] was good about that.)
Pree and Alvin are an awesome combo and I want to see.more of them together. Fancy was fine as per usual.
I really liked the dynamic of Pree and Alvis. I hope they team up more in the future as well. I love that Pree goes on adventures with them now.