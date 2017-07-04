ICON & ONTD favorite Latinx LEGEND Jennifer López premieres her NEW Spanish single!
QUEEN of all that is good and true, Jennifer Lynn López, blessed America on its anniversary by premiering Ni Tú Ni Yo, the first single of her sophomore Spanish album Por Primera Vez!
the song of the summer has officially premiered. r u shook, ontd?
Blame the activists Latinas that wanted a gender neutral/all Latin ethnicity inclusive term.
And you know how us people of color scare dem white folk into not wanting to offend us.
how's her pronunciation spanish-speaking ontd?
as a MSW who works with folks whose identities are not included in the gender binary provided in our beautiful language, we use Latinx. xoxo, beloved.
how do you pronounce it at your work?
i dont like the song minus gdz's part but they always slay. i know people have criticized her spanish in the past--- hows her accent to those who are fluent ONTD?
Y'all will deal.
Let me go and play it again.
is that Khotan on the insta pic?
wait...hold my Horchata (pero don't drink it)
Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo
Ay, no hagamos caso a la gente
Ellos no saben lo que se siente
Cuando estamos juntos tú y yo
Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo
Nos dimos cuenta de lo que hicimos
Y tu corazón es testigo
Dime qué fue lo que pasó
Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo
Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo
Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo
Tenemos el control
Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo
she is amazing in every way :')