Kpop Post: Lee Hyori,Stellar,VAV,Favorite
Lee Hyori- Black
Stellar-The Tree of Sephiroth (choreography version)
VAV-ABC
Favorite-Party Time (New Girl Group)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_64gu8qqei
M
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/FwICzr5Ezq
0
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/kYQkB07QKE
g
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/o8kGYosDhP
E
Stellar-The Tree of Sephiroth (choreography version)
VAV-ABC
Favorite-Party Time (New Girl Group)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_64gu8qqei
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/FwICzr5Ezq
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/kYQkB07QKE
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/o8kGYosDhP
i wish she would have a more fun return :(
Edited at 2017-07-05 07:32 am (UTC)
can't wait for RV's comeback <3
Stellar are iconic.
but maybe you should go back to Jeju and think about this some more
now we just need to wait for AVA (i need new music from her sooooo bad)
She looks so beautiful in this video tbh.