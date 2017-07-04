Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Photocall

wow not one person looks good. Reply

Playing dress up with grandma's wardrobe teas Playing dress up with grandma's wardrobe teas Reply

"Grandma wardrobe" is kinda Chanel's aesthetic.



"Rich grandma who doesn't let you touch her doorknobs" though. Reply

that's so true, lol



but I do want to be that grumpy rich grandma all decked out in chanel when I'm old, not gonna lie Reply

I wouldn't hate it completely if the too big cut of it didn't make her look so damn stumpy and like she has no neck. Reply

this looks like something Emily Gilmore would try to talk Rory into wearing Reply

Who let Kristen walk out if the house in that tacky shit??



Lily and Aziz look good. Reply

I like Katy's outfit. Reply

Of course Karl Lagerfeld latched onto Lily Collins.



She's so thin :(. Reply

its disconcerting she's on the cover of Shape Magazine this month tbh

Reply

It doesn't send a great message. Reply

Nothing new. To women's magazines, healthy = skinny. Reply

I kinda love Lily Collins' makeup, but I'm pretty sure it would look dumb on me Reply

Why did the blonde chick switch outfits three times ? Reply

is this a cara/kristen/katy joke? if so, im shook Reply

All of these outfits are ugly. Rowan looked better yesterday and she was also wearing Chanel.



She's so fucking cute. Reply

Ngl, I miss Girl Meets World. Reply

This is a jillion times cuter than that hideous suit smh. Reply

bb Reply

I don't understand how some ppl here think that K.Stew is hot



I feel like just standing next to her would exacerbate my asthma. Reply

I thought that she was hot in like 2011/2012. That haircut doesn't help her at all. Same thing that is happening with Katy Perry right now. Reply

she's not hot

never was



ppl here are obsessed with lipless dry toasts tbh Reply

with a mcadams icon tho? i mean... Reply

the thirsty comments about her are always embarrassing Reply

terrible pants all around Reply

LoL at K.Stew, Cara and Katy Perry all going with practically the same "non-conforming" haircut at the same exact time. Reply

I had that haircut and color through 2015-2016 and I feel a little ahead of the curve. Reply

Chanel is still so ugly, KStew is still not attractive no matter what my fellow homos say, I still think Cara is hot as fuck, and the woman from Master of None season 2 is hot too, she was there with Aziz (OT but I wasn't that into the 1st season, but the 2nd season was solid, I'm kinda stanning)



Edited at 2017-07-04 10:40 pm (UTC)

Wtf are these people wearing Reply

aziz looks cute, keep the rest Reply

How do people think Kristen is hot??? Reply

she is either like smokin' hot or totally unattractive to me and there is little middle ground. This is not a good look. Reply

She's some sort of lesbian catnip the rest of us are immune to Reply

screaming Reply

