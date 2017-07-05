Taylor Swift Skips Out On 4th of July Party

Hellogiggles stole the ontd original post Reply

See you in court! Reply

scammers never die! Reply

http://hellogiggles.com/taylor-swift-ju ly-4th-parties/





Holy shit they did.





HEY Hellogoggles, stealing content isn't very "positive online community for women"



Holy shit they did.
HEY Hellogoggles, stealing content isn't very "positive online community for women"

fuck, that is so sloppy. Reply

Wait, but the HelloGiggles post is from 10am and the ONTD post is from 9:30pm... Reply

Gross. I emailed them and called them out. Reply

I'm pretty sure theirs went up before my post did. When I was sourcing pics for the post, there were a few other sites that did posts like that. Mine is still the best tho! Reply

https://twitter.com/madivanderberg her 'The Future is Women sweatshirt' profile pic I'm mad at myself for not guessing before I saw it.







Edit; I saw she posted first.



https://twitter.com/madivanderberg her 'The Future is Women sweatshirt' profile pic I'm mad at myself for not guessing before I saw it.
Edit; I saw she posted first.

What pieces of shit. Reply

Lmfao I love it when celebrity publicists beat us over the head about how super duper private a celeb is being. "THEY DONT WANT TO BE TALKED ABOUT AND DONT YOU FUCKING FORGET IT!!!" Kim K teas. Reply

Thanksgiving Taylor it is! Reply

All of that madness really affected her.



Good. Reply

"She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship"



I mean wasn't that a lot of her own doing, clearly she can be private if she wants to be Reply

Lol apparently calling the paps on yourself then having the internet laugh at the spectacle you've created is getting "buried in media" Reply

I can see her sitting in a circle with her "friends" just going "God I give, and I give, and I give... They just don't get it you know?" Reply

lmao hdu, paps just happened to be wherever she stepped foot in



and for some unknown reason they've disappeared now, taylor's responsible for nothing! Reply

someone in the july 4th picture post literally called this lol she's so predictable Reply

God she's *so* calculated and unnatural



Why do people like her as a person? Like I get her music as she does have some bops but she as a person seems so exhausting lol.



I get why basic white girls like her but any other demo I dont get it lol i guess there is something about her that people root for or something.



Reply

I mean a lot of people really really dislike her Reply

I mean the average person really doesn't read as far into things as this site, so they don't really see her as getting herself into all these messes (calling paps, etc.), just as the victim, which is exactly what she wants but again, most people don't get that deep Reply

She's a very unlikable person, only the awkward white girls that live through her probably root for her. Reply

I used to like her but 1989 was a stupid era. Now I just listen to her music and wished she'd disappear forever. I know the next era will be just as bad. Reply

I believe a lot of her charitable donations are for praise, but I do like how charitable she is. I liked the gift she gave Jamie King's offspring for its birthday. Major kudos to her.

I like to think that once I'm established, I'll hVe people do donations for my gifts instead of material items.

But the charity thing is all I got. I don't like her, but I appreciate it. Reply

If you look at the way she's marketed in the mass media, in something like Cosmopolitan magazine, she's a good Christian girl that just likes to hang with her friends, wants to settle down with her true love, was harassed by a scary black man when she was getting an award, and is constantly the victim of vicious rumors started by her rivals, which is like, totally unfair because she just wants to release new music and appreciate and love her fans.



Most people don't see the shit that gets posted here, and most people probably don't care. Reply

aside from what others have already mentioned, i guess some ppl just see themselves in her, which yikes. Reply

And even I get why basic girls under 20 are into her. But grown women? Why? She's an annoying high schooler inside a 28-year-old woman! There's nothing likeable about that unless you are yourself really immature. Reply

I said this in some off topic comment, but I think she is going to have to get "political" in some regards or else it will keep being brought up. Maybe not by buzzfeed or ONTD, who can't wait to give her a pass for her "bops," but I do see other sites/publications excited for her downfall so they'll keep her accountable.



I just can't imagine a topic "safe" enough for her to be political on. Reply

She will do a bullshit "women's" thing but she would never do a real political thing.



A lot of her fans are redneck republican types



She seems like she is too tbh Reply

I don't think it can be that superficial. She won't be able to keep doing her brand of "feminism" now without being called out since everyone is so familiar with her games. But I know there will be a lot of off topic questions for her media tours. I just see some publications being catty with that.

I know she will have a successful "comeback" (I don't know what to call it for her since she's always relevant but has been staying out of the media eye) because it's her, but I don't think she will be able to go the r&b route as previously predicted. I see her redneck republican fans not being about that. It will be too "black" for them.



I don't want her to come back, but I can't lie, I'm fascinated to see how it will all play out. Reply

I doubt it'll be brought up. No one has a better publicist than Taylor Swift and she for sure screens all of her interview questions. No one would be willing to risk Taylor Swift access to get some nonanswer about politics. It;s something celebrities have managed to maneuver around. Just look at the Rock's GQ cover story. Most of the interview consisted of the Rock talking about how he might seriously be thinking about running for president and he still didn't even hint at his political affiliation. Reply

i don't think so. the prime chance to be political passed so long ago, the election is way over. saying something then, even subtly, wouldn't have been THAT polarizing imo. she can do what she wants obviously but i find it absolutely disgusting that she has yet to say anything about ANYTHING that doesn't have to do with her or her garbage music, especially considering her incomparable reach and how impressionable and large her fanbase is. like, if she didn't say anything then, when it mattered most relatively speaking, she sure as hell isn't gonna say anything now. no one's expecting her to anymore.



she can refrain from doing it because yeah, she doesn't have an obligation to OBVIOUSLY, but she can also be criticized for it so boop, i can't stand that vocalless hack Reply

She needs to pick something super safe like literacy. Who objects to literacy? Donate books, support after-school programs etc. Safe af. Reply

"All of the madness really affected her." Lmao she can miss me with this narrative. k. Reply

Has she finally grown up and stopped acting 15? She's nearing 30 Reply

I think she's trying to be Sexy now. Her implants are huge and she was wearing really weird clothes before she went into hiding lol Reply

Oh god no Reply

Weirder than the midriffs, the grandma handbags and the wooden brown Etsy-esque heels? Reply

Prolly not lol Reply

every time i'm reminded of her age i'm so shook. i can't believe she's 27 almost 28, she seems permanently 22 Reply

never thought I'd say this but I miss when this bitch was in my face everywhere 24/7 last summer. this is just boring. I need hate fuel for my personal entertainment. Reply

I need hate fuel for my personal entertainment



Hi, me Reply

Gurl get a hobby.



Go downtown, do something. Reply

for some of us, ontd is downtown, the mall, the club, etc.

don't kink shame Reply

honey, I live downtown. and just got back from a 5 day camping and boating trip. you're on ONTD. let me live. Reply

How is tsylor the only person that people need fuel to hate? Every other celeb has shit brought up from decades ago if they're mentioned on here. Homegirl has done plenty to fuel your hate. Let her fade into obscurity already. Reply

I'm the opposite, I've been so peacuful and happy without her face around... I wish it stayed that way, ugh. Reply

This would've been cool if she hadn't rented the slip and slide. Like wtf was the point of that? Good job making it seem like you don't care at all... Reply

?



Slip n slide is fun Reply

bitch having fun on her slip and slide is the new bitch over there eating crackers Reply

I need to clarify that I meant for this year's party that wasn't. Like she knew full well it wasn't happening so why the decoy? Im well aware that slip n slides are the shit Reply

Apparently nobody used the slide all weekend though. It seems like she put it up as a fakeout. Reply

Can a bitch not use a slip and slide without it being for a met gala party? Reply

Nah sis. That was intentional as hell. It got the media talking/speculating without her doing anything. She's staying relevant without being "overexposed." This is just like how everyone was being asked about her and their relationship/talking her up while she was in hiding. she's playing the game. Reply

It's not rented, it's hers and says Taymerica on it (lol). It usually stays up all summer. Reply

The only stunt she can pull these days is not pulling a stunt at all Reply

We're really the worst. But so is she, so it's okay. It cracks me up so much that we were like "UGH GOD WHY WON'T THIS BITCH GO AWAY"...and then she did, and we're like "what's she up to, this is clearly calculated af"We're really the worst. But so is she, so it's okay. Reply

lmao i love this comment, because its so true Reply

This comment rn. Reply

this is exactly the way I stan ha lol Reply

stanning ontd rn Reply

You just passed the lie detector! Congrats! Reply

