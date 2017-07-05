Lucinda Chambers writes about being fired from British Vogue

That cover is terrible Reply

"-Vogue staffers are calling it a 'posh girl exodus' and feel they are also being targeted"



sorry but lol.



the alexa cover is really terrible though.

This makes me love Edward Enniful. Hope he slays at UK Vogue.

Edited at 2017-07-05 03:16 am (UTC)

I remember saying just days ago that I hoped he shook things up at Vogue/got less posh-girl staffers, and it turns out he is!



Anything that makes Vogue more diverse is good by me.

I know zero about fashion and have never even flipped through Vogue, but I truly enjoy ~fashion scandals

i find the whole fashion industry too up their own asses most of the time

Edited at 2017-07-05 02:17 am (UTC) "Vogue staffers are calling it a 'posh girl exodus' and feel they are also being targeted"

lmao

Emily Sheffield (PM David Cameron's sister in law and Vogue UK's 'deputy editor') is crying to everyone that she's being personally victimised by Regina Enninful and she quit before she could get fired too.

lmaoooooo I'm loving this



I love that he's coming for the nepotism contingent in the BV offices, it's exactly what I'd hoped he would do.



(Also these are prob the exact same people who cry about diversity being 'political correctness' and 'lowering standards', I'm legit rubbing my hands to watch them get replaced by candidates who are actually good at their jobs and not posh or rich) Reply

IT'S SO SATISFYING

Just today I was googling to try understand why is Anna Wintour's style so.... boring. Those damn manolo heels, the curtain dress and the necklace. So boring, idgi.

What company even fires someone in 3 minutes without probation or something. That is like asking for a lawsuit but idk how it is in the UK.

Where do you live? I live in the states and in Florida you can be fired just like how they fired her, one of my coworkers got fired last week the same way. At the start of her shift they just pulled her into a room and told her she needs to get her stuff and leave

I do live in an at will state but every company I have worked for has had stuff like that in the employkent contracts. Unless you like steal from them or something.

I live in a state with at-will work, the employer legally can let you go at any time (for any reason, other than blatant discrimination you can prove in court) unless there's some sort of employment contract in place (which the majority of people I'm pretty sure don't have, I know I never have).

The U.K. has all sorts of laws or protections against wrongful dismissal I'd applicable. She says she called a lawyer and they asked what she wanted to do. All she said was write what appears to be a professional diplomatic goodbye email.



Her other choice was to challenge the dismissal which would include going before the employee rights council to plead her case but they generally don't go before a court because they get settled in arbitration. If she were a low ranking employee or for lack of better term at the worker bee level then yes there would've had to have been precise steps taken to address performance with the possibility of recovery over the timeline of an action plan.



At her level it's not like that. Essentially there's a package offered and that's that. She doesn't mention money but she didn't leave for free. There's still room behind the scenes to dispute to negotiate a better package but there's no reversal of the decision. You're out no matter what. Reply

Damn. I enjoyed all of this!

I love fashion magazines but vogue has always been dull and stuffy

I love Kelly clarkson but this kind of reminds me when the editor of Elle was once like "we put her on the cover because she was big at the time but she doesn't fit the magazine" lol

i used to be obsessed with fashion when i was 16-17 but now id rather pick garbage off the highway than work in that industry

Same



Were you on fashin or runwaym? I used to be addicted to them (TBH Idk of those were the actual community names, they sound familiar though)



Edited at 2017-07-05 02:53 am (UTC) Reply

I miss runwaym. I hate going through slide shows! I just want access to the bitch.

yep everyone is so fake and conceited

Basically Vogue UK has been a catalogue for rich white women for at least a decade now. Its been losing money because no-one wants another Kate Moss cover that's so photoshopped she looks like her own 20 year old sister, or another article about how to decorate your summer home in Positano.



Conde Nast got rid of bland in charge Alexandra Shulman (who 'resigned') and replaced her with Edward Enninful OBE (who is a Ghanaian born black man, the right wing press is loving that).



Lucinda Chambers was the first person to come out and say he's been quietly cleaning out Alexandra's coven of 'Rosies', basics handpicked via titled families and cronyism, and replacing them with people who are actually competent.



