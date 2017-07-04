.@Zedd & @LiamPayne's #GetLow Dropping July 6th
#GetLow 6th July @Zedd 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/uI5AVH8XwY— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 3, 2017
Global megastar Liam Payne has revealed that his next bop will be a collaboration with Zedd! The lads were spotted filming a video last month for the song which is dropping in just a few days.
On @Zedd's IG story 😎👌🏽#GETLOW #ZEDDxLIAMPAYNE pic.twitter.com/rQFAzawX1n— Daily Liam Payne (@realdailypayne) June 15, 2017
Sources: @Payno, 1.
Maybe he'll actually strip that down this time.
speaking of zayn I had a dream I was about to toss his salad but then chickened out, fucking dream self
Lmao.
Lol I've had the Zayn dream. I woke up satisfied and very disappointed that it wasn't real.
I laughed so hard just now. Thanks!
People want me for one thing (that's not me)
I'm not changing, the way, that I (used to be)
I just wanna have fun and (get rowdy)
One Coke and Bacardi (sippin' lightly)
When I walk inside the party (girls on me)
F1 type Ferrari (6 gear speed)
Girl, I love it when your body (grinds on me)
This is the first time I read these lyrics.
the song still sounds like it belongs on SNL
also lol at ~get low...why do all of his songs sound like they should've come out 10 years ago? at least the cover pic is nice.
Why they look like a couple in that second pic?
Here for the breeding and harvest of my #stripthatthussy
also, he can't read a room for its vibe to save himself -- like he's always having unforced errors on twitter. remember duck dynasty? dude was out there defending racist homophobes. wtf. i don't need to know anything else about him, thanks, we're done here.
i'd be surprised if he's successful outside of the uk, beyond whatever initial push the label gives him.