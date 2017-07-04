Kpop Post: Lee Hyori,Stellar,VAV,Favorite

i know Hyori is trying to reinvent herself and be artsy but her voice isn't strong nor interesting enough



i wish she would have a more fun return :( Reply

she doesn't have the range :| Reply

this ho is canceled after supporting mamamoo's racist asses! Reply

What did they do? Reply

blackface/brunomarsface



Edited at 2017-07-05 07:32 am (UTC) Reply

The Stellar song is amazing & I'm still dl bopping to Hyolin's song of the summer



can't wait for RV's comeback <3 Reply

Hyori's whole album is a misstep. Her last album wasn't my taste either. She wants to be a particular kind of artist now which is fine but she needs to pick better songs that suit her a bit more imo.

Stellar are iconic. Reply

Stellar delivering nothing but perfection yet again! <333 that favorite song is v interesting and a blessed respite from the cookie cutter bullshit everyone else has been doing Reply

I like what Hyori represents in her neck of the woods. She doesn't come off as tryhard with her sexy image as Hyuna or CL. She has a very down to earth vibe which is basically what the other ones lack, and it's the reason why she's nearing forty and still accepted even though she's prancing around in unpadded bikini tops. Her music doesn't match her, though and I feel like the messages from the past album should be more her vibe. Reply

hats off to Hyori for trying something new



but maybe you should go back to Jeju and think about this some more Reply

it's nice to see BoA and Hyori coming back

now we just need to wait for AVA (i need new music from her sooooo bad) Reply

oh lord i just listened to 'black.' sweetie, wyd?? if she wants to do metal-influenced pop she's going about it completely the wrong way Reply

I love Seoul.

She looks so beautiful in this video tbh.



Reply

