



despacito is SHAKING!i played this anthem on the way to work and oh wow a BOP!

GENTE DE ZONA never disappoints me!!! i love them so much!!! only here for them



lo siento, jenny!



ONTD, what's your favorite song in español so far this Summer?



La Tortura. this summer and every summer.

YAS

do u think shakira bottomed for asanz? i wouldve in a heartbeat. he is a MAN, honey! a short one, but i bet he lays the pipe better than most.

Pero que flawless choice.

end post tbh

If this makes despacito go away then YAAAAAASSSSS, someone just take it away

I just came back from DR and it made me even more determined to learn Spanish! I have duolingo and a discovery books learning Spanish for children. Anyone got any other helpful tips???

Start watching telenovelas. You can probably watch my favorite (Sonadoras) on YouTube. I used to do that when I was learning in high school.

one of my favorite telenovelas of all time!



God i would thirst for Eduardo Verástegui in that novela as a kid. so inappropriate.



perdóname virgen de Guadalupe.

need to watch the original Corazon Salvaje

omg yas

YASSSSSSSSSSS

Yes! Perfect cast, well-written characters with strong development, beautiful music/score, costumes and designs on point. It really stands out among all other telenovelas!

This! I did it to learn English and now will start doing the same because I want to learn Italian and Portuguese and French....also music listen to loads of music

My dad did too! He self taught watching TV and reading the newspaper. He's extremely fluent. Even to this day, we all turn on the captions when we watch TV because my dad always did it growing up.

Memrise is great for learning vocabulary and Clozemaster for practicing sentences.

My dad and a few other relatives would listen to a lot of English language music and watch programs in English to learn it. Tbh it was also cool in the sense that I grew up with awesome 80s r&b and pop influences lol

Like the others said, watching movies and listening to music in Spanish helps a lot. Try watching Spanish movies with English subtitles so you can match words with sounds. Music helps a lot because you can practice karaoke.



Memrise is really good for memorizing words and HelloTalk is great to chat with other people in any language, it's really fun and people will correct your spelling. Reply

ONTD, what's your favorite song in español so far this Summer?



Paradinha lmao i need to listen to more songs in español (i'm even taking spanish classes but not looking for songs to practice i should be ashamed)

yo te quiero ver enloquecer!!



<3 this gif

movimento da sanfoninha is a gift we don't deserve Reply

My fav song of the summer is 911- feid ft nacho



Im getting a lil tired of despacito Reply

Yes to the future President of Venezuela having success both in his solo and feautures

Venezuela deserves a good and hot president so I aprove this.

How can one look sooooooooo good over 40???

Bish is 2 years away from 50. Ponder that

Wait what? I thought she was like 42 or 43 the most! I just googled her, she's 47! It's unbelievable. What the hell is her secret...

draining the soul of Mariah

she does not drink or smoke and says that rarely stays up late, plus I am sure fabulous facials or she also said loads of water

with her fame and money she could've looked a whole lot worse. if she's had surgery she's gone to the jennifer aniston school of moderation.

I'm loving the fact that she sang a song in Spanish on the 4th of July. She looks good but that's expected and the song is catchy, I'm not here for those vocals tho lol.

fácil



"what's your favorite song in español so far this Summer?"







Timeless bop, when will your faves ever?



Despacito it's annoying and now that every radio plays the Bieber version, no thank you, keep it. Reply

Perfect taste/choices as always!

I'm still playing La Bicicleta. It's the epitome of summer for me, it just makes me happy and energetic. Also in recent memory, Me Voy Enamorando by Chino & Nacho (RIP)

i'm still not over this bop



This is so good!!

