we're having a bbq Reply

Thread

Link

So far nothin really.



There's chicken salad, rice krispy treats, fruit popsicles, and ribs (but I'm not super hungry) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

three huge glasses of frozen rose and then i drunk ordered mcdonalds Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mcdonalds delivers!? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mentioned earlier that i wanted to eat a carrot cake inspired by 45's face so i can take a knife to it, god bless amurika Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ribs, asparagus and spicy cheesy potatoes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm doing the 4th solo so I made myself brownies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nachos, hot dog, chicken and deviled eggs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a tuna sandwich with potato chips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just ordered a veggie burger and fries haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BBQ chicken, veggies, watermelon, deviled eggs, a lot of chips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pizza 🍕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hot dogs and burgers 😌 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bbq and mexican food, as god intended 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Junk food, steak, beer



I'm so healthy today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the closest I get to my birthday off (july 7) so I'm making surf and turf for my bf and I: filet and shrimp scampi. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pizza Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a veggie burger, a veggie hot dog, watermelon, and potato salad! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

steak and roasted broccoli, a g+t, and a pomegranate fruit bar for dessert Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We made chicken nuggets, hamburgers, potato salad, green bean casserole, fruit salad, salad, baked beans, mac and cheese, and deviled eggs



Edited at 2017-07-05 12:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hot dogs and cheesy potatoes. Easy stuff since the husband and I both had to work today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chocolate hazelnut yogurt and pizza. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

$10 pizza hut dinner box (not all of it but....most of it :X) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chili dogs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we had BBQ too! i made ribs for the first time and they came out pretty good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made a greek pizza on naan for myself :) it was awesome and very easy to make Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

veggie lo mein and onion rings bc i woke up at like 6 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a chili cheese dog for amurica



ice cream for dessert Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My grandfather grilled us steak. It was delicious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We had barbecue / pulled pork, potato salad, and hot dogs. I now have heartburn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went out last night and went home with this dude and didn't leave his place until like 2pm (does it count as morning sex if it was at like noon? lol anyway) and before brushing my teeth or removing my clothes or anything I made myself a quesadilla as soon as I got to my house



then later I had pasta with spinach + leftover homemade tomato sauce, then even though I wasn't really that hungry I had a bag of popcorn just now and it was mediocre Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

homemade carnita nachos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bbq Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a seitan sandwich, gin, and a lot of watermelon juice and smoothies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BLTs and jalapeño flavored chips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we barbecued steaks, brats, dogs, and chicken wings, baked mac and made a shrimp boil. p good, I wish i liked desert to top it off but i'll probably just eat a fruit cup lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did chicken skewers and I grilled peaches and pinapples and they were bomb af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Hope you're all having a good one! Hope you're all having a good one! Reply

Thread

Link

What a fun photo 🙂🇺🇸 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not american so im ASMRing Reply

Thread

Link





I made these Rice Krispy popsicles (not cold. I just put sticks on them)

Happy 4th!I made these Rice Krispy popsicles (not cold. I just put sticks on them) Reply

Thread

Link

They ALMOST look like Sushi sticks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol well they definitely don't taste like them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rice krispies are so good



i discovered brown rice rice krispies the other day and they are 10 calories less and more filling than the originals and i love them. good thing i'm not strictly vegan and allow myself to indulge in w/e at least once a month ehhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When are we mailing each other goodies again though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That looks so good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been in love with BoA since 2002. It's been a pretty big constant in my life... but yesterday I was actually surprised when I was watching a clip from 2016. It's a clip that I've seen before, but when she smiled, I smiled. The depths of my adoration for her... they run deep, y'all! Reply

Thread

Link

My inner high school marching band nerd came out because until the very end of this comment I thought you were talking about Bands of America. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know what that is, sorry! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was bank of america at first but who could love that POS bank and their bullshit fees Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude me too! I was about to share my fav BOA-San Antonio shows when I was in high school 😳 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was in Bands of America once. It was fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i learned the choreography to "Eat You Up" with some friends at millennium dance complex in studio city a few years ago.



love BoA - time i get reacquainted with her music again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At first I thought you meant BofA = Bank of America

👀

Bloop bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should i sign up for pilates or yoga? the rec center has them at the same time and i've never done either one before. which is better? Reply

