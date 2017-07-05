July 5th, 2017, 06:10 am stewie_e Jennifer Lopez Debuts "Ni Tú Ni Yo" Live @ Macy's 4th of July Special este bóp. hold my Dos Equis.ONTD, what's your favorite song in español so far this Summer?Source Current Music: Rihanna - Bésalo Mejor Tagged: jennifer lopez, latino celebrities, live performance, television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
lo siento, jenny!
ONTD, what's your favorite song in español so far this Summer?
La Tortura. this summer and every summer.
God i would thirst for Eduardo Verástegui in that novela as a kid. so inappropriate.
perdóname virgen de Guadalupe.
Memrise is really good for memorizing words and HelloTalk is great to chat with other people in any language, it's really fun and people will correct your spelling.
Paradinha lmao i need to listen to more songs in español (i'm even taking spanish classes but not looking for songs to practice i should be ashamed)
movimento da sanfoninha is a gift we don't deserve
Im getting a lil tired of despacito
favorite song in español this summer
Timeless bop, when will your faves ever?
Despacito it's annoying and now that every radio plays the Bieber version, no thank you, keep it.
fav song this summer?
Re: fav song this summer?