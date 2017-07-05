Series creator Michelle Lovretta talks representation in 'Killjoys' + a look at the next episode

i love how her entire outfit looks bomb, and johnny's jacket looks like it was on the bottom two on project runway Reply

Everyone had such great jackets last week too. Reply

Check out some of our work for Killjoys 3 premiering in 10 days on the Syfy network. Can you spot our custom... https://t.co/5RAW76MJII — Elena Slivnyak (@iimuahii) June 21, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-05 04:55 pm (UTC) And that white jacket that Viktoria is wearing was made by a project runway alum --and my fav-- Elena Slivnyak. Reply

THAT PICTURE OF JOHNNY WITH DUTCH AND D'AVIN BETTER BE FROM NEXT EPISODE AND NOT A DREAM/FLASHBACK/MESSAGE. I don't mind Johnny occasionally going off on his own, but I don't want a whole season of him away from Dutch. What exactly are they doing to Johnny there, what 'touch ups'? Should I be worried? 'Structural transformation'? Please don't tell me they create a Johnny knock-off or something and send him back to the team.



I like so far what they're doing with the Hackmods and that they've cast some disabled actors for the roles (at least 3, I think), that's the most impressive part. We're used to the few disabled characters on shows/movies played by able bodied actors.



Can't wait for the next episode.



Edited at 2017-07-05 03:15 pm (UTC) Reply

It seemed like they used disabled actors for background Hackmods too. I like everyone that they've introduced in the premiere so far and it sounds like we're going to be getting more of a lot of them. Not a Hackmod but -



Ladies and gentlemen! Please welcome Karen LeBlanc who plays Banyon Grey.



Beautiful! 😊#Killjoys pic.twitter.com/RP9svpJYl1 — Denise (@NVGhost005) July 1, 2017

I know I'm really hoping they're reunited and it's not a flashback. The end of the premiere killed me omg. I'm not sure what they're doing with Johnny either. I think it's interesting that his hands are covered so you can't see his mod though.It seemed like they used disabled actors for background Hackmods too. I like everyone that they've introduced in the premiere so far and it sounds like we're going to be getting more of a lot of them. Not a Hackmod but - Reply

Now for some reason I'm more worried about a fake!Johnny than flashback!Johnny, at least flashback!Johnny is him, you know?



I'm sure whatever they're doing with Johnny will be interesting for us, but he won't like it. Let's see if he'll have his hands covered the whole season to hide the laser finger.



Oh, that;s really cool about having also disabled actors as background hackmods. I was a bit disappointed that Ollie, who is probably gonna be the most prominent hackmod, isn't a disabled actress, but I'm glad there still will be some in prominent or showy roles.



The show doesn't do her justice, she's gorgeous and I'm very interested in seeing more of her character and figuring out what her deal is.

I hope it's not a fake!Johnny I would be so bummed :(



I'm not sure how much Ollie is going to be featured. It seems like something else is going on with her and she may be dying? Also Prince Amponsah was listed in the press release for season three and she wasn't so I think he might have a bigger role than we've seen so far. That's speculation though obviously. Reply

Basically this is a blessed show - diversity, fun, cuteness, great characters, annddddd cast and crew are super responsive and engaged on social media. Michelle replied to one of my tweets yesterday within 5 minutes of me tweeting about Killjoys and I hadn't even @'ed her! Reply

The cast and crew really are super responsive!



I still like how last year Michelle cleared up the whole Seyah title thing as well. Reply

You just know if you have a burning question about some Killjoys lore/technicality/logistics she will be alllllll over that within 10 mins of posting!! No matter the time or day!



Now if only Emily Andras would follow suit and give us our Wynonna/Doc/Dolls OT3.



That's the kind of further responsiveness I need in my life. Reply

Lmao "basics" Reply

There was this moment in the premiere that I want a gif of where a character goes, "The Basic's with me". I feel we could get some good use out of that. Reply

lmao ikr, it'd be as useful on ONTD as flaming elmo lbr. Reply

frankly we just don’t see them centered enough in fictional worlds



THIS. I really feel like somehow people with disabilities are always left out of the representation conversation, probably because it's always seen as as ~tragedy, rather than just as a part of a person's life. We so need more characters whose disabilities aren't the entire point/center of their story. (My rule of thumb is that if you can't go one whole episode without bringing it up, you're probably not presenting then in a well-rounded way. My sweet Covert Affairs [RIP] was good about that.) Reply

This is actually pretty awesome. Reply

The premier was so cute. Ditch and Johnny were heartbreaking with their messages. I want them back together ASAP.



Pree and Alvin are an awesome combo and I want to see.more of them together. Fancy was fine as per usual. Reply

