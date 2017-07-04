Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Photocall
Lily Collins
Rowan Blanchard
Kristen Stewart
Julianne Moore
Katy Perry
Claudia Schiffer
Cara Delevingne
Pharrell Williams
Tilda Swinton
Sofia Coppola
Kaya Scodelario
Aziz Ansari
Tracee Ellis Ross
Source
Playing dress up with grandma's wardrobe teas
"Rich grandma who doesn't let you touch her doorknobs" though.
but I do want to be that grumpy rich grandma all decked out in chanel when I'm old, not gonna lie
Lily and Aziz look good.
She's so thin :(.
I feel like just standing next to her would exacerbate my asthma.
never was
ppl here are obsessed with lipless dry toasts tbh
Edited at 2017-07-04 10:40 pm (UTC)