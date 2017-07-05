green light

Taylor Swift Skips Out On 4th of July Party



As ONTD knows, Taylor throws a 4th of July party at her beachfront Rhode Island house every year with all of her famous friends. However, this year she chose not to throw a major party, but only had close friends, family, and her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. When speculating on this PR move, a source(Taylor's publicist) shared, "She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again. She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her."

Source

ONTD, are you ready for a more private Taylor?
