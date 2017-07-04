Glow actress Betty Gilpin uses character to flip off GOP on Fourth of July

It was a fun watch. Her body is so bangin' is all I thought throughout the series lol Reply

OMG yes! I'm honestly jealous Reply

For real. She's hot and I loved her character. Reply

the near mythical combo of both perfect tits and perfect ass Reply

Seriously. I was trying to convince myself they were implants cause she's too perfect. But no, those babies are real and the universe is extremely unfair Reply

Her body is insane. And the shots of her didn't feel male-gazey, they felt like "she's a goddess, you are blessed to look upon her." Reply

her body was insane, i had heart eyes in every episode Reply

I just watched her on Nurse Jackie and I can't believe her body!!!! it's surreal!! Reply

same. her boobs! Reply

I really liked the show. Carmen/Machu Pichu was one of my faves. Reply

I love her and her friendship with Bash. Reply

I ship Carmen and Bash. He needs to grow up though. Reply

oops I thought Bash was gay? Reply

i thought bash was lowkey/highkey in love with his butler/bff? Reply

bash is with florian



its very obvious Reply

I loved their friendship too. I just really liked the dynamics on the show. Really good writing, because every character had depth and a story I found interesting Reply

She's adorable Reply

I liked this show a lot, but I've got a few reservations about next season. I worry about the presence of WOC going forward. I think the OITNB showrunner explained Piper was a Trojan horse to make way for stories about the other inmates, but Allison/Ruth is very much the lead here. Gilpin and Brie are very talented, but just like Piper/Alex quickly becoming boring and insufferable on OITNB, I have the same concern about Ruth and Debbie. I'm not really interested in seeing them slowly becoming friends again tbh, or watching Debbie's marriage fall apart for good.



I also worry Cherry will be written out next season, although the character deserves a happy ending.



Also while I think Allison Brie did a good job she started to annoy me at the end. So many of her mannerisms were just too "Annie" from Community. I know that's part of her charm, and I think casting her as the lead was a genius idea since she's got a kind of Emma Watson effect on fanboys, but she felt out of character at points during the final episode. Reply

She was great on American Gods and in this one. Glad to see she's starting to get mainstream recognition Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] what the fuck is wrong with jean? does she have mental disorder or is she just like bored? why is she so invested in her client's lives? i don't get why she's doing all this stuff. also is allision dead? i hope not



oh and the girl that plays sidney is a babe i'm on the first episode and i'm liking it so far. not to hijack your post op but has anyone watched gy*psy on neflix yet? i binged yesterday and the day before and i'm still trying to figure out...oh and the girl that plays sidney is a babe Reply

is gypsy worth watching? Reply

it's boring as fuck tbh Reply

99% no



1% yes if you're desperate to see naomi watts hookup with a woman 20 years her junior, but there are gifs for that. Reply

it's one of the worst shows i've ever seen and such an extreme waste of talent



also it ends without resolution in one of the worst cut-off points i've ever seen for a netflix show



its complete shit Reply

[ spoilers ] yeah, i watched that shit (and sidney being a babe was the sole saving grace). i don't know what jean's deal is either, but she's clearly got a seriously fucked up problem. like whatever happened with her patient before the start of the show who's in an institution because she burned down her family home or whatever seems like it happened because of jean's unhinged professional misconduct. at least that's how i read the situation. i wish the first season had gone into it a little bit more. like, does she have issues with her mom? that seemed hinted at but never really explored. Reply

jean is a weirdo. alexis is hot as fuck Reply

Ngl, I'm only watching for the Sidney/Jean relationship cause the writing is a mess Reply

i loved the show. alison brie took a thoroughly annoying character and made me root for her by the end. betty gilpin was great too but i cannot believe she is 31? she doesn't look old it's just the way she talks and carries herself comes off very mature. she's got an old hollywood vibe about her.



