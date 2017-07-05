aesthetic hoe

Michael Moore is coming to Broadway to ridicule Trump starting July 28th

Michael Moore recently proposed then that we should fight Trump on four fronts:

1. Mass citizen action.
2. Run candidates who can win.
3. Tie him up with court orders and injunctions. (To keep him busy and distracted.)
4. Form an Army of Satirists to bring him down with humor, comedy and ridicule.
....(Because his awfully thin skin just can’t take it.)


• The show is called "The Terms of My Surrender", and it's his broadway debut.
• Written and performed by Michael Moore and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.
• He wants everyone to be able to see it, so ticket prices will start at $29.
• (He's also working on a new movie.)


What is it about?
"it’s a hilarious satirical tour through the depraved new world we find ourselves in since appointing a madman as the leader of the free world. Featuring razor-sharp insights drawn from Michael’s long history as an activist and high-profile sh*t-stirrer, ongoing translations of each day's fresh insanity, and any number of nightly surprises, The Terms of My Surrender is a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience that will help make sense of how the hell we got into this mess—and how we can get out."

What does the title mean?
"These are the terms of Michael’s surrender: if he can bring down the sitting President with a Broadway show, he’ll walk away from all the rabble-rousing and lead the rest of his life in controversy-free peace… or at least take a long vacation!"

Why on Broadway?
"Theatre has long been used as a form of protest, a way for big groups of strangers to gather together in one space and feel like a part of something bigger than themselves. The Belasco Theatre itself is ten blocks from Trump Tower, smack in the middle of the corporate, financial and media capital of America. When Michael made up his mind to stage a new kind of takedown, it was clear there was only one place to do it — on Broadway, at the epicenter of creative expression and free speech."



Has Moore educated you in any way? And what's your favourite Michael Moore documentary, ONTD?

SOURCE: 1 | 2 | 3
