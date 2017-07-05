It's here! NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Chance The Rapper.

I've never listened to any of his music but I heard DJ Khaled’s The One on the radio few days ago and DAMN! He has such a whiny voice. 🙄 Reply

I loved Acid Rap. I can listen to it all the way through from Good Ass Intro to Good Ass Outro. I haven't been able to get that much into anything else he did after that.

Apparently Kings of Leon got a bad review pulled because they threatened to pull out of the MTV Europe Music Awards and Chance the Rapper's management got one pulled by saying he would never work with MTV again. It's a pretty interesting read:



I wonder if publications like NPR or other ones face the same kind of pressure to pull bad reviews in exchange for interviews and performances? I'm sure they probably do. It's just really upsetting that when music journalism is kind of at it's worst right now that artists and their management make the situation worse because they are so sensitive about bad reviews that they threaten this kind of action.



I feel like in the old days of MTV they would have just straight up called the band out. Like the host of the MTV Europe Music awards would make a joke or something about how Kings of Leon was supposed to be there but they threw a fit and pulled out because of a bad review - and everyone would laugh at them for it. It's seems like publications really cater to artists and kiss their asses in a way that they never used to have to.



Chance The Rapper thought something I wrote about him was "offensive" lol. https://t.co/3C9aBfRg7P — David Turner (@_davidturner_) June 30, 2017

The thread from David was interesting since he said he kind of new when he handed it in. I don't think Chance comes across as great here or MTV tbh.

And this is what management said: "Upon the publication of the article, Chance and I got together & both agreed that the article was offensive.When we brought our concerns to MTV, our rep agreed that the article was "a harsh shot" & took ownership of the editorial misstep."



WHAT!? The piece wasn't harsh, it was totally fine! I can't believe MTV pulled it and I can't believe Chance was so offended by it. MTV really should have been like "okay then, bye" and stood by their writer. Both sides come off badly for sure. Yeah! I just read it and I thought it was a really interesting perspective! It's not even that negative! He's just saying "I can't connect with this music anymore" basically! This is his piece: https://medium.com/@_davidturner_/chanc e-the-false-prophet-55c1244c903d And this is what management said:WHAT!? The piece wasn't harsh, it was totally fine! I can't believe MTV pulled it and I can't believe Chance was so offended by it. MTV really should have been like "okay then, bye" and stood by their writer. Both sides come off badly for sure.

that piece doesn't read harshly at all, is it even a review? it seems too personal to even be considered a review. the author isn't as into chance's music because he can't relate to it. understandable.

Nope, it was just a piece he wrote for the site and then MTV pulled it and he re-uploaded it elsewhere after Chance and his team threw a fit saying it was "offensive" and that they would never work with MTV again.

The title is the only thing that I'd say seems off.

The piece wasn't harsh but a lot of articles were being written around that time by fans that were annoyed that Chance found Jesus. So I think that might have something to do with it. Like he's not rapping about all the drugs he's doing anymore and a lot of people don't like that haha.

yeah it has definitely made me wonder how much of his hype is legitimate

Tiny Desk series is the BEST and I love Chance. Can't wait to watch this later today.

Only here for the Tank and the Bangas mention

i'm seeing chance on friday and i'm so excited!!!!!

He annoys me and he seems fake as hell.

same. i used to like him enough but he's been rubbing me the wrong way ever since he liked that one disgusting instagram comment on a post that had plus size women in jeans, topless i think. he said it was an accident lmao sure jan



i also think he's generally overrated af

had chills during they won't go when i go

Coloring Book is the quintessential chill summer album imo. Chance does so much good work in his community & it's great that he's unsigned & killing the game.

I used to really enjoy his music but he seems to have an overinflated ego.

