10 Nonfiction Books That Will Challenge What You Know About ''The Land Of The Free''
A People's History of the United States: 1492 - Present by Howard Zinn
About: Known for its lively, clear prose as well as its scholarly research, A People's History of the United States is the only volume to tell America's story from the point of view of—and in the words of—America's women, factory workers, African Americans, Native Americans, working poor, and immigrant laborers.
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West by Dee Brown
About: Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee is Dee Brown's eloquent, fully documented account of the systematic destruction of the American Indian during the second half of the nineteenth century. A national bestseller in hardcover for more than a year after its initial publication, it has sold almost four million copies and has been translated into seventeen languages. For this elegant thirtieth-anniversary edition -- published in both hardcover and paperback -- Brown has contributed an incisive new preface.
Using council records, autobiographies, and firsthand descriptions, Brown allows the great chiefs and warriors of the Dakota, Ute, Sioux, Cheyenne, and other tribes to tell us in their own words of the battles, massacres, and broken treaties that finally left them demoralized and defeated. A unique and disturbing narrative told with force and clarity, Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee changed forever our vision of how the West was really won.
And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic by Randy Shilts
About: By the time Rock Hudson's death in 1985 alerted all America to the danger of the AIDS epidemic, the disease had spread across the nation, killing thousands of people and emerging as the greatest health crisis of the 20th century. America faced a troubling question: What happened? How was this epidemic allowed to spread so far before it was taken seriously? In answering these questions, Shilts weaves the disparate threads into a coherent story, pinning down every evasion and contradiction at the highest levels of the medical, political, and media establishments.
Shilts shows that the epidemic spread wildly because the federal government put budget ahead of the nation's welfare; health authorities placed political expediency before the public health; and scientists were often more concerned with international prestige than saving lives. Against this backdrop, Shilts tells the heroic stories of individuals in science and politics, public health and the gay community, who struggled to alert the nation to the enormity of the danger it faced. And the Band Played On is both a tribute to these heroic people and a stinging indictment of the institutions that failed the nation so badly.
Saltwater Slavery: A Middle Passage from Africa to the American Diaspora by Stephanie E. Smallwood
About: This bold, innovative book promises to radically alter our understanding of the Atlantic slave trade, and the depths of its horrors. Stephanie E. Smallwood offers a penetrating look at the process of enslavement from its African origins through the Middle Passage and into the American slave market.
Smallwood's story is animated by deep research and gives us a startlingly graphic experience of the slave trade from the vantage point of the slaves themselves. Ultimately, "Saltwater Slavery" details how African people were transformed into Atlantic commodities in the process.
She begins her narrative on the shores of seventeenth-century Africa, tracing how the trade in human bodies came to define the life of the Gold Coast. Smallwood takes us into the ports and stone fortresses where African captives were held and prepared, and then through the Middle Passage itself. In extraordinary detail, we witness these men and women cramped in the holds of ships, gasping for air, and trying to make sense of an unfamiliar sea and an unimaginable destination. Arriving in America, we see how these new migrants enter the market for laboring bodies, and struggle to reconstruct their social identities in the New World.
Throughout, Smallwood examines how the people at the center of her story--merchant capitalists, sailors, and slaves--made sense of the bloody process in which they were joined. The result is both a remarkable transatlantic view of the culture of enslavement, and a painful, intimate vision of the bloody, daily business of the slave trade.
The Making of Asian America: A History by Erika Lee
About: In the past fifty years, Asian Americans have helped change the face of America and are now the fastest growing group in the United States. But as award-winning historian Erika Lee reminds us, Asian Americans also have deep roots in the country. The Making of Asian America tells the little-known history of Asian Americans and their role in American life, from the arrival of the first Asians in the Americas to the present-day.
An epic history of global journeys and new beginnings, this book shows how generations of Asian immigrants and their American-born descendants have made and remade Asian American life in the United States: sailors who came on the first trans-Pacific ships in the 1500s; indentured “coolies” who worked alongside African slaves in the Caribbean; and Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Korean, and South Asian immigrants who were recruited to work in the United States only to face massive racial discrimination, Asian exclusion laws, and for Japanese Americans, incarceration during World War II. Over the past fifty years, a new Asian America has emerged out of community activism and the arrival of new immigrants and refugees. No longer a “despised minority,” Asian Americans are now held up as America’s “model minorities” in ways that reveal the complicated role that race still plays in the United States.
Published to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the passage of the United States’ Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 that has remade our “nation of immigrants,” this is a new and definitive history of Asian Americans. But more than that, it is a new way of understanding America itself, its complicated histories of race and immigration, and its place in the world today.
Happy 4th of July..
“If you believe that hard work pays off, then you work hard; if you think it’s hard to get ahead even when you try, then why try at all?
Similarly, when people do fail, this mind-set allows them to look outward. I once ran into an old acquaintance at a Middletown bar who told me that he had recently quit his job because he was sick of waking up early. I later saw him complaining on Facebook about the “Obama economy” and how it had affected his life. I don’t doubt that the Obama economy has affected many, but this man is assuredly not among them.
His status in life is directly attributable to the choices he’s made, and his life will improve only through better decisions. But for him to make better choices, he needs to live in an environment that forces him to ask tough questions about himself. There is a cultural movement in the white working class to blame problems on society or the government, and that movement gains adherents by the day.” -JD Vance
Thank you for this list! I was lucky enough to get a few gift cards at the end of the school year, so I'll be checking them out.
Adding 'Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong' by James W. Loewen.
thanks for the recs op
TW;
The attacks are getting ridiculous. People having Hijabs ripped off, being attacked on the street, chased in cars, slapped, spat on, stabbed, burned, its insane.
http://www.getwestlondon.co.uk/news/wes
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/201
I've heard about this happening to friends and acquaintances of people I know. Its so fucked up and maddening. It happened again today and none of the papers or police will call it islamophobic or hate crimes. I'm so angry and heartsick.
Its fucked up and I've never seen anything like it in my whole life. I know a girl who's mum was spat on and she's afraid to go outside alone because she wears a hijab. People are warning each other what to do when you get hit with acid or what areas to avoid on any given day because there's been an attack there on Twitter. And the government have refused to get ahead of it because they don't want to piss off their UKIP voter base.
I was ugly sobbing the first time I saw it a few days ago, and crying now again.
I'd move to the International Space Station to escape it all... but tbh I shouldn't have to leave. Instead all these sociopaths need to just generally die? That'd be nice. Cull the herd and get rid of these evil evil monstrous creatures.
And wtf @ that Hounslow vid?!???!! TERRIFYING.
This is also a good one a professor I had used
same shit is happening in my city right now. people keep crying about OMG WHAT IS HAPPENING IN OUR CITY, IT USED TO BE SO SAFE with every robbery/stabbing/murder/racial incident, and its like...where have you been. its no worse than it was a decade ago, you just hear about every thing now and those that are victims of racism are speaking out now. (though it has been a lot recently [murder wise] but the same thing happened a few years ago and then we didn't have any for like 6 months)