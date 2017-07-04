way harsh, kfc Reply

Thread

Link

Which do you prefer?! Popeyes for me!!!



(Also, LOL WTF, TOO SOON, ETC.)



Reply

Thread

Link

Popeyes



i don't i know anyone who still eats KFC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched so many Popeyes mukbang videos, but we don't have it, so I'll have to say KFC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

popeyes by a mile, but i'm really not fucking with fast food chicken when cw & chris exists (shouts to LA ontders) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can never find a popeyes in ma but i also hate kfc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Popeyes is my second favorite fast food place after Five Guys. KFC like like 20th lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Church's tbh, I could eat so many of their honey biscuits or w/e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Popeyes even thought my family can't handle the "spice" to it. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Church's, though maybe I just love their jalapeno bombers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd rather shove mcnuggets up my butthole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pollo Loco Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what Reply

Thread

Link

I was just at a coffee place, drive in/walk up only, and stood at that stupid window for five minutes until someone acknowledged me. Like, one barista straight up gave me a dirty look. I get it, I really do. I've worked shitty, chaotic food service jobs AND on holidays. And I felt like an asshole for even stopping by, but I've had a SHIT week, and I wanted my stupid drink. But...five minutes? The service is usually pretty good, and I am a regular customer, so whatever. It just put me in the worst mood. Reply

Thread

Link

It's always hilarious to me just how popular KFC is in England. You could throw a stone in London and it would hit one. Reply

Thread

Link

Is it better there? I remenber when I went to England McDonalds was WAAAAAY better there than in America. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ironically enough when I went to England recently, I tried one of their "Great Tastes of America" burgers. The fried chicken one. It was fantastic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend found him on Grindr when he was in Russia for some appearance.

I loooooooooooooove KFC, cheap and spicy Reply

Thread

Link

I only eat at KFC if I have to wait somewhere & there's no other places to eat. Reply

Thread

Link

get money bitch Reply

Thread

Link

at first I was kind of insulted and felt like GoT as a property was too good for this kind of thing but tbh, it's not and this is the perfect tie in for GRRM. Reply

Thread

Link

im corny and all for tv show tie ins with food and stuff. i wish it was as much of a thing here as it is in japan, where there are pop up cafes for anime with themed food all the time. give me a game of thrones happy meal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been told before that KFC isn't that great in the States, but where I live it's glorious. I salivate just thinking about it. It's the best fried chicken I've ever had.



Fried chicken is AMAZING. I wish I could try Biscuitville, which afaik is located in the south of the US? Their fried chicken with honey sounds dreaaaamyyyy



I'm hungry. FML. Reply

Thread

Link

I've had KFC like, twice in my life, and each time the sizes were small af and the chicken was soggy. Reply

Thread

Link

kfc is like a giant public bathroom of a fast food place Reply

Thread

Link

The only chicken I want is a bucket of wings from Jewel. Reply

Thread

Link

El pollo loco Reply

Thread

Link

i wouldnt touch KFC but ive been loving wingstop recently Reply

Thread

Link

Gosh. Times must be hard for Hodor.



Speaking of which, I'd like to plow the chicken with rice customer. Reply

Thread

Link

I tried KFC's chicken bucket and it was good. That's part of why I liked KFC.



Reply

Thread

Link

i can't remember the last time i had fried chicken. i still think it's weird that they don't serve mashed potatoes and buttermilk biscuits in europe. i never ate it much growing up, but i remember trying to explain the differences of having mashed potatoes and such in the states vs chips Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo this is cute



i havent had kfc in years. i love their biscuts. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought this was going to end up being "chicken fries" so kinda disappointed Reply

Thread

Link