lmao she didn't even blur their names. I showed my boyfriend her CPR video the other day and now he's a fan. Reply

Thread

Link

Your boyfriend has good taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I tell him that often Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww, audrey! she's such a little cutie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I could think of few people that needs to listen to this song in the comment section of my CupcakKe One of my favorite songs from ElizabitchI could think of few people that needs to listen to this song in the comment section of my CupcakKe post tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Queen of blood. Murderers are shook — Cassandra (@CassandraCohan) June 24, 2017





(sorry for all the edits lmao)



Edited at 2017-07-05 03:39 am (UTC) (sorry for all the edits lmao) Reply

Thread

Link

I love her sfm Reply

Thread

Link

fuck i'm so into this song Reply

Thread

Link

yess love this song!



DO THE MATH, DUMB BITCH



DO THE MATH, DUMB BITCH Reply

Thread

Link

I LOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE THIS SONG Reply

Thread

Link

It's testament to how damn good Queen Elizabitch is that this BOP is like the fifth song we've gotten visuals for. And still nothing for Barcodes!! Reply

Thread

Link

At least she's from Chicago so she's not basic. Reply

Thread

Link

She's performing at Le Poisson Rouge in August. Wonder if I can get off work to go. (Working 2nd shift sucks.) Reply

Thread

Link

I wish she would come to Louisville, I love her. Reply

Thread

Link