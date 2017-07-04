Female Rapper Cardi B Tweets About Fucking Justin Bieber While He Was With Selena Gomez

I AINT GOT TIME FOR DATING BULLSHIT .. IF YOU WANNA FUCK AND YOUR FAMOUS HMU LIKE DURK DID .. IM DOWN ANYTIME JUST SHOW ME DA COCK FIRST.. — Forza B (@iamcardib) July 5, 2017





lmao I'm stanning. Cast her, Hollywood! lmao I'm stanning. Cast her, Hollywood! Reply

I'd be too embarrassed to admit to fucking beiber and being a side chick when its with c-list Selena Gomez..



Was Cardi hacked? Reply

sis never admit to fucking Justin Bieber. That's like on Roseanne when Jackie had to tell everyone she slept with Arnie. Reply

OMFG LMAO. Reply

right ?!



like there is a pact sis Reply

lmao Reply

How old ARE you?? Reply

"My ass clapped against his dick" is cracking me tf up! 😂😂 Reply

flip flop music Reply

I'm gonna have nightmares tonight tbh Reply

is she hacked or just powdering with an 8 ball? Reply

i read fucking as an adjective at first before catching on that it was a verb (which is so rarely used in titles) Reply

Mira quien es!

lmao!



Reply

i can't think of many grosser descriptive phrases than "my ass clapped against his dick" Reply

really? i feel like that's a plus sign during sexting Reply

idk it could be hot if this wasn't justin bieber we're talking about Reply

I can think of plenty lol Reply

Bieber's ugliness might be clouding your judgment. Reply

She's not an actress? She's a rapper. omg Cardi B???She's not an actress? She's a rapper. Reply

ah. sorry i was told she was on a show but i'll fix it Reply

loll, she's on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (reality show). Reply

Is it bad that I can't tell if she was hacked or not? Cause this seems like something her messy ass might do... Reply

She is a rapper. Reply

these hoes don't love themselves. stay in school Reply

Wait



I think I stayed at that hotel.... Reply

the venetian in vegas? Reply

Imagine being so bad at life that you think Typing Like This and fucking Bieber is you living your best life. Reply

bad at life ?!



Cardi B literally went from "cause a ho never gets cold" fame to reality tv to now having her own decent rap career



ha come up is LEGENDARY Reply

Nah Reply

yes she is that bitch Reply

For real yo. Reply

Between:







and







Reply

anything by cupcakke



also, hands free by keke palmer Reply

This is my favourite of her unreleased stuff <3 Reply

I LOVE this underrated, unreleased lana! i'm a true ho and this is my anthem to get me feeling cute. Reply

is there a hq version of this? Reply

my get hoes anthem 💅🏽 Reply

this is definitely one of them



Reply

https://youtu.be/X98HX5nbsCI



Edited at 2017-07-05 04:12 am (UTC) Can't get video to show properly. But Pop That by French Montana et al. Reply

if you want inside me well you better make my raspberry swirl dammit Reply

She drunk? Lmao Reply

