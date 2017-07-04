July 4th, 2017, 05:00 pm brenden Free For All Fourth of July! I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 11511151 comments Add comment
what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
There's chicken salad, rice krispy treats, fruit popsicles, and ribs (but I'm not super hungry)
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
I'm so healthy today
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Edited at 2017-07-05 12:39 am (UTC)
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
ice cream for dessert
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
then later I had pasta with spinach + leftover homemade tomato sauce, then even though I wasn't really that hungry I had a bag of popcorn just now and it was mediocre
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Re: what'd you eat for 4th of july?
Hope you're all having a good one!
I made these Rice Krispy popsicles (not cold. I just put sticks on them)
i discovered brown rice rice krispies the other day and they are 10 calories less and more filling than the originals and i love them. good thing i'm not strictly vegan and allow myself to indulge in w/e at least once a month ehhhhhh
love BoA - time i get reacquainted with her music again.
👀
Bloop bloop
yoga is great, especially if you have patience and like to focus on balance and becoming more flexible with time. pilates is great if you wanna feel a bit of a burn + it's good to know cause once you learn it all properly you can do it anywhere
People have been setting off fireworks since 2 pm. It's not even fucking dark
This is a new idiocy.
I hate Dallas.
But they're making a mobile version... so you might just want to wait for that.
idgi. i'm eating like i haven't eaten in days. lack of vitamins? i haven't taken them all weekend, and i usually take two multivitamins a day
but today my body was just like 'you need 3000 calories today lol' so i just went with it
After NJPW's G1 this weekend, it's a chore to watch anything WWE.
And, really, I predominately focus on the women. It will never be a chore to watch Sasha.
Though it is sometimes a chore to wait for Sasha...