They are NOT pleased, so they've been dropping hints about how he's gonna flop and British Vogue will 'lose its culture' and other dog whistle racist nonsense to the press and retweeting her interview with 'yaaas queen' gifs.

Thanks for this summary!!

You're welcome bby!



Edited at 2017-07-05 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

jfc so she's in the wrong, basically, right? This interview really made me roll my eyes but twitter was loving it so I felt like I was missing something.



Also, did you see Inside British Vogue? I remember Alexandra kind of giving me weird vibes, tbh. Reply

lol this is fucking hilarious to me. I work in a super posh design company ( connected to the royals etc) and a lot of the women and mothers of, women who work there are all ex vogue 'Rosie's' who I could tell were not very pleased with the hiring of Edward, they commented how 'different' he was when the news broke but I'd love to have heard what they said when I (a black, working class woman) was not in the room.

The dog whistle racism is of course disgusting but I can't wait to see what they'll say after EE's first issue completely fucks up the game.



The dog whistle racism is of course disgusting but I can't wait to see what they'll say after EE's first issue completely fucks up the game. Reply

I remember saying just in the last past that the offspring of Lord & Lady Poshname need to go, and here it's like he answered my prayers!



Also isn't Lucinda Chambers straight-up admitting the magazine as it is rn - ie with Shulman still as the editor of the last couple of covers - sucks? But she's coming for Enninful for trying to change that? Fuck off. Or is she just salty she can't use the magazine's pages to promote more nepotism? (her niece was featured in it more than once, for literally nothing other than being white, thin and posh/related to her) Reply

Okay, but he's your boss and was within his right to do what he did. Yet again a black man is made to be the villain.

I love that they are trying to push this narrative that he is this oppressive autocrat because he is simply doing his job. He was hired to bring change - if they were content with how things were they would not have hired anyone who was not already in-house. 25 years in the same position within an industry that is ever changing? Sis, you are a moron for not thinking you were replaceable.

Edited at 2017-07-05 02:42 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-05 02:42 am (UTC) Reply

I have zero idea who any of these people are or that the new person was a black man, but I think it is kind of shitty to fire someone that has worked for a company for 25 years with no notice or even a conversation. But, like, I think I am being sensitive about the "the boss can do whatever he wants" attitude just because I am American and a lot of our companies treat employees like total shit in every way and have zero loyalty or even basic human respect for any of their employees even if the employees wreck themselves working unpaid overtime to get them rich and then if you critique it at all your conservative ass rich uncle rolls his eyes and basically says what you said-they are the bosses they can do whatever they want its all legal.

ANYWAY wow I need to go to bed, not ONTD after I have been to a family reunion, and I fully understand these rich ass white women in the fashion industry aren't comparable to minimum wage workers in America :p



ANYWAY wow I need to go to bed, not ONTD after I have been to a family reunion, and I fully understand these rich ass white women in the fashion industry aren't comparable to minimum wage workers in America :p

Reply

I don't work in or know anything about the fashion industry......



Some random thoughts:



First, I didn't know he was black and I speculate only people who are deep into following the industry would know that.



Second, sounds to me she recognizes that it began to suck but doesn't like it that she was held partially responsible for some of the sucking, and that I suspect she expected to be kept around because she was in agreement that it began to suck but since she doesn't think it was her fault and she thinks she's qualified, she should've been kept around to help transition the newbies as their wise and sage mentor or something.



Third, although this is the fashion industry, it reads just like all the other industries where females over a certain age are getting kicked to the street for whatever alleged possibly pretend reasons, but partially or ultimately because they're of a certain age. E.g. If new heads want to take the xyz in a different direction, some older stalwarts just need to go because they're out of fresh ideas and will resent and resist any change, but that doesn't always apply to everyone just because they're not under a certain age etc. Idk if that's the case here. I'd be curious if it's just the females getting the cleaning house dismissal or if the longtime males are as well. I figure proportion of staff is probably higher female to male ratio, just curious. Reply

hhaha ok.



slightly OT, but I always found it odd that all these old yt people are always up in the pedestal deciding what's in or out of fashion. When it's literally the non-yt youth that most fashion trends and style come from. Reply

And they never have anything to do with those people. They all live in west london, wait until like Cara Delevingne's sister or something is wearing (has stolen) it and feature her as 'the new cool' or some shit.

IA

