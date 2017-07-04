Glow actress Betty Gilpin uses character to flip off GOP on Fourth of July
Glow actress Betty Gilpin uses character to flip off GOP on Fourth of July https://t.co/XCPqhb04zj— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 4, 2017
That escalated quickly! I don't like Trump, I love you, but if you don't love me you totallydon't have2follow me. Now back to rosé in a can.— Betty Gilpin (@bettygilpin) July 4, 2017
GLOW was fun and really easy to binge watch. Discussion post?
Seriously. I was trying to convince myself they were implants cause she's too perfect. But no, those babies are real and the universe is extremely unfair
its very obvious
I loved their friendship too. I just really liked the dynamics on the show. Really good writing, because every character had depth and a story I found interesting
I also worry Cherry will be written out next season, although the character deserves a happy ending.
Also while I think Allison Brie did a good job she started to annoy me at the end. So many of her mannerisms were just too "Annie" from Community. I know that's part of her charm, and I think casting her as the lead was a genius idea since she's got a kind of Emma Watson effect on fanboys, but she felt out of character at points during the final episode.
[Spoiler (click to open)]what the fuck is wrong with jean? does she have mental disorder or is she just like bored? why is she so invested in her client's lives? i don't get why she's doing all this stuff. also is allision dead? i hope not
oh and the girl that plays sidney is a babe
1% yes if you're desperate to see naomi watts hookup with a woman 20 years her junior, but there are gifs for that.
also it ends without resolution in one of the worst cut-off points i've ever seen for a netflix show
its complete shit
i don't want to wait a year for this to come back!
Yeah, I was surprised by her age too. Hard to believe she's younger than Alison Brie.
makes more sense when you include what she said
🙄
nice to know how she feels though! Liberty Belle was one of my fav characters lmao. her "my favorite American, Jesus Christ himself!" line made me lololol.
I went online and found the GLOW soundtrack on some website. Proceeded to make a playlist. The 80s music was perfect and not at all expected!
but really she's perfect for the show because everything about her face is the EXACT look that was super popular and considered perfect in the 80's and early 90's. like a fuller featured Heather Locklear.
omg she's a murderino
+1
I wonder why she deleted, but then again no I don't. I'm guessing just backlash? She didn't expect that though?