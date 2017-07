It's here! NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Chance The Rapper.

Edited at 2017-07-05 02:02 pm (UTC)

Did anyone else read that article about MTV news and the management of certain musicians making a stink about bad reviews that resulted in the reviews being pulled? I thought it was pretty interesting.Apparently Kings of Leon got a bad review pulled because they threatened to pull out of the MTV Europe Music Awards and Chance the Rapper's management got one pulled by saying he would never work with MTV again. It's a pretty interesting read: http://www.spin.com/featured/the-mtv-ne ws-experiment/ I wonder if publications like NPR or other ones face the same kind of pressure to pull bad reviews in exchange for interviews and performances? I'm sure they probably do. It's just really upsetting that when music journalism is kind of at it's worst right now that artists and their management make the situation worse because they are so sensitive about bad reviews that they threaten this kind of action.I feel like in the old days of MTV they would have just straight up called the band out. Like the host of the MTV Europe Music awards would make a joke or something about how Kings of Leon was supposed to be there but they threw a fit and pulled out because of a bad review - and everyone would laugh at them for it. It's seems like publications really cater to artists and kiss their asses in a way that they never used to have to.