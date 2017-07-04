ONTD Original: A History of Taylor Swift's 4th of July Parties (IMAGE HEAVY!)

taymerica_1

The 4th of July is when the United States celebrates its Independence Day, but we all know what the day is really about: Taylor Swift's insane fucking parties at her huge mansion. She has had the whole squad over to pose for paparazzi party, so let's take a look back at all of them. (warning: lots of images!)




Taylor Swift writes in a blog post that July 4th is her favorite holiday. This was before Instagram, so Taylor posts pics on her blog. The guests were mostly her backup dancers.

taymerica_2013
taymerica_2013_9
taymerica_2013_1
taymerica_2013_2
taymerica_2013_3
taymerica_2013_4
taymerica_2013_5
taymerica_2013_6
taymerica_2013_7
taymerica_2013_8
taymerica_2013_10
taymerica_2013_11
taymerica_2013_12
taymerica_2013_13
taymerica_2013_14
taymerica_2013_16
taymerica_2013_17
taymerica_2013_18
taymerica_2013_19
taymerica_2013_20
taymerica_2013_21




This year's celebration is just as big, but Taylor fills it with celebrity guests. Lena Dunham, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Stam, Jaime King, Ingrid Michaelson, Odeya Rush, Jessica Szohr, and some more anonymous randos.

taymerica_2014
taymerica_2014_2
taymerica_2014_3
taymerica_2014_2
taymerica_2014




This year is notable bc it is the first to feature the now-infamous Squad of supermodels and b-list actresses. Taylor had PDA with then-boyfriend Clavin Harris and jumped in the air to pose for pictures a bunch of times.

Joe Jonas, Seraya, Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, Clavin Harris, the Haims, the Jonases, and more were there.

taymerica_2015_1
taymerica_2015_2
taymerica_2015_3
taymerica_2015_4
taymerica_2015_10
taymerica_2015_15
taymerica_2015_13
taymerica_2015
taymerica_2015_17
taymerica_2015_16
taymerica_2015_18
taymerica_2015_12
taymerica_2015_4
taymerica_2015_3
taymerica_2015_6
taymerica_2015_7
taymerica_2015_2
taymerica_2015_8
taymerica_2015_9




This is the most infamous party yet... the year that Tom Hiddleston posed was candidly photographed by total coincidence, wearing an "I <3 TS" tank top to cover his aging, pasty British dad bod.

The squad posted pictures on their Instagram at perfectly coordinated times. They frolicked in the waves for paparazzi. They posed awkwardly on a porch.

The guest list that year also included Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Annie Clarke, Karlie Kloss, the Haim sisters, Uzo Aduba, Ed Sheeran, Ruby Rose, Rachel Platten, Martha Hunt, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Halston Sage, Abigail whatserface, and a few more unfamous randos.

taymerica_1
taymerica_2
taymerica_3
taymerica_4
taymerica_5
taymerica_6
taymerica_7
taymerica_8
taymerica_9
taymerica_10
taymerica_11
taymerica_12
taymerica_13
taymerica_14
taymerica_15
taymerica_16
taymerica_17
taymerica_18
taymerica_19
taymerica_20
taymerica_21
taymerica_22
taymerica_23
taymerica_24




What will this year bring? An even bigger bash? A fake low-key celebration to try to erase her famewhoring ways? Will Joe Alwyn wear something even more embarrassing? Only time will tell!


Would you rather be at Taylor's party or doing whatever you're doing rn? Have a fun, safe holiday!