Thread

Link

i do both. they work really well together. i like to switch from doing some yoga poses to some pilates workouts and i keep goin



yoga is great, especially if you have patience and like to focus on balance and becoming more flexible with time. pilates is great if you wanna feel a bit of a burn + it's good to know cause once you learn it all properly you can do it anywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like them both. pilates is good for toning overall. yoga helps flexibility. they're both pretty mellowing, which i like. what are you looking for in your fitness classes? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Depends on what you are looking to achieve. For exercise pilates, for meditation/calmness yoga. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i do a ~barre version of pilates (no machine) and it's wild how strong it makes you. i'd love to do yoga too but idk where to start. i would do both - pilates for strength and toning and yoga for flexibility and stretching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you want more toning or more relaxing? Yoga can do both if it's the right kind and I prefer it but if you want a proper workout pilates will do that more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like pilates better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

both if you're able but pilates if you have to choose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

floppity flop flop Reply

Thread

Link

got a tattoo and an apprenticeship today, feelin proud 🌝 Reply

Thread

Link

What'd you get? And congrats on the apprenticeship! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, idiocy is starting early today.



People have been setting off fireworks since 2 pm. It's not even fucking dark Reply

Thread

Link

They've been shooting them off by me pretty much non-stop since Saturday. But yeah they're mostly not even waiting until dark and I'm just like guys... come on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. They've been shooting them off for three weeks here but it's always been after dark.



This is a new idiocy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See, I'd rather them do it before dark. lol Since I'm in Minnesota it doesn't get dark until nearly 10. I have to work tomorrow and I'm sure plenty of other people do, too. If they're still setting them off at 11 and I'm awake, I'm gonna be pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone around where I live shot off a bunch around 3am on 6/30 and I was like 'wtf, you're way too early'. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My old neighbors used to shoot off fireworks June-August and on the 4th three different houses had a suburban turf war with them that lasted days. It was a nightmare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone in the neighborhood has been shooting them off for the past 6 days. I'm tired of it already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Our neighbors started around 10AM-and they were doing the big, expensive ones. I will never understand that, why use up the expensive ones when it's still light out? Get the full experience out of them after it gets dark! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. People have been setting them on and off all afternoon. And throughout the evening for the past several nights. Terrifies me to hear a huge boom out of nowhere. I wonder how crazy it's gonna get when it does get dark. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

here too. there was one loud enough that a bunch of alarms went off. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember last year some asshole was setting firecrackers during the day and night. It was like a FML situation bc I had to work the next day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, heard one whistling toward my house around noon -______- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am the Grinch of July 4th. I fucking hate neighborhood fireworks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Going to work tomorrow is going to suck. Reply

Thread

Link

The bright side is that I don't have to go to work until 5 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AM or PM? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep...for me it's not having a hangover for me it's that it'll be SO BUSY 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so yesterday at my husband and mine's hotel that we were staying at in dallas there was a shooting. the whole hotel was on lockdown. it was scary as shit. we were told to lock the doors and close the curtains bc there was an 'active shooter'. the guy shot another guy over a 'domestic dispute', baricaded himself inside and kept the guy he shot hostage. we were peeking out the window of our room (like we werent supposed to do) and could see across to the other side and i actually got video of the swat guys going in and setting off a flash grenade. it scared the shit out of us. we ran from the window then went back to the window to see the swat guys carrying out the guy who got shot. shit was insane. Reply

Thread

Link

jfc. glad you are okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks bb. i was terrified, ngl. never thought i'd ever be in the situation where im listening for more gun shots and making a plan with my husband to fight back if we needed to. :-/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry you had to deal with that.



I hate Dallas. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg! glad you're okay! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

holy shit, i'm glad you're safe Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg i'm so sorry. this country is ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whaaaat? Where in Dallas? I live here and didn't hear anything about it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This morning there was a kangaroo camping out in my Animal Crossing Town. I spent like 30 minutes and lost like 5 items trying to get him to move over, but he will!!!!! Exxxxxcellent. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm honestly tempted to buy a DS just for Animal Crossing, but I know that's the only game I'd play Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, the glory of Animal Crossing is that it CAN be that kind of game.



But they're making a mobile version... so you might just want to wait for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yassss congrats!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i keep eating so much today



idgi. i'm eating like i haven't eaten in days. lack of vitamins? i haven't taken them all weekend, and i usually take two multivitamins a day Reply

Thread

Link

why do you take two multis? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cause i don't really eat that much. maybe like 1200-1300 cals a day. and i work out and stuff. and i'm mostly vegan.



but today my body was just like 'you need 3000 calories today lol' so i just went with it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My mental state has been an absolute disastuh the past week. I can't afford to see my therapist now so I'm back to my old coping mechanisms which are really terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sorry. Take the time to do whatever it is that makes you happy. Hike, get ice cream, nap, exercise, whatever. Be indulgent and don't beat yourself up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, John Cena, please shut up. Reply

Thread

Link

He's already overstayed his welcome.



After NJPW's G1 this weekend, it's a chore to watch anything WWE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link