Lucinda Chambers writes about being fired from British Vogue
-Lucinda Chambers has been the fashion director of Vogue UK for 25 years
-She claims she was fired last month by new Editor Edward Enninful OBE, former fashion director at W and the first black Vogue EIC
-Vogue staffers are calling it a 'posh girl exodus' and feel they are also being targeted
-Enninful replaced Alexandra Shulman, said to have been fired due to low circulation
-Tea was spilled; it was juicy
(Quotes from the interview)
On getting fired
'A month and a half ago I was fired from Vogue. It took them three minutes to do it. No one in the building knew it was going to happen. The management and the editor I’ve worked with for twenty-five years had no idea. Nor did HR. Even the chairman told me he didn’t know it was going to happen. No one knew, except the man who did it – the new editor. Afterwards I walked out and ran into the publisher. ‘Oh Lucinda! How are you?’ I told him I’d just been fired. He said, ‘Outrageous! Ridiculous! Crazy!’ I phoned my lawyer; she asked me what I wanted to do about it. I told her I wanted to write a letter to my colleagues to tell them that Edward [Enninful] decided to let me go. And to say how proud I am to have worked at Vogue for as long as I did, to thank them for being such brilliant colleagues. My lawyer said sure, but don’t tell HR. They wouldn’t have wanted me to send it.'
On how the magazine-advertiser relationship really works
'If my shoots were really crappy… Oh I know they weren’t all good – some were crappy. The June cover with Alexa Chung in a stupid Michael Kors T-shirt is crap. He’s a big advertiser so I knew why I had to do it. I knew it was cheesy when I was doing it, and I did it anyway. Ok, whatever. But there were others… There were others that were great.'
On the industry favouring looks over substance
'I remember a long time ago, when I was on maternity leave, Vogue employed a new fashion editor. When I met with my editor after having had my baby, she told me about her. She said, ‘Oh Lucinda, I’ve employed someone and she looked fantastic. She was wearing a red velvet dress and a pair of Wellington boots to the interview.’ This was twenty years ago. She went on, ‘She’s never done a shoot before. But she’s absolutely beautiful and so confident. I just fell in love with the way she looked.’ And I went, ‘Ok, ok. Let’s give her a go.’ She was a terrible stylist. Just terrible. But in fashion you can go far if you look fantastic and confident – no one wants to be the one to say ‘… but they’re crap.’
On Marni and Anna Wintour's influence
'He brought Francesco Risso onboard, who had nothing to do with the company. Before Marni, he did celebrity dressing at Prada. He’d never done a show, he’d never run a team. But he knows Anna Wintour. And who is Renzo Rosso enthralled by? Anna Wintour. The last womenswear collection at Marni was a disaster; it had terrible reviews. The show was appalling. I heard the cost to produce it was two-and-a-half times what we used to spend, and it sold fifty percent less. A lot of American buyers didn’t even bother to turn up. Marni is no more. It saddens me, but then I remind myself that from the ashes something new can emerge.'
On fashion's fakeness
'Normally at a fashion show, everyone looks at each other – who wears what, who sits where. ‘Oh, she’s got the new Céline shoes.’ But here you felt as if you were on your own. It was a new feeling.'
On NOT EVEN READING VOGUE
'There are very few fashion magazines that make you feel empowered. Most leave you totally anxiety-ridden, for not having the right kind of dinner party, setting the table in the right kind of way or meeting the right kind of people. Truth be told, I haven’t read Vogue in years. Maybe I was too close to it after working there for so long, but I never felt I led a Vogue-y kind of life. The clothes are just irrelevant for most people – so ridiculously expensive. What magazines want today is the latest, the exclusive. It’s a shame that magazines have lost the authority they once had. They’ve stopped being useful. In fashion we are always trying to make people buy something they don’t need. We don’t need any more bags, shirts or shoes. So we cajole, bully or encourage people into continue buying. I know glossy magazines are meant to be aspirational, but why not be both useful and aspirational? That’s the kind of fashion magazine I’d like to see.'
ONTD, have you ever left your job in a blaze of glory? Do you read Vogue?
the alexa cover is really terrible though.
Anything that makes Vogue more diverse is good by me.
I love that he's coming for the nepotism contingent in the BV offices, it's exactly what I'd hoped he would do.
(Also these are prob the exact same people who cry about diversity being 'political correctness' and 'lowering standards', I'm legit rubbing my hands to watch them get replaced by candidates who are actually good at their jobs and not posh or rich)
Her other choice was to challenge the dismissal which would include going before the employee rights council to plead her case but they generally don't go before a court because they get settled in arbitration. If she were a low ranking employee or for lack of better term at the worker bee level then yes there would've had to have been precise steps taken to address performance with the possibility of recovery over the timeline of an action plan.
At her level it's not like that. Essentially there's a package offered and that's that. She doesn't mention money but she didn't leave for free. There's still room behind the scenes to dispute to negotiate a better package but there's no reversal of the decision. You're out no matter what.
Were you on fashin or runwaym? I used to be addicted to them (TBH Idk of those were the actual community names, they sound familiar though)
For people wondering why this is fashion Christmas
Conde Nast got rid of bland in charge Alexandra Shulman (who 'resigned') and replaced her with Edward Enninful OBE (who is a Ghanaian born black man, the right wing press is loving that).
Lucinda Chambers was the first person to come out and say he's been quietly cleaning out Alexandra's coven of 'Rosies', basics handpicked via titled families and cronyism, and replacing them with people who are actually competent.
They are NOT pleased, so they've been dropping hints about how he's gonna flop and British Vogue will 'lose its culture' and other dog whistle racist nonsense to the press and retweeting her interview with 'yaaas queen' gifs.
Also, did you see Inside British Vogue? I remember Alexandra kind of giving me weird vibes, tbh.
The dog whistle racism is of course disgusting but I can't wait to see what they'll say after EE's first issue completely fucks up the game.
Also isn't Lucinda Chambers straight-up admitting the magazine as it is rn - ie with Shulman still as the editor of the last couple of covers - sucks? But she's coming for Enninful for trying to change that? Fuck off. Or is she just salty she can't use the magazine's pages to promote more nepotism? (her niece was featured in it more than once, for literally nothing other than being white, thin and posh/related to her)
ANYWAY wow I need to go to bed, not ONTD after I have been to a family reunion, and I fully understand these rich ass white women in the fashion industry aren't comparable to minimum wage workers in America :p
Some random thoughts:
First, I didn't know he was black and I speculate only people who are deep into following the industry would know that.
Second, sounds to me she recognizes that it began to suck but doesn't like it that she was held partially responsible for some of the sucking, and that I suspect she expected to be kept around because she was in agreement that it began to suck but since she doesn't think it was her fault and she thinks she's qualified, she should've been kept around to help transition the newbies as their wise and sage mentor or something.
Third, although this is the fashion industry, it reads just like all the other industries where females over a certain age are getting kicked to the street for whatever alleged possibly pretend reasons, but partially or ultimately because they're of a certain age. E.g. If new heads want to take the xyz in a different direction, some older stalwarts just need to go because they're out of fresh ideas and will resent and resist any change, but that doesn't always apply to everyone just because they're not under a certain age etc. Idk if that's the case here. I'd be curious if it's just the females getting the cleaning house dismissal or if the longtime males are as well. I figure proportion of staff is probably higher female to male ratio, just curious.
slightly OT, but I always found it odd that all these old yt people are always up in the pedestal deciding what's in or out of fashion. When it's literally the non-yt youth that most fashion trends and style come from.