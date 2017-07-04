ICON & ONTD favorite Latinx LEGEND Jennifer López premieres her NEW Spanish single!

I can't with this Latix bullshit, what Gringo started this?!?! Reply

this is offensive as fuck. check yourself.

I only came in here to see if that was an ~ironic~ part of the title or if they were serious.

mte

I think you mean "gringx"!

Mte ya BASTAA

Hey. For once white people didnt start this.



Blame the activists Latinas that wanted a gender neutral/all Latin ethnicity inclusive term.



And you know how us people of color scare dem white folk into not wanting to offend us.

For real Latino already means everyone

i thought we stopped with 'latinx' oop



how's her pronunciation spanish-speaking ontd?



Edited at 2017-07-05 02:34 am (UTC)

if by "we" you mean people who have no lives outside of the internet, then probably.



as a MSW who works with folks whose identities are not included in the gender binary provided in our beautiful language, we use Latinx. xoxo, beloved. Reply

wait i thought 'latinx' was definitely the tumblr/internet thing lmao



how do you pronounce it at your work? Reply

huh. i am shook that ppl actually use it in real life i though it was some unrealistic tumblr thing like 'ze' and 'zir' as the new pronouns

nope. we use it IRL. the group i run is actually named The Latinx Collective and we've been doing it for over a year. I also know of groups from social work organizations and community organizations who use LatinX as well.

oh that's awesome tbh

I think it's a US thing more than a LatinAmerican one. I haven't heard anyone here use it

but she's latina tho. like she uses female pronouns, so calling her latinx makes no sense

mte

reading is fundamental, beloved.

"favorite" but carry on, internet person.

no entiendo lol

If you want to make a point without sounding passive aggressive stop with the beloved shit. You just make people more defensive and less able to process what you are saying. Like mi tia says, just because you feel the need to say something a certain way doesn't mean the other person has the mood or personality to process it. My Latinoness doesn't need to be included in a passive aggressive narrative. Kthanx.

quédatelo

shes so beautiful, one of the hottest celebs ever tbh.



i dont like the song minus gdz's part but they always slay. i know people have criticized her spanish in the past--- hows her accent to those who are fluent ONTD? Reply

her accent is just fine.

she sounds fine, accent wise.

My Goya Goddess coming to slé! Your white faves aren't safe! Despacito hew? She may not serve vocals, but Yenny brings choreo, stage presence, and looks and your faves that are half her age are bring less than half of that.

Y'all will deal.



Y'all will deal. Reply

Y A S honey! the fact that she SANG a Spanish song on a 4th of July special in Trump's AmeriKKKah speaks of her impacT and powah! WHEN will anyone?

Dolores Huerta? Cesar Chavez? Yenny is the true Latino civil rights activist!

Latin King Justin Bieber is shook.

I actually like it and I hope it's a hit. Now Shakira needs to announce Perro Fiel as an official single so I can have two Latinas dominating the summer.

Let me go and play it again.



Let me go and play it again. Reply

I need shakira to burn el dorado and come back when she has the energy to make music again and stop releasing bullshit.

I mean this song sounds like a Marc Anthony reject...

is that Khotan on the insta pic? Reply

All this post did was convince me to continue to use "latinx" to bother all the pathetic users here :p

Edited at 2017-07-05 05:00 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-05 05:00 am (UTC) Reply

Like why does it bother them so much? If you don't want to use it, that's on you. What's the problem when others using it?

Yes I mean I know words are powerful but this is such a non-issue unless someone can explain to me how it's harming anyone and about it being a tumblr/SJW internet creation I was first introduced to this term in college by a professor who was a Mexican-American woman.

i actually don't mind it, but in this case she is a latina. there's no need to use the gender neutral version.

Latina. She's a woman.

J-Lo has me shook with these vocals. And not to be racist but I think I prefer her voice en español.

This single song shits all over "El Dorado" (I'm still not over that piece of shit)

Sounds like it's going to grow on me. Slay me, Reina!

Floja

Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo

Ay, no hagamos caso a la gente

Ellos no saben lo que se siente

Cuando estamos juntos tú y yo

Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo

Nos dimos cuenta de lo que hicimos

Y tu corazón es testigo

Dime qué fue lo que pasó

Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo

Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo

Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo

Tenemos el control

Ni tú, ni yo, ni tú, ni yo Reply

