Fourth of Ju-Lūʻau

.@Zedd & @LiamPayne's #GetLow Dropping July 6th



Global megastar Liam Payne has revealed that his next bop will be a collaboration with Zedd! The lads were spotted filming a video last month for the song which is dropping in just a few days.



Sources: @Payno, 1.

Maybe he'll actually strip that down this time.

Tagged: , ,