Michael Moore is coming to Broadway to ridicule Trump starting July 28th
Michael Moore recently proposed then that we should fight Trump on four fronts:
1. Mass citizen action.
2. Run candidates who can win.
3. Tie him up with court orders and injunctions. (To keep him busy and distracted.)
4. Form an Army of Satirists to bring him down with humor, comedy and ridicule.
....(Because his awfully thin skin just can’t take it.)
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 1 July 2017
4 weeks from tonight -- my Broadway debut! Tix: https://t.co/9FB51EaQvZ. Tonight I took a stroll down B'way: https://t.co/xVjadVmmUi
• The show is called "The Terms of My Surrender", and it's his broadway debut.
• Written and performed by Michael Moore and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.
• He wants everyone to be able to see it, so ticket prices will start at $29.
• (He's also working on a new movie.)
What is it about?
"it’s a hilarious satirical tour through the depraved new world we find ourselves in since appointing a madman as the leader of the free world. Featuring razor-sharp insights drawn from Michael’s long history as an activist and high-profile sh*t-stirrer, ongoing translations of each day's fresh insanity, and any number of nightly surprises, The Terms of My Surrender is a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience that will help make sense of how the hell we got into this mess—and how we can get out."
What does the title mean?
"These are the terms of Michael’s surrender: if he can bring down the sitting President with a Broadway show, he’ll walk away from all the rabble-rousing and lead the rest of his life in controversy-free peace… or at least take a long vacation!"
Why on Broadway?
"Theatre has long been used as a form of protest, a way for big groups of strangers to gather together in one space and feel like a part of something bigger than themselves. The Belasco Theatre itself is ten blocks from Trump Tower, smack in the middle of the corporate, financial and media capital of America. When Michael made up his mind to stage a new kind of takedown, it was clear there was only one place to do it — on Broadway, at the epicenter of creative expression and free speech."
Has Moore educated you in any way? And what's your favourite Michael Moore documentary, ONTD?
Favourite Michael Moore Documentary?
SOURCE: 1 | 2 | 3
Yes it's a matter of semantics in a way, but if someone said "public schools in the US are paid for by taxpayers" (at least to some extent; our system sucks), I wouldn't say "no, schools are free." They are paid for, just not necessarily by each student/family who goes there.
Joy Reid had a really great (and long) thread on this that summed up all my thoughts with these entitled assholes.
Please remember to neuter and spay yourselves
I swear I remember him doing one on religion though, but I can't remember what it was called or anything. Might have been someone else, idk.
I'd love to see this show, but I won't be in NYC again anytime soon since I was just there in June.
communistleftie playground that hurts his feelfeels.
The fact he nailed every single aspect of it. Rust Belt turning red, angry white men coming out in droves, Hillary being the worst possible candidate to run, Sander's voters being unenthused by her, and the fact our country is stupid.
The first people plowed down by the truck in Nice spent their final moments on earth waving at the driver whom they thought had simply lost control of his truck, trying to tell him that he jumped the curb: “Watch out!,” they shouted. “There are people on the sidewalk!”
This was depressing.
I don't think I've ever seen a Micheal moore doc. What should I watch first?
Bowling for Columbine deals with the Columbine shooting, and explores gun culture in the US.
Fahrenheit 9/11 deals with the Bush election/presidency and his family's connection to Saudi Arabia, the aftermath of 9/11and the Iraq war.
Sicko takes on the American (lack of) health insurance and the profit made by insurance companies that leads to people dying even though they could easily be treated.
Capitalism: A Love Story explores what lead to the economics crisis and what the government did to bail out the big managers and banks.
Where to Invade Next is probably his most optimistic movie, he basically visits other countries, and explores what they're doing better than the US, and how it could be adapted. (school and prison reforms, health care, drug laws, free education, etc.)
bowling for columbine
