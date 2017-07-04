ONTD Original: A History of Taylor Swift's 4th of July Parties (IMAGE HEAVY!)

Last year was ridiculous, there were 5 pictures for every second of the holiday. Reply

Thread

Link

Did she manage to be lowkey this year? Reply

Thread

Link

Lowkey this year, Loki last year. *BAM!* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I see what you did there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

boop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-07-05 03:00 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gurl ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sad she didn't deliver today. You had one job Taylor. Reply

Thread

Link

They got whiter over time Reply

Thread

Link

I'm terrified she learnt something from Hiddleswift and we'll never get anything like it again from her :( Are we even getting pictures this year? I need her official Toe announcement Reply

Thread

Link

same here - she had one job! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, Taylor can't help herself. She's definitely trying to push this "super private" narrative but that only works for now because she isn't currently promoting anything. She goes full ham when it's album/tour time. Last summer was post-tour but she really, really wanted to stick it to Calvin Harris and distract from KimYe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm hoping this next era is her messiest yet which I think it easily could be if she doesn't get the numbers she thinks she deserves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think KimYe had happened yet at that point? I don't know how I remember this but I could've sworn she was in Australia by then with Tom Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Guessing that if she posts anything it will be a single fourth of july post and a few others will pop up on her friends' social media bc she is so incredibly private Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like the waterslide was a decoy and she isn't having a party this year. Her parents and bunch of music execs seemed to be staying at her house but I don't think she's there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, she can't control her pettiness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her new promo era is "privacy"

so we'll likely only get a leaked~ pic of a phone with photos of them on it cause shes so private and real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the next era is going to be her first era with a boyfriend during promo. she's going to push an ultra-private narrative which will help her dodge those kanye/politcal questions. the in your face everywhere squad will be left in the 1989 era. she's smart for taking her most public event of the year and making it private to signal a change in her marketing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was in watch hill this weekend with my parents and saw taylor's mom and her MASSIVE dog @ her place, but it didn't look like there was much of a party tbh. it was also weird because there were paparazzi on the beach. she must be keeping it more lowkey this year. that and all of her model friends are in paris for couture week. Reply

Thread

Link

oooh what kind of dog

i am here 4 the dog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-07-05 02:50 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really? Why did I think Taylor hates dogs? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't believe the hiddleswift shit was legit a year ago

this year has passed by in a blur of political and existential anguish Reply

Thread

Link

It feels like a decade since Trump took office. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For me it feels like it's been so much longer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit looking whiter than a klan meeting before a Civil War reenactment in some of these photos. Reply

Thread

Link

BASIC OVERLOAD Reply

Thread

Link

I ate a lot of food, so I am happy :) Reply

Thread

Link



LMAOOOOOOOO. This photo has never received the due credit it deserves - a photo of all couples with Hiddleston strategically placed in frame behind them. I SEE YOU, TAYLOR!

Good Lord, last summer was insane - I can't believe they all actually ran down to the public beach to get papped for 10 minutes then ran back up to the house. And all of this after she had been mocked relentlessly in the press the previous three weeks about how staged and obnoxious her Hiddleswift love tour photos were. Taylor was bold AF, y'all. What a time to be alive! Reply

Thread

Link

Hahahahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG I never even noticed him! He fades into the beige of the wall.



Edited at 2017-07-05 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't see Hiddles lurking in the background. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



For good sis out there having trouble spotting this tool, I made a graphic for you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After reading that interview with him I'm not sure this wasn't taken after they broke up and he just follows her from afar gazing longingly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she did not expect the backlash lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't she also do a happy bday post for one of ha girls and the insta pic just happened to have calvin taking up like 2/3rds of it lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was he in a suit? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this banner is "family love michael" levels of terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder who the couple hugging is? The guy looks cute. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and can we all agree her red era was her best? that hair was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

That was the best her bangs have looked, I don't really like the sideswept ones tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her best music by far Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, in every way.



Idk if she'll ever top "All Too Well" either tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor's Independence Day parties look fun, just a shame going to them would mean having to put up with her there. Reply

Thread

Link

I insanely covet that RI mansion

She doesn't need to be there just will it to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She bored us this year. I liked her first group of Fourth of July photos. She looked so good then too. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly the tip off (besides all the perfect instagram photos) that these parties aren't as fun as they should be considering the resources Taylor has is the fact that the notorious back-up dancer incident happened like a week after the party where they were heavily featured in photos and they were still talking about how inaccessible she was. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I was just thinking the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wouldn't be surprised if she brought them there to pose and cheer and pretend to be having fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also don't think it's a coincidence that she only invites celeb and personal friends to these parties after that year she invited 9384839937373 people she worked with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link