It's here! NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Chance The Rapper.


- Coming off a 23,000 arena show in Virginia, Chance The Rapper & Co stopped by NPR to perform an impromptu Tiny Desk concert.
- Performed Juke Jam, an original poem, and covered They Won't Go When I Go by Stevie Wonder.
- Shouts out to Tiny Desk Contest winners, Tank and the Bangas.

Source: 1

Petition for Chance the Rapper to have a tag.
