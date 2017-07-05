July 5th, 2017, 02:18 pm evillemmons Honest Trailers - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 source Tagged: film trailer / stills, spider-man Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
I didn't hate the movies like most people did lmao i preferred them over Tobey's oop. There were just too many villains in the second one...
Edited at 2017-07-05 01:16 pm (UTC)
And the second one's worse, with the whole awkwardly deleted surveillance plot and the absolutely useless Paul Giamatti villain and Jamie Foxx actually saying things like "It's my birthday...NOW IT'S TIME FOR ME TO LIGHT MY CANDLES." Good God, Lemon.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I will never forget the sense of confusion that came over the entire theater when that scene happened--you could feel it in the air, everyone was shocked into silence while at the same time internally screaming "WTF IS HAPPENING??"
i already know the new spider man is my fav version cause i adore the new spiderman and hsis cartoony voice lmao
IM SO HYPEDDD
Edited at 2017-07-05 02:37 pm (UTC)
Don't like this movie.
Edited at 2017-07-05 03:23 pm (UTC)
AND YET WE KEEP REMAKING SPIDER MAN????????????
my god will we do ANYTHING to appease straight white men?!?!