i don't want to wait a year for this to come back! Reply

Yeah, I was surprised by her age too. Hard to believe she's younger than Alison Brie. Reply

makes more sense when you include what she said makes more sense when you include what she said Reply

lol ty I'll add it to the post Reply

did she delete it? i kept trying to find the tweet but it doesn't seem to be there anymore Reply

yeah she deleted it Reply

ohh... she deleted that tweet and now all the retired Conservatives are crying about her being mean wahhh

🙄 Reply

aww wish she kept it up. makes me love Gilpin. but I get it, you are using an image from the show for your own personal views and yada yada.



nice to know how she feels though! Liberty Belle was one of my fav characters lmao. her "my favorite American, Jesus Christ himself!" line made me lololol. Reply

Lmaooo queen! She deleted it tho. Those GOP lovers on twitter w their fake Avis can be annoying and mean. Reply

Soo bash is totally fucking his manservant right? Reply

i choose to believe Reply

Totally Reply

that's what i thought. Reply

Most likely. Reply

yes, definitely Reply

absolutely Reply

🚨🚨 dude owns a closet of bob mackie gowns 🚨🚨 Reply

his life partner more like it Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] "Beirut" is called towelhead and someone throws an object aimed for her but it hits the pretty white girl and we get maybe 3 seconds of them looking disturbed but then it's glossed over pretty quickly at the end when they're all watching the premiere together. I wish we got to see the WOC struggle more with the racist aspects of their wrestling characters. Idk. My one complaint about the show is that its analysis of racism is a little reductive. For example, in the last episode Reply

IA about that moment with Arthie, my guess is that that was set up for s2 as the show goes more into the wrestling and not so much getting the show off the ground? At least, I hope it does bc it really needs to be explored. Reply

yeah, agreed. i hope they hash it out in season 2 because that particular moment didn't get the attention or resolution i was hoping for. Reply

It also bothers me that we don't get much context on who Arthie, Tamme, and Jenny are as people compared to some of the other characters and they have arguably the most OTT racist wrestling personas. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Arthie looked REALLY shaken by how much the audience hated her. So it feels like they're setting up for more exploration in a second season. We'll see though. I hope we see more of that in season 2. In the finale Reply

this season needed to be 13 episodes, there was a lot left on the table. Reply

I was kind of disappointed by the lack of processing too, but I gave it a pass because I do think they'll touch more on how harmful the stereotypes are in future episodes. They've already shown a few scenes of the women questioning their characters plus the show doesn't seem to shy away from making bold statements on important issues. Reply

yeah i didn't like that they just sought of glossed over it. :\ didn't seem to bring up any kind of insight Reply

she's a good actress Reply

Such an awesome actress. Loved the show. Reply

GLOW is my everything right now.



I went online and found the GLOW soundtrack on some website. Proceeded to make a playlist. The 80s music was perfect and not at all expected! Reply

Same! So many amazing choices

I love Tears for Fears. Reply

I LOVED hearing this song, but hated the character they used it for, lol. Reply

Just started watching Glow today- who does she look like?? It's been bugging me for 10 hours now. Reply

I thought she was Katherine Heigl for the first 5 min of the show lmao.



but really she's perfect for the show because everything about her face is the EXACT look that was super popular and considered perfect in the 80's and early 90's. like a fuller featured Heather Locklear. Reply

Yea she really does look like an 80s babe Reply

Grace Helbig. Reply

I love you @MyFavMurder but you make me see the world through blood-colored glasses. pic.twitter.com/Pn1uduxEgo — Betty Gilpin (@bettygilpin) June 27, 2017





omg she's a murderino omg she's a murderino Reply

Lmao Reply

LOL Reply

I really enjoyed Glow. Finished it in a day the other weekend. The casting was really well done. Thought Marc Maron was great too. I rewatched the doc and I really hope Emily Dole gets to see it. There's so many avenues and plots the series could explore which is encouraging. Reply

Come on, sis, stick to your convictions - flipping off the GOP is something you should never concede on. They literally want to destroy your basic human rights, who gives a flying fuck if their supporters get pressed over a tweet? Reply

+1 I wonder why she deleted, but then again no I don't. I'm guessing just backlash? She didn't expect that though? Reply

