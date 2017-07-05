I really liked the first Amazing Spiderman movie, I think that it actually did some subtle things with character arcs that were really nice. The second one was okay? But IA, they tried to cram in way too much, I did think that electro looked really cool though and I honestly didn't mind his backstory too much. Reply

This movie was baaaad. It's a sluggish, boring mess. Worse than Spiderman 3, which is at least entertaining. I feel like there was a better way to connect the plot points since everything sorta came back to Oscorp. Reply

I agree with you about Spiderman 3. People love to joke about how bad it is but TASM 2 is worse. Reply

I fell asleep during this movie and can't remember it all, but I remember thinking Jamie Foxx was terrible in it. Reply

I miss Andrew as Spiderman (as does the honest trailer guy)



I didn't hate the movies like most people did lmao i preferred them over Tobey's oop. There were just too many villains in the second one... Reply

I also preferred these ones over Tobey's. Reply

People were straight up delusional at the point where they with a straight face wanted to sit through three Raimi movies to avoid Peter Parker being a skater Reply

lmfaoooo what Reply

Same, mostly because I cannot abide Tobey. The Raimi ones had some good aspects, mainly Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, but they were so annoying in so many ways as well. Reply

This is all still my fav Spidey movie adaption, the second one sucked in a way I'll never get because it could have so easily been fixed and should have been obvious to anyone. But even when the first* got released, I'll never get the backlash. Compared to most superhero movies they had me caring about the main characters like crazy, Gwen was great. The most nerdragey movie reviews I watched around the time of the first kept yelling about "that twilight romance eww you guys peter parker's hot and hispter now, it's so fucking laaaaaame nevermind that the least conventionally attractive a woman can get on screen is wearing her hair up and some glasses what a DOG anyway andrew garfield is way too hot!!" Let it die.



Edited at 2017-07-05 01:16 pm (UTC) Reply

IA, it was a good movie! And honestly, people were too concerned to what was similar between Spiderman and TASM to appreciate what the movie did differently. Reply

IA I always thought part of the backlash from male fans was because Andrew Garfield was too pretty lol, there are way worse superhero movies but this was the most hated Reply

Ugghhhh, I'll never stop being pressed about how Garfield got screwed over by incompetent writing & editing. I mean, he would've aged out of the role eventually anyway, but he was so excited for the part and then both movies were eh @ best because they were just badly made. :((( I literally hissed I KNEW IIITTTT when I saw fuckin' Steve Kloves' name in the credits of the first one.



And the second one's worse, with the whole awkwardly deleted surveillance plot and the absolutely useless Paul Giamatti villain and Jamie Foxx actually saying things like "It's my birthday...NOW IT'S TIME FOR ME TO LIGHT MY CANDLES." Good God, Lemon. Reply

I agree, I will never get over what happened to the TASM series or honestly bother with a Spidey film again... the first one was my favorite Spidey portrayal on the big screen period. And yeah, TASM2 had serious issues (shockingly the exact same mistakes made in SM3) but could have been righted with a solid Clone Saga story in TASM3. Poor Garfield got so fucked Reply

I've never seen these....are they worth the watch? I enjoyed Raimi's Spiderman. Reply

The first one is more drama like rather than a superhero movie. Reply

they're fun, worth a watch imo Reply

Watch the second one with the sound off. Reply

I miss Andew Garfield too and Peter/Gwen was adorable. The first one is a gem, the second is much worse but I still liked a lot of scenes, just the main plot was shit. Reply

Yeah, get Andrew in as the nerdy librarian with too much knowledge. If he's not completely burnt out on Marvel/Spiderman. Reply

I will never forget the sense of confusion that came over the entire theater when that scene happened--you could feel it in the air, everyone was shocked into silence while at the same time internally screaming "WTF IS HAPPENING??" Nothing in any Spiderman movie will ever top the "WTF-ness" of: Reply

I just remember my friends and I crying from laughter in the theatre. Tears literally streaming down my face. I knew i was witnessing something spectacular. Reply

Lmaooo Reply

This movie was a chore to get through. Half-assed villains, messy plot, didn't care for the Peter and Gwen track either, sure they had good chemistry, but overall meh. Reply

i dont rememver much cept when that girl died and that cracking sound shit man



i already know the new spider man is my fav version cause i adore the new spiderman and hsis cartoony voice lmao



IM SO HYPEDDD Reply

I liked Andrew as Spiderman (but in no way he was a believable teenager lol), they did him so dirty with that second movie. Poor guy, he was so excited about playing his favorite superhero



Edited at 2017-07-05 02:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Don't like his face.



Don't like this movie. Reply

I never saw TASM 2 and I feel even more convinced by this to never watch it. Although Andrew Garfield >>>>>>>> Tobey Maguire (come at me bro).



Edited at 2017-07-05 03:23 pm (UTC) Reply

"Rought Night" is "too much like Bridesmaids" to be considered viable

AND YET WE KEEP REMAKING SPIDER MAN????????????



my god will we do ANYTHING to appease straight white men?!?! Reply

I have to say I never cringed so hard in a cinema as when jamie foxx was on screen during this film... Reply

this movies WISHES it was spiderman 3 quality Reply

