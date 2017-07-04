Alison Pill joins the cast of American Horror Story's new season

i really like her, but feel like she's been on the verge of being famous for like 15 years





I feel like that's not really an insult like it used to be. Making a steady, comfortable income and being a recognizable face in quality stuff seems pretty golden.

mte

ikr, not every actor needs to be jennifer lawrence to be fulfilled

Ryan Murphy, tbh.

Ahahha omg

also i think i confuse her with alison lohman sometimes becasue i def thought it was allison pill in matchstick men and white oleander lol

they should play sisters

yeah, they definitely look alike.



I feel so bad Alison Lohman's career never really took off because I feel like she was touted as being the next big thing in like 2003 after Matchstick Men and White Oleander and Big Fish. Reply

She walked away from Hollywood multiple times though. I think if she wanted she could have been really big but it was clear that wasn't something she was interested in.

oh, I didn't realize that. I haven't followed her career that closely, but whenever I watch Big Fish or Matchstick Men I think about it.

Thanks for the info!



Thanks for the info! Reply

yeah i always confused them too

the season isn't really going to be about the presidential election, is it? we honestly don't need that, we're fucking living it right now

I think he has said that the elections will only serve as some kind of backdrop but I might be wrong

ah.. well... okay then

I recently rewatched Scott Pilgrim and she was so funny in it

Perfect movie, i even like Chris Evans in it.

This season deals with the 2016 presidential election.



I can't wait to see Ryan Murphy try and be subtle and interesting and for it to be the opposite of that.





good for Alison Pill though because she's great and people seem to be really into AHS. Reply

I'm sorry if you can't appreciate the subtlety of a white haired character, a blue haired one, and a red head. What does it even mean?!?!

Ugghhh, this is really happening?? Troll Murphy is actually trying to tackle something this complicated and recent/sensitive? No ty. So much no ty.

why do we need this

No thanks! I feel like by the time this even airs there will be so much more new information about the events surrounding the election that this will seem both dated and incomplete.

I can barely cope with Trump as president as it is. I can't watch a hellscape I'm currently living through.

i just know her from confessions

this iconic trash film

I love her! She's so underrated, I wanna see her get big

she's great, i loved her little part in snowpiercer

Nobody's going to watch this.

