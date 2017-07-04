ONTD Original: A History of Taylor Swift's 4th of July Parties (IMAGE HEAVY!)
The 4th of July is when the United States celebrates its Independence Day, but we all know what the day is really about: Taylor Swift's insane fucking parties at her huge mansion. She has had the whole squad over to
Taylor Swift writes in a blog post that July 4th is her favorite holiday. This was before Instagram, so Taylor posts pics on her blog. The guests were mostly her backup dancers.
This year's celebration is just as big, but Taylor fills it with celebrity guests. Lena Dunham, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Stam, Jaime King, Ingrid Michaelson, Odeya Rush, Jessica Szohr, and some more anonymous randos.
This year is notable bc it is the first to feature the now-infamous Squad of supermodels and b-list actresses. Taylor had PDA with then-boyfriend Clavin Harris and jumped in the air to pose for pictures a bunch of times.
Joe Jonas, Seraya, Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, Clavin Harris, the Haims, the Jonases, and more were there.
This is the most infamous party yet... the year that Tom Hiddleston
The squad posted pictures on their Instagram at perfectly coordinated times. They frolicked in the waves for paparazzi. They posed awkwardly on a porch.
The guest list that year also included Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Annie Clarke, Karlie Kloss, the Haim sisters, Uzo Aduba, Ed Sheeran, Ruby Rose, Rachel Platten, Martha Hunt, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Halston Sage, Abigail whatserface, and a few more unfamous randos.
What will this year bring? An even bigger bash? A fake low-key celebration to try to erase her famewhoring ways? Will Joe Alwyn wear something even more embarrassing? Only time will tell!
Would you rather be at Taylor's party or doing whatever you're doing rn? Have a fun, safe holiday!
Lol
so we'll likely only get a leaked~ pic of a phone with photos of them on it cause shes so private and real
i am here 4 the dog
this year has passed by in a blur of political and existential anguish
Good Lord, last summer was insane - I can't believe they all actually ran down to the public beach to get papped for 10 minutes then ran back up to the house. And all of this after she had been mocked relentlessly in the press the previous three weeks about how staged and obnoxious her Hiddleswift love tour photos were. Taylor was bold AF, y'all. What a time to be alive!
Idk if she'll ever top "All Too Well" either tbh.
She doesn't need to be there just will it to me