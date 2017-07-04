SAG-AFTRA reaches a new deal with tv/film producers.

Deal! SAG-AFTRA & Producers Reach Tentative Agreement On New Film & TV Contract https://t.co/hQ6jpx80eY pic.twitter.com/TQuKBE3MTt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 4, 2017

*Old contract expired on Friday, the union had agreed to a day by day extension to continue talks.*Tenative deal was announced this morning. It still needs to be approved by the union's board of directors and membership, both of which are expected.*Some of the items included in the deal are increased residuals for streaming video, wage increases for each of the next three years, an increase in employer contributions to the union's pension plan, increase in funding to the union's cooperative that provides sexual harassment prevention training, safety training on sets, and animal safety monitoring*The deal will mean the threatened actor strike will be avoided.