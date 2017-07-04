Alison Pill joins the cast of American Horror Story's new season
Actress Alison Pill was seen filming on the set of 'American Horror Story'. Her role is unknown. This season deals with the 2016 presidential election.
Alison Pill is officially joining the cast of #AHS7 ! https://t.co/lsAWryyzE9 pic.twitter.com/HIi5mVf4kZ— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHStoryNet) June 29, 2017
miss sloane was a weird ass movie tho
I feel so bad Alison Lohman's career never really took off because I feel like she was touted as being the next big thing in like 2003 after Matchstick Men and White Oleander and Big Fish.
Thanks for the info!
good for Alison Pill though because she's great and people seem to be really into AHS.
???
istg the season after that is gonna be 13 episodes of lady gaga doing art shots dressed as elvira mistress of the dark it's just whatever ryan murphy feverishly wanks out at this point