It's here! NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Chance The Rapper.
- Coming off a 23,000 arena show in Virginia, Chance The Rapper & Co stopped by NPR to perform an impromptu Tiny Desk concert.
- Performed Juke Jam, an original poem, and covered They Won't Go When I Go by Stevie Wonder.
- Shouts out to Tiny Desk Contest winners, Tank and the Bangas.
Petition for Chance the Rapper to have a tag.
I loved Acid Rap. I can listen to it all the way through from Good Ass Intro to Good Ass Outro. I haven't been able to get that much into anything else he did after that.
Apparently Kings of Leon got a bad review pulled because they threatened to pull out of the MTV Europe Music Awards and Chance the Rapper's management got one pulled by saying he would never work with MTV again. It's a pretty interesting read: http://www.spin.com/featured/the-mtv-ne
I wonder if publications like NPR or other ones face the same kind of pressure to pull bad reviews in exchange for interviews and performances? I'm sure they probably do. It's just really upsetting that when music journalism is kind of at it's worst right now that artists and their management make the situation worse because they are so sensitive about bad reviews that they threaten this kind of action.
I feel like in the old days of MTV they would have just straight up called the band out. Like the host of the MTV Europe Music awards would make a joke or something about how Kings of Leon was supposed to be there but they threw a fit and pulled out because of a bad review - and everyone would laugh at them for it. It's seems like publications really cater to artists and kiss their asses in a way that they never used to have to.
And this is what management said: "Upon the publication of the article, Chance and I got together & both agreed that the article was offensive.When we brought our concerns to MTV, our rep agreed that the article was “a harsh shot” & took ownership of the editorial misstep."
WHAT!? The piece wasn't harsh, it was totally fine! I can't believe MTV pulled it and I can't believe Chance was so offended by it. MTV really should have been like "okay then, bye" and stood by their writer. Both sides come off badly for sure.
The piece wasn't harsh but a lot of articles were being written around that time by fans that were annoyed that Chance found Jesus. So I think that might have something to do with it. Like he's not rapping about all the drugs he's doing anymore and a lot of people don't like that haha.
i also think he's generally overrated af
i love seeing chance be a dad and i get the whiny-ness everyone talks about. i think it's just his thing lol. i really hated I'm The One when it first came out but it got so overplayed i ended up liking it. hate myself.