Michael Moore is coming to Broadway to ridicule Trump starting July 28th

say what you want about him, he sure as hell is trying to spread awareness. as a foreigner, I see his name popping up all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

I like that he talks about poverty a fair amount. It's an under-discussed issue in the States. He's not perfect but I think he does more good than harm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's pretty hit or miss (I've heard him insist that healthcare is free in countries like Canada when the interview pointed out it's taxpayer-supported; as someone from the Flint area, I think he presented a one-sided view of the city to further his own career), but I appreciate that he's fighting the good fight with this. Reply

Thread

Link

idk if i'm just misunderstanding you but with institutions like healthcare i pretty much always assume "free" is taken to mean free at the point of delivery. i mean, i doubt most ppl would argue if someone made the statement that public education or roads are free but there's obviously a context to that too. it's kind of semantics, no?



Edited at 2017-07-05 12:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the case I'm thinking of, the interviewer said well it is paid for by someone; taxpayers fund the health system. And Moore said no, it's free.

Yes it's a matter of semantics in a way, but if someone said "public schools in the US are paid for by taxpayers" (at least to some extent; our system sucks), I wouldn't say "no, schools are free." They are paid for, just not necessarily by each student/family who goes there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kind of agree but part of the deal is we pay higher taxes. For the purposes of trying to convince people that single payer is a good thing, you have to convince them that paying higher taxes is worth it and saves money overall, and just saying its free doesn't seem like the best framing to achieve that IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm confused about your point about Canadian healthcare. That's what free healthcare means???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's pretty much what people mean when they say "free healthcare" though? I mean, obviously it's not "free", since there are coasts that need to be covered by someone. It's just when it's payed for by the government through taxes everyone pays their share, according to their income, so it's available for everyone (including those who can't afford to pay). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmmm, of course is taxpayer-supported. Nothing is actually free. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the obtuse replies you're getting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he never said that lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did anyone see people getting mad at npr for tweeting the declaration of independence on twitter? Or that ridiculous ny times article with white people forlornly looking out the window? Wish i knew how to embed on my phone lol Reply

Thread

Link

I saw it while I was on the bus and didn't know whether to laugh or cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There needs to be a new word for the sort of feelings you have when you see that kind of stuff. It's horrifyingly hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Conservative voters in the northernmost reaches of California feel alienated by the state's liberal urban majority https://t.co/N1McsLwq2x pic.twitter.com/bKSuLnFy8N — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) July 3, 2017





imsupposedtofeelsorryforthatbitchidont.g if You mean this one?imsupposedtofeelsorryforthatbitchidont.gif Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel worse for the deer tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol at this photo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Joy Reid had a really great (and long) thread on this that summed up all my thoughts with these entitled assholes.



So let me get this straight: they got the president they wanted and receive the bulk of federal/state aid but they feel disempowered? https://t.co/TQosjRlIU5 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 4, 2017

Love that the NYT ran out of white people to talk to in red states so now they've moved onto the blue states. How many more articles of white people looking all worried ~out the window~ do we need? Why not talk to people who didn't vote for him and are suffering? They did this throughout the entire election and are still doing it.Joy Reid had a really great (and long) thread on this that summed up all my thoughts with these entitled assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

boo hoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The amount of people going "Try being a Dem/liberal/POC in red states though" is still ongoing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I loved the one lady who was basically like "HOW DARE YOU SAY THAT ABOUT OUR PRESIDENT" to NPR literally quoting the DOI haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was both funny & another depressing reminder of the profound ignorance of my countrymen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pic.twitter.com/p0eMZn5Y5T — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 5, 2017

Please remember to neuter and spay yourselves Please remember to neuter and spay yourselves Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I havent seen the last two. So my favorite so far is Bowling for Columbine. I even have the dvd. I didnt know much about america's gun culture before so it was interesting to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

can't wait to see the Dump supporters cry and buy tickets for this too and not go as a "boycott". Reply

Thread

Link

The only one I've seen on that list is Where to Invade Next, so I put that as my favorite by default. I think I watched a bit of Sicko for a class in college too, but I don't really remember it and I literally just watched Where to Invade Next. I think Bowling for Columbine is on Amazon Prime for free now though, it's been on my list forever so I better watch it before it goes off again.



I swear I remember him doing one on religion though, but I can't remember what it was called or anything. Might have been someone else, idk.



I'd love to see this show, but I won't be in NYC again anytime soon since I was just there in June. Reply

Thread

Link

Bill Maher did one on religion years ago. Might be thinking of him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhh that's it! Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Americans really struggle with identifying satire though. Reply

Thread

Link

Good plan Reply

Thread

Link

Bowling for Columbine is my favorite of his, and probably the best, but Sicko was the by far the most shocking and the one that made me convinced that I would never want to live in the U.S.

Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, it was so interesting. things I had no idea about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. Both of those movies really changed how I view the US. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup. my husband and i saw it on the 4th of july and we left that theater talking about how fucked up our system is bc we had no idea. it started my love of politics a bit tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, especially as someone with a plethora of health problems since birth. I'm very lucky to live in the UK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What if the rump tries to ban/cancel Broadway next because it's a communist leftie playground that hurts his feelfeels. Reply

Thread

Link

wheres that post he made about why trump was going to win? we was right yall shouldve listened to us Reply

Thread

Link

https://michaelmoore.com/trumpwillwin/



The fact he nailed every single aspect of it. Rust Belt turning red, angry white men coming out in droves, Hillary being the worst possible candidate to run, Sander's voters being unenthused by her, and the fact our country is stupid. The fact he nailed every single aspect of it. Rust Belt turning red, angry white men coming out in droves, Hillary being the worst possible candidate to run, Sander's voters being unenthused by her, and the fact our country is stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. He really did nail it.



The first people plowed down by the truck in Nice spent their final moments on earth waving at the driver whom they thought had simply lost control of his truck, trying to tell him that he jumped the curb: “Watch out!,” they shouted. “There are people on the sidewalk!”



This was depressing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read this as Micheal Bay at first and was so confused and wondered how he'd do his explosions.



I don't think I've ever seen a Micheal moore doc. What should I watch first? Reply

Thread

Link

Bowling for Columbine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What topics are you most interested in?



Bowling for Columbine deals with the Columbine shooting, and explores gun culture in the US.



Fahrenheit 9/11 deals with the Bush election/presidency and his family's connection to Saudi Arabia, the aftermath of 9/11and the Iraq war.



Sicko takes on the American (lack of) health insurance and the profit made by insurance companies that leads to people dying even though they could easily be treated.



Capitalism: A Love Story explores what lead to the economics crisis and what the government did to bail out the big managers and banks.



Where to Invade Next is probably his most optimistic movie, he basically visits other countries, and explores what they're doing better than the US, and how it could be adapted. (school and prison reforms, health care, drug laws, free education, etc.)





Edited at 2017-07-05 01:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I think ill get tickets to see this lol Reply

Thread

